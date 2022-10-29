ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener

 3 days ago

Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.

With players and staff lined up on the field for the traditional pre-game ceremony, and a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader went off track on the second line. He sang: “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last streaming” instead of “gleaming.”

He continued correctly with: “Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight." But then, instead of “O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?” he backtracked to “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last” before again singing “streaming” instead of “gleaming."

Burton then picked up correctly with “And the rocket’s red glare, the bomb bursting in air” and finished uneventfully.

Burton performed at last year's televised concert for President Joe Biden's inauguration.

vocal yokel
3d ago

I do!!! as a person who has sung familiar songs for various occasions. I know that when you sing a song that many people know, faking the funk and messing up the lyrics your audience is not going to let it slide

Linda Shannon
3d ago

well. if you are hired or asked to sing in front of the World Series, you sure better know the words!!!!!

Daisee
3d ago

Never heard of him, but I thought maybe he was just nervous, then I watched it...... he clearly just didn't know the words. Clearly, not one of his finer moments. 😓

