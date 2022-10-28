Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Related
‘Devastating’: Bird flu forces farmer to cull 10,000 Christmas turkeys
A farmer has told of his devastation at being forced to cull his entire flock of 10,000 turkeys destined for UK Christmas dinner tables amid the worst-ever bird flu outbreak.Steve Childerhouse, 51, who rears the birds on his 35-acre farm, said producers had been “absolutely hammered” by the UK’s worst-ever outbreak of avian flu this year.And he told families they may struggle to get hold of turkeys and geese this winter as the usual stock levels are “just not going to be there”.He said: “We are a traditional fresh farm, but even the big people are getting absolutely hammered by...
Looming food crisis: We need to keep farmland in the hands of farmers
If you’ve ever rented an apartment, think about how much time and money you invested in improvement projects. You probably didn’t even paint a wall, let alone install solar panels or add a new wing. Farmland ownership is imperative for America’s farmers and future food security because active...
Phys.org
Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments
Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
restaurantbusinessonline.com
The pink food trend is poised to give menus a rosy glow
Pink foods are trending on menus, but they’re doing more than looking pretty on the plate. That rosy color is a sign of healthy antioxidants. The pink trend is one of seven predicted by Restaurant Business’ sister company, Technomic, in its U.S. trend whitepaper released last week, “What We Foresee for 2023.”
Cocoa producers trial new farming scheme to save chocolate from climate change
Chocolate is under threat from climate change, but farmers in Ghana are trialling an innovative “agroforestry” scheme to protect cocoa crops from its impacts. The “Sankofa” project in the Ahafo region of the West African country involves planting cocoa seedlings among shade and fruit trees and other crops to produce a healthy microclimate and added income for farmers.
gardeningknowhow.com
Growing Mushrooms In Coffee Grounds At Home
Mushroom lovers can now grow their own fungi. There are kits available containing the growing medium and spawn, or the gardener can make their own substrate. One easy way to source the substrate is from your local coffee shop. Have the shop save their grounds and then bring them home to start a mushroom colony. When you grow mushrooms in coffee grounds it helps reduce waste while providing a perfect medium for the fungi to form.
How Is Organic Produce Grown? The Positive Impacts of Organic Farming
You’re in the produce aisle at the store. You see two signs right next to each other: one for organic bananas and the other for nonorganic, or conventional, bananas. This might’ve led you to wonder about how organic foods are grown and what makes them different. Organic food...
KXL
Got Leftover Pumpkins? Take them to a Farm!
Halloween has come and gone which means millions of pumpkins will be thrown into the trash across the country. But farmers want you to donate them to help feed their pigs. There’s a website that lists farms across America that will take your old pumpkins to feed to their animals. Pigs and chickens love them. So do birds. In Oregon, there are six farms listed on the Pumpkins for Pigs website. If you can’t make it to one, you might know someone with animals who would take leftover pumpkins.
modernfarmer.com
Changing Tastes Fuel a Buckwheat Revival
For those in the know, Bouchard Family Farms is the place to go when you need Tartary flour for making French-Canadian pancakes and crepes or Japanese soba noodles. For 30-plus years, the family farm, perched on the tippy top of Maine, has grown Tartary buckwheat and milled it into flour. Over the years, thanks in part to a growing demand for gluten-free foods and interest in alternative flours, it has created a market for buckwheat as both a food and cover crop. Starting to grow it, though, was a risk taken out of necessity.
Pumpkins can be composted, donated to farms, fed to wildlife
Halloween pumpkins don't have to end up in the landfill
These Small Composting Companies Are Fighting Food Waste Across the U.S.
One of the easiest ways to reduce your personal waste output is by composting all your food scraps — such as veggie peels, stale bread, and plate scrapings — instead of throwing them in the trash. And yes, this is possible even if you aren’t able to compost at home, because there are so many compost companies.
Got Bermudagrass pastures? Need spring forage?
As of last week, most of North Carolina experienced enough cool weather for our warm season pastures to go into dormancy. This means pastures with perennial grasses like Bermudagrass or Bahiagrass will produce little to no forage until late April or May so it’s time to pull out the hay rings, hay huts, and corner feeders! Livestock owners who have the luxury to stack hay to the rafters of their barn will probably have enough to get through winter but those who cannot store large amounts could be hard-pressed to find a decent supply come February. Some hay producers scaled back on their fertility due to the ballooning cost of fertilizer and diesel fuel. Less fertilizer means lower overall hay yield so there is potential for a limited supply. The best way to curb our reliance on hay is to overseed our pastures with winter annuals. These are forage species that are planted in the fall (ideally September through October) to help compensate for the winter slump that we experience with Bermuda and Bahiagrass pastures. Winter annuals are a one-shot deal which means come May and June they mature and die. When planning a winter annual overseed, there are a few things to take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
agupdate.com
Working together for a successful harvest
Right this very minute down on the farm we are feeling relieved. We finished harvest!. It amazes me that whatever the crop we have – good, bad or ugly – it still takes about 30 days to harvest. This year we started way earlier than I ever remember us starting and finished way earlier than I ever remember.
BBC
Singapore: Turning plastic bottles into floating gardens
In Singapore, a group of volunteers are encouraging people to turn plastic bottles into mini floating gardens, known as chinampas. It's a modern spin on an ancient farming technique originating from the Aztecs, who built artificial floating islands in lakes and found a way to grow plants and food on them.
‘Search for the holy grain’: lost Welsh crops offer hope for future varieties
Pods of oats fly into the air – shards of golden light caught on the sea breeze. Two septuagenarian farmers wobble precariously above the moving parts of an old reaper-binder as it chugs, not quite effortlessly, through an acre of heritage cereal crops. For Gerald Miles, 74, it’s the...
Farm and Dairy
Prepare your dairy herd now for the fall football season
Dairy cows love cooler weather and good forage. Just like an effective football coach, you must prepare and coach your herd to perform properly in the fall and prepare the cow herd to win each game. Corn silage harvest is in the rearview mirror for most dairy farms, and the...
Quartz
A new hub for North America’s lumber
Lumber companies have traditionally operated out of northwest because of an abundance of trees. For decades, the industry relied on Douglas Fir, which produces straight lumber with few knots for construction. But the industry can no longer rely on those kinds of forests. As the trees get older, they reach a point where they can no longer be harvested, leading to fires that clear the land. Planting younger trees maintains biodiversity, but growing a forest takes generations.
gardeningknowhow.com
Grow Potatoes In Fall For A Late Harvest
Many cuisines feature potatoes, a starchy tuber that lends itself to a host of dishes. Growing your own potatoes ensures an organic supply of these long lasting spuds. Growing potatoes in fall is often preferable in areas with hot summers, as they are a cool season crop. Wondering how late can you plant potatoes? The answer depends on your growing zone.
Agriculture Online
Methane mitigation for cattle producers and the climate
Cattle ranchers face attacks for everything from the amount of land they use to how much their cattle burp. “Ruminants are the ultimate upcyclers. They have the unique ability to turn low quality feed and food that has no human nutritional value into high protein meat and milk,” says Garth Boyd, a partner at The Context Network. “This unique ability comes with a downside of enteric emissions of methane from the digestion process."
vinlove.net
Raising “earth dragons” in combination with rice cultivation brings unexpected results to the farmer
Originally an inefficient field, people abandoned it, and Mr. Hien rented it out and renovated it to raise worms, combined with rice cultivation, which brought an unexpectedly high source of income. Mr. Nguyen Van Hien (SN 1964, residential group 2, Dai Nai ward, Ha Tinh city) was the first person...
Comments / 0