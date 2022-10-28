MACON, Ga. - FGCU Women's Golf is tied for fourth at the Mercer Invitational as round two was halted due to darkness Monday. "We had some wind and rain early," head coach Shannon Sykora said. "We are giving several shots away around the greens, so it's been hard to get things going. We look forward to finishing the fall strong tomorrow."

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO