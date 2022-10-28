ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Pasco Fire Department held open house in Pasco

Pasco, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department station 48 held a day of demonstrations and gave away some free swag and food. Ben Shearer the Pasco Fire public information officer says this event helps the fire department educate and connect with the community. Shearer says " So as we continue...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Accessibility is changing in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - In day to day life you don't usually think about ways that life could be harder if you were impaired in some way. For the Walla Walla and Columbia Counties Accessible Communities Advisory Committee, it's something they've been working on since 2019. That's when the committee was founded and reached out to the community to see what they needed to make Walla Walla more inclusive.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

2nd Ave in Walla Walla to be closed the first week of November

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- South 2nd Avenue in Walla Walla will be closed from Birch Street to Alder Street from November, 1-11. According to a City of Walla Walla press release the closure will be due to utilities work, paving, and striping. South 3rd Avenue will remain open as part of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Deadly Crash in Walla Walla County

(Wallula Junction, WA) -- A crash in Walla Walla County kills one and sends four other teens to the hospital Sunday. Washington State Patrol says this happened along Highway 12 about 15 miles east of Pasco around 2:45am. 19-year-old Gavin Foster was westbound on Highway 12 when he crossed the center line and slammed into an eastbound vehicle that was carrying the 4 other teens. Foster was rushed to the hospital where he died. The other teens were also taken to the hospital. They range in age from 19 to 14. The crash is under investigation.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

IN BASKET: Union Gap’s Patrick receives state tourism award

Eric Patrick, marketing and tourism director for Union Gap, received the Outstanding Marketing Program or Campaign award earlier this month at the State of Washington Tourism Conference. Union Gap's #SmallTownTourismChat campaign is described as a fast and furious 30-minute chat about tourism in small towns that has quickly attracted the...
UNION GAP, WA
opb.org

Hundreds of gallons of oil leak into Snake River from Little Goose Dam

Somewhere between 300 and 600 gallons of oil has leaked into the Snake River from a turbine system at eastern Washington’s Little Goose Dam, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. Oil leaks at dams are a problem environmental advocacy groups have fought in court to stop – a problem that leaders at advocacy nonprofit Columbia Riverkeeper said still needs more oversight and accountability.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Trick or Treat safely in the Tri-Cities

Kennewick, Wash. - Halloween is a night when children go out and collect candy. Most people know their neighbors and know they hand out perfectly safe candy. Pasco Fire Department public information officer Ben Shearer says you should still check your kids' candy. Shearer tells me " If it's not...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO recovers stolen vehicles

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Travel advisory for East-I82 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Washington State Department of Transportation is notifying travelers there will be expected traffic on I-182. Shoulder repairs will begin eastbound lanes, closing a single lane near exit 12B for North 20th Avenue and Columbia Basin College. The closure is expected to be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m....
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ among 14,300 opioid pills seized in Kennewick & Richland

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Approx. 14,300 fentanyl pills, including the first sizable quantity of ‘rainbow’ or ‘skittles’ pills, were seized concurrently in Kennewick and Richland through a widescale bust from a Tri-Cities drug task force. According to the Kennewick Police Department, Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force crews conducted two simultaneous raids at homes on the 1900-block of Hood Ave in Richland...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“It’s a means of survival,” Community Action Connections sees more clients in need of financial assistance

PASCO, Wash. — As inflation soars, the cost of basic necessities has gone up, meaning covering utilities can be difficult for some Tri-Cities residents. Community Action Connections in Pasco wants to help. Recently, they started a new program to help Benton and Franklin Counties to help cover residential water and sewer bills. “There’s finally a program, that for the first...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: One gunshot victim confirmed outside of Shari's in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE 7:19 p.m. - Kennewick police officers responded to a weapons complaint outside of Shari's Friday night at around 6 p.m. Officer Mata with the Kennewick Police Department tells us that a man was shot several times and was transported to the local hospital. His condition is unknown and the shooter has not been identified at this time.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

WALLA WALLA, WA

