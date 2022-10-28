As of last week, most of North Carolina experienced enough cool weather for our warm season pastures to go into dormancy. This means pastures with perennial grasses like Bermudagrass or Bahiagrass will produce little to no forage until late April or May so it’s time to pull out the hay rings, hay huts, and corner feeders! Livestock owners who have the luxury to stack hay to the rafters of their barn will probably have enough to get through winter but those who cannot store large amounts could be hard-pressed to find a decent supply come February. Some hay producers scaled back on their fertility due to the ballooning cost of fertilizer and diesel fuel. Less fertilizer means lower overall hay yield so there is potential for a limited supply. The best way to curb our reliance on hay is to overseed our pastures with winter annuals. These are forage species that are planted in the fall (ideally September through October) to help compensate for the winter slump that we experience with Bermuda and Bahiagrass pastures. Winter annuals are a one-shot deal which means come May and June they mature and die. When planning a winter annual overseed, there are a few things to take into consideration before pulling the trigger.

