Pasco Fire Department held open house in Pasco
Pasco, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department station 48 held a day of demonstrations and gave away some free swag and food. Ben Shearer the Pasco Fire public information officer says this event helps the fire department educate and connect with the community. Shearer says " So as we continue...
Accessibility is changing in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - In day to day life you don't usually think about ways that life could be harder if you were impaired in some way. For the Walla Walla and Columbia Counties Accessible Communities Advisory Committee, it's something they've been working on since 2019. That's when the committee was founded and reached out to the community to see what they needed to make Walla Walla more inclusive.
2nd Ave in Walla Walla to be closed the first week of November
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- South 2nd Avenue in Walla Walla will be closed from Birch Street to Alder Street from November, 1-11. According to a City of Walla Walla press release the closure will be due to utilities work, paving, and striping. South 3rd Avenue will remain open as part of...
'Touchet Redhawks' replace Indians logo, mascot
Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.
Deadly Crash in Walla Walla County
(Wallula Junction, WA) -- A crash in Walla Walla County kills one and sends four other teens to the hospital Sunday. Washington State Patrol says this happened along Highway 12 about 15 miles east of Pasco around 2:45am. 19-year-old Gavin Foster was westbound on Highway 12 when he crossed the center line and slammed into an eastbound vehicle that was carrying the 4 other teens. Foster was rushed to the hospital where he died. The other teens were also taken to the hospital. They range in age from 19 to 14. The crash is under investigation.
IN BASKET: Union Gap’s Patrick receives state tourism award
Eric Patrick, marketing and tourism director for Union Gap, received the Outstanding Marketing Program or Campaign award earlier this month at the State of Washington Tourism Conference. Union Gap's #SmallTownTourismChat campaign is described as a fast and furious 30-minute chat about tourism in small towns that has quickly attracted the...
Four WA communities tried to end youth homelessness. Walla Walla is seeing success
WALLA WALLA — Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington...
Hundreds of gallons of oil leak into Snake River from Little Goose Dam
Somewhere between 300 and 600 gallons of oil has leaked into the Snake River from a turbine system at eastern Washington’s Little Goose Dam, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. Oil leaks at dams are a problem environmental advocacy groups have fought in court to stop – a problem that leaders at advocacy nonprofit Columbia Riverkeeper said still needs more oversight and accountability.
White supremacy group gathers on pedestrian bridge above I-90 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - A group of white supremacists gathered on the pedestrian bridge above I-90 at Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake Saturday morning. The event was confirmed by local law enforcement; no crimes were committed. Information about the individuals or organization behind the gathering isn't known, but banners with...
Trick or Treat safely in the Tri-Cities
Kennewick, Wash. - Halloween is a night when children go out and collect candy. Most people know their neighbors and know they hand out perfectly safe candy. Pasco Fire Department public information officer Ben Shearer says you should still check your kids' candy. Shearer tells me " If it's not...
Teen injured in shooting near Columbia Center Mall Friday
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A shooting near the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick left a teen injured Friday evening, Oct. 28. Kennewick Police say reports of gunshots fired in the 1200 block of N. Columbia Center Blvd began coming in shortly after 5:45 p.m. Callers said at least one male had been shot. They also provided details about two suspects....
BCSO recovers stolen vehicles
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
Travel advisory for East-I82 in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Washington State Department of Transportation is notifying travelers there will be expected traffic on I-182. Shoulder repairs will begin eastbound lanes, closing a single lane near exit 12B for North 20th Avenue and Columbia Basin College. The closure is expected to be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m....
Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Has No Local Ties, Says Sheriff
Yet another mysterious disappearance of a woman in our region. Walla Walla County Sheriff issues bulletin for missing woman. The Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Courtney Shelton,54, hometown not given. Her vehicle was found abandoned on Yox Road, which is a remote area north of Lowden. Lowden is the...
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ among 14,300 opioid pills seized in Kennewick & Richland
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Approx. 14,300 fentanyl pills, including the first sizable quantity of ‘rainbow’ or ‘skittles’ pills, were seized concurrently in Kennewick and Richland through a widescale bust from a Tri-Cities drug task force. According to the Kennewick Police Department, Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force crews conducted two simultaneous raids at homes on the 1900-block of Hood Ave in Richland...
“It’s a means of survival,” Community Action Connections sees more clients in need of financial assistance
PASCO, Wash. — As inflation soars, the cost of basic necessities has gone up, meaning covering utilities can be difficult for some Tri-Cities residents. Community Action Connections in Pasco wants to help. Recently, they started a new program to help Benton and Franklin Counties to help cover residential water and sewer bills. “There’s finally a program, that for the first...
UPDATE: One gunshot victim confirmed outside of Shari's in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE 7:19 p.m. - Kennewick police officers responded to a weapons complaint outside of Shari's Friday night at around 6 p.m. Officer Mata with the Kennewick Police Department tells us that a man was shot several times and was transported to the local hospital. His condition is unknown and the shooter has not been identified at this time.
One dead, four injured in head-on collision
WALLULA – One person is dead and four others are injured following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on U.S. 12 at milepost 308, just east of Wallula Junction. The Washington State Patrol reports Gavin S. Foster, 19, of Walla Walla was driving westbound in a 1997 Nissan 200SX sedan when he crossed the centerline and struck Adrianna M. Rodriguez, 18, of Kennewick who was traveling eastbound in a 1994 Ford F250 pickup at 2:43 a.m. Both vehicles were totaled.
These Tri-City women were killed by people they loved. Vigil remembers their lives
After years of no domestic violence murders, four were killed in the Tri-Cities this year.
Two car crash leaves one person dead on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A two car crash on I-90 leaves one person dead near Pasco. One car was headed westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 308 when the driver crossed into the eastbound lanes. The driver then hit another car. Everyone involved in the car accident was transported to...
