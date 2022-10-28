Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
ETH, AVAX or SOL, which ecosystem token has the highest growth potential?
In the last 7 days, ETH grew by 32%, AVAX by 20%, and SOL by 20%. ETH's market cap increased by 2% in the last 24 hours, AVAX's market cap by 3%, and SOL's by 5%. Avalanche (AVAX) also experienced an increase in trading volume by 8% in the last 24 hours.
invezz.com
How is Utility Token Metacade (MCADE) Different From Binance Coin (BNB) and The Sandbox (SAND)
Novel gaming community platform Metacade exhibits robust use cases for its new native token. Explore the ups and downs of BNB as it struggles to find utility in a saturated market. The Sandbox token keeps pushing hype, but are its foundations solid enough to weather the storm?. Whenever new crypto...
invezz.com
Bitcoin.com Officially Expands Access to DeFi with Public Sale of Ecosystem Utility Token VERSE
Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact with cryptocurrencies and digital assets, has announced that the public sale of the VERSE utility token is now live at getverse.com. VERSE will reward participants for buying, selling, storing, using, and learning about cryptocurrency, while supporting those who are seeking accessible onboarding into Bitcoin and DeFi.
invezz.com
Cardano’s network activity spiked significantly in October: DappRadar
Cardano network transactions jumped 75% month-to-month after the Vasil upgrade. Unique Active Wallets also rose 19% and 13% for Cardano DEX Minswap and JPG Store respectively. Cardano is now the third-largest NFT platform by trading volume, according to DappRadar. Cryptocurrency prices today show that Cardano (ADA/USD) is trading around 7%...
invezz.com
Paramount stock no longer deserves a premium multiple: Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo downgrades Paramount Global to "underweight". Analyst Steven Cahall sees another 30% downside from here. Paramount stock has already been in a downtrend since March. Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has been in a downturn over the past seven months but a Wells Fargo analyst warns the pain is not...
invezz.com
Argo Blockchain says it faces negative cash flow, shares fall 45%
Argo Blockchain announced on Monday a previously-announced financing deal looks to have failed. The company said in early October it had a LOI with a strategic investor to raise cash via a subscription deal. Argo shares fell sharply on Monday, tanking more than 45% amid news that the miner faces...
invezz.com
Physical silver drawdowns surge on global bullion exchanges
Physical withdrawals from bullion exchanges have reached historic highs. The silver price has continued to decline despite the shortage of the underlying asset. Renowned analyst expects silver to be "the trade of the decade." This is the tale of two markets rolled up messily into one. For starters, the international...
invezz.com
Hong Kong’s crypto plans could be a ‘test center’ opportunity for China, PCG’s Li says
Hong Kong remains a top financial hub for capital, Pacific Century Group’s Richard Li told Bloomberg. Hong Kong ranks 4th among leading global financial centers, behind New York, London and Singapore. Li says Hong Kong's crypto plans has the potential to see it become a ‘test center’ for China’s...
invezz.com
Should you buy NXP Semiconductors stock after its Q3 report?
NXP Semiconductors reports a strong Q3 but disappoints on future guidance. Jim Lebenthal discussed the earnings report on CNBC Closing Bell: Overtime. NXP Semiconductors stock is currently down more than 35% for the year. NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter late on Monday....
invezz.com
IMX price forecast after GameStop NFT marketplace goes live
In the last 24 hours, the trading volume of IMX jumped by 10%. However, within the last week, IMX experienced a price change of 24%. The GameStop NFT marketplace launch might take this growth even further. GameStop launched their non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, which is now officially live and running...
invezz.com
VIDEO: Can real estate & Web3 ever work? – Roofstock’s Sanjay Raghavan
Blockchain and web3 present as interesting ways to streamline it, but does it actually work?. We talk to Roofstock following their first sale of a house in NFT form earlier this month. Let’s talk real estate. What about the intersection of blockchain and real estate? Is it all a...
invezz.com
Deckers stock wins a ‘buy’ rating from the Bank of America
Bank of America says Deckers Outdoor Corp has upside to $425 a share. Analyst Christopher Nardone is particularly bullish on its HOKA business. Deckers stock is already up about 60% versus its year-to-date low. Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) is in focus on Tuesday after a Bank of America analyst...
invezz.com
Toronto Stock Exchange halts trading after technical issue
Toronto Stock Exchange stopped all trading after a connection issue at 10:00 am. According to a notice from the exchange operator, the technical hitch involved the TSX order entry. TMX Group said the markets would reopen at about 11:10 am EDT. The Toronto Stock Exchange halted all trading in the...
invezz.com
IDS share price staged a comeback: Is Royal Mail a good buy?
IDS (LON: IDS) share price popped by more than 6% on Monday as investors focused on the latest Royal Mail strike news. The stock rose to a high of 206.50p, which was the highest point since mid-October. It remains down by about 60% this year. Royal Mail strike update. International...
Elon Musk has added a new $78 million jet to his growing fleet of private planes. Take a look inside the Gulfstream G700, which is designed with a luxury suite and spacious bathroom.
Musk currently owns four jets, including three Gulfstream and one Dassault aircraft. His new jet is expected to replace his Gulfstream G650ER.
invezz.com
Pro: there’s no reason to ‘not’ invest in stocks right now
Bill Stone says investors should put their money to work here. He remains bullish on "tech" despite the macro headwinds. Stone likes Amazon stock in particular after the recent sell-off. Volatility may continue to be the talk of the market in the coming months but that shouldn’t scare equity investors...
invezz.com
India’s central bank starts digital rupee pilot
Reserve Bank of India begins the e-rupee pilot for the wholesale segment on Tuesday, 1 November 2022. The pilot will involve nine major banks, including the country's largest lender State Bank of India. RBI is also set to begin a pilot of the digital rupee for the retail segment. The...
invezz.com
Ocado share price just popped: How high can it go?
Ocado shares went parabolic on Tuesday. The company expanded in South Korea by partnering with Lotte Shopping. Ocado also gained after the proposed Albertsons and Kroger merger. Ocado (LON: OCDO) share price popped by more than 30% on Tuesday as investors cheered the latest expansion of the company. The stock...
invezz.com
XBI vs IBB: what’s a better way to play the biotech space?
Bryn Talkington explains why she's bullish on biotech stocks right now. She prefers "XBI" over "IBB" for a more refined exposure to biotech. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is currently up over 30% versus mid-June. Biotech will continue to outperform the benchmark since the U.S. economy is currently in late-cycle...
invezz.com
Goldman Sachs’ top strategist sees ‘more downside risk’ in S&P 500
The U.S. economy had more than expected job openings in September. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin shares his outlook on the S&P 500 index. He remains bullish on energy stocks even though they're up 65% YTD. S&P 500 is trading down on Tuesday after job openings were reported “up” for September...
Comments / 0