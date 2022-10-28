Read full article on original website
Dark Knight
4d ago
something isn't right with this story. there is no way this guy gets into the Pelosi compound and home undetected. something isn't right. inside job?
Reply(1)
22
Judy Oram
3d ago
so the guy beat him after the cops showed up? What I read the intruder and Pelosi were both holding hammers . This makes absolutely no sense. smollet sure comes to mind.
Reply(1)
14
Scottish
3d ago
that's what happens when you cheat on your wife and won't leave your wife for your side dude. he was probably the same dude that was rumored to be in the car with him when he got in the DUI accident
Reply
10
