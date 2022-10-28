ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 37

Dark Knight
4d ago

something isn't right with this story. there is no way this guy gets into the Pelosi compound and home undetected. something isn't right. inside job?

Reply(1)
22
Judy Oram
3d ago

so the guy beat him after the cops showed up? What I read the intruder and Pelosi were both holding hammers . This makes absolutely no sense. smollet sure comes to mind.

Reply(1)
14
Scottish
3d ago

that's what happens when you cheat on your wife and won't leave your wife for your side dude. he was probably the same dude that was rumored to be in the car with him when he got in the DUI accident

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Suspect in attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for her, sources say

WASHINGTON — The suspect who violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday was searching for her, two sources briefed on the incident told NBC News. The sources said that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” One of the sources, a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter, added that the investigation is still ongoing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX8 News

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
US News and World Report

Factbox-What Is Known About the Hammer Attack on Paul Pelosi

(Reuters) - A hammer-wielding man has attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home. Here is what is known about the attack:. * Officers from San Francisco Police officers arrived at the Pelosis' three-story townhouse at about 2:27...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’

Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy