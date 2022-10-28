No Charges Against Willow Creek Shooter, District Attorney Says; Investigation So Far Shows Victim the Aggressor, Shooting Justified

On October 26, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served a Writ of Removal to Linda Potts, the property owner of about six acres on Stamp Lane in the coastal town of Manila between Eureka and Arcata. The Writ of Removal gives residents of the unlicensed and unpermitted RV park until Wednesday, November 2, to vacate entirely, remove all their possessions, their livestock, and RV homes. The approximately twelve RVs house about thirty residents–some elderly, disabled, and young children– who were not notified they would be removed by the landowner or Sheriff’s Office in advance. One occupant discovered the removal action after speaking with the Sheriff’s Department when they delivered the notice last Wednesday and then he alerted the other tenants of the pending forced removal.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO