No Charges Against Willow Creek Shooter, District Attorney Says; Investigation So Far Shows Victim the Aggressor, Shooting Justified

Convicted Felon Arrested on Fourth Street With Fentanyl, Digital Scale, Assault Rifle, Drug Task Force Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. On November 1st, 2022, Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) Agents detained Thomas “TJ” Grzymski (44 old from Eureka) in the 800 Block of 4th St. in Eureka. It was confirmed that Grzymski was on two separate felony probations with a search clause, for possession of narcotics for the purpose of sales and felony reckless evading of a police officer.
Willow Creek Assault
WILLOW CREEK, CA. – Theft turns into assault in the Willow Creek area. Humboldt county sheriff deputies were dispatched to a local hospital after a report of an assault. The 22 year old victim was being treated for moderate injuries. The suspect 23 year old Dante Bade Rhoades was...
Two Hospitalized, One Arrested Following Shoplifting-Inspired Brawl at Willow Creek Gas Station, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 29, 2022, at about 8:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a local hospital for the report of an assault that had occurred earlier that evening in the Willow Creek area. At the hospital, deputies contacted...
Guy Freaking Out on Shrooms Near Blue Lake Safely Taken to the Hospital After Vandalizing Cop Car Last Night, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 31, 2022, at about 11:08 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2400 block of Glendale Drive in Blue Lake for the report of a disturbance. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies located...
‘Suspicious Vehicle’ Observation in Samoa Leads to Arrest of Man With Drugs and Outstanding Warrants, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 30, 2022, at about 10 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Samoa area observed a suspicious occupied vehicle parked along Vance Avenue. Deputies initiated an investigation into the vehicle and contacted two occupants, 37-year-old Quentin...
Arcata Man Arrested for Hit and Run Fatality
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in...
29-Year-Old Arcata Man Arrested in Connection With Fatal Valley West Hit-and-Run, Police Say
On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in the roadway on the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard. Arcata Police, Arcata Fire District, and Arcata Ambulance responded and found an injured victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
Vehicle Fire on West Buhne Possibly Arson
About 12:15 this morning, emergency dispatch sent firefighters to West Buhne and California for a vehicle on fire. Before firefighters arrived, the dispatcher relayed to them that a person on scene reported, “The vehicle continues to explode.”. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a single passenger vehicle completely...
Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Fortuna’s Rohner Park Saturday
Human skeletal remains were found near a hiking trail in Fortuna’s Rohner Park on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. After receiving a 9-1-1 call, a deputy coroner was dispatched to the scene to recover the remains, Public Information Specialist Samantha Karges said in an emailed statement to the Outpost.
Thirty or More Tenants in Manila Scheduled to be ‘Forcibly Removed’ from Their Homes Wednesday
On October 26, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served a Writ of Removal to Linda Potts, the property owner of about six acres on Stamp Lane in the coastal town of Manila between Eureka and Arcata. The Writ of Removal gives residents of the unlicensed and unpermitted RV park until Wednesday, November 2, to vacate entirely, remove all their possessions, their livestock, and RV homes. The approximately twelve RVs house about thirty residents–some elderly, disabled, and young children– who were not notified they would be removed by the landowner or Sheriff’s Office in advance. One occupant discovered the removal action after speaking with the Sheriff’s Department when they delivered the notice last Wednesday and then he alerted the other tenants of the pending forced removal.
Monday Morning Headlines: Prescribed Burn Sends Smoke Into Bay Area
An 800-acre prescribed burn in Humboldt County sent smoke down into North Bay valleys over the weekend. The burn was happening in Humboldt Redwoods State Park, about 50 miles east of Eureka, and the highest concentrations of smoke arrived Sunday morning. [Chronicle]. 22-year-old Joshua Hall of Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty...
Man Fatally Shot in Tent in Valley West Area of Arcata
On the afternoon of October 18, multiple people living in the area of the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West, Arcata, heard gunshots. But it wasn’t until 11 p.m. on the same day that Arcata Police received “a report of a possibly deceased male in a tent” there, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler via email.
Car Fire at Highway 96 and Red Cap Rd
[2] HSO XFERED RP TO CF // NEG VEH DESCRIPTION OR EXACT 10-20 / INFO ONLY AT THIS TIME. [3] [Notification] [CHP]-Problem changed from INFO-Information to CFIRE-Car Fire by CHP. [8] 1039 HSO / WILL INQ WITH THEIR SGT, THEY DO HAVE UNITS 10-8 ITA. 12:50 a.m. [9] 1039 16-74...
EPD Reminds Drivers and Pedestrians to Use Caution During Halloween Festivities
As Halloween creeps closer, Eureka Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make responsible choices,” Eureka Police Department, Chief Todd Jarvis said. “If your night involves drinking, make sure you plan for a sober ride home. Even one drink can impair judgement.”
Dangerous Levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) Toxins Have Been Detected in Mussels from Humboldt
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. Dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins have been detected in mussels from Humboldt and San Luis Obispo counties. The naturally occurring PSP toxins can cause illness or death in humans. Cooking does not destroy the toxin. The California...
[UPDATE 10:30 p.m.] Crash Closes Herrick Avenue in Eureka
About 10 p.m., two vehicles collided in the 4300 block of Fairway Drive. The crash closed Herrick Avenue/Fairway Drive around the Eureka Municipal Golf Course. Dispatch sent two ambulances Code 3 (with lights and sirens) to the scene. Please remember that this story is unfolding. Information is being reported as...
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
Miles Isbell shook the Northstate with his death, now it is time to celebrate his life.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Miles Isbell shook the Northstate last week when he succumbed to his battle with cancer. Now it is time to honor and celebrate the life that he lived, with his Celebration of Life next Saturday. Miles' mother said that in Miles' last moments he was...
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Occurred on Bolier Ave, in Mckinleyville. . Disposition: Cad Documentation Only. Occurred at 15TH St/H St. MULT SUBJS ASSOCIATED WITH A PARTY ARE IN A HEATED 415V IN THE PL OF THE APTS ON 15TH. . Disposition: UNABLE TO LOCATE. Occurred at Tomo Japanese Restaurant on 9TH St. . MULT...
