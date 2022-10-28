Read full article on original website
Cash for Colonoscopies: Colorado Tries to Lower Health Costs Through Incentives
State employees in Colorado are being asked to be better consumers when shopping for health care services. And if they choose lower-cost and higher-quality providers, they could get a check in the mail for a portion of the savings. [. READ:. Health Care, Education, Food Service: A Data Snapshot of...
State: Proposed 'Blue Ammonia' Plant Could Mean 350 New Jobs
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (AP) — A startup company is considering southeast Louisiana's Ascension Parish as a site for a large-scale hydrogen-ammonia production facility that would create 350 jobs, the state economic development department said Monday. The proposed facility being considered by Clean Hydrogen Works would produce “blue ammonia,” a clean...
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Topeka Capital=Journal. October 28, 2022. Editorial: Kansas children need all those invested in their education rowing the same direction. Test scores show Kansas students are falling behind. This is almost solely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Rafael Garcia reports Kansas dropping to some of its lowest scores...
New Mexico House Race Wrangles Oil and Gas, Climate Change
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Reuters) - The candidates vying for a New Mexico U.S. House seat are clashing over fossil fuel industry jobs and climate change, setting up voters to decide whether to focus on the environment or the economy. New Mexico's U.S. second congressional district is among a handful of swing...
The Battlegrounds: Arizona Governor
Democratic nominee: Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Arizona, one of the closest states in the 2020 presidential election, is being closely watched this year, with intense attention on the race to succeed term-limited Republican governor Doug Ducey. [. Read:. Analysis: The Five Hottest Governor’s Races in 2022 ]. Arizona,...
