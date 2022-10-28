Read full article on original website
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Men Sweep MW Postseason Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a dominant performance at last week's Mountain West Cross Country Championships in Laramie, Wyo., the Air Force men swept the league's individual postseason awards, while the full AFXC program accounted for six all-conference accolades, including five first-team selections. The men, who won their third-straight...
goairforcefalcons.com
GAME 9: Air Force vs. Army West Point
Saturday, Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m. MT, Globe Life Stadium (Arlington, TX) The Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic between Air Force and Army in 2021 was the first college football game at Globe Life Field. The two-year agreement continues this season with Air Force an. d Army playing November 5, 2022. Army...
goairforcefalcons.com
Koch Named AHA Defensive Player of the Week
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force senior Brandon Koch was named the Atlantic Hockey Defensive Player of the Week, in helping lead the Falcons to a split with cross-town rival Colorado College. Koch matched his career high with two goals in the 6-3 win over the Tigers...
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons to Split Week with New Mexico, UNLV
It's an early start to the week for the Air Force volleyball team, who will cap off a three-match homestand against New Mexico on Tuesday, Nov. 1, before traveling to league-leading UNLV on Thursday, Nov. 3. MATCH INFORMATION. The Falcons' home match with New Mexico will begin at 6:00 p.m....
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Drops Heartbreaking Loss on Senior Day
USAF ACADEMY – Seattle U came from behind to knock off Western Athletic Conference leader Air Force, 4-3, Sunday afternoon at Cadet Soccer Stadium. The Falcons, with a league high 19 points in the conference standings, drops to 6-1-1 in the WAC and 7-5-3 overall. The Redhawks improve to 6-8-1, 5-3 WAC.
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons Hold Off Nevada for 3-2 Victory
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Highlighted by a season-high 18.0 blocks, the Air Force volleyball team held off a late comeback by Nevada this morning (Oct. 29), as it closed the month with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Wolfpack. Air Force claimed the thrilling 25-21, 26-24, 19-25, 24-26, 15-13 win for their third-straight win at Cadet East Gym.
247Sports
In first game since player’s death, San Jose State has comeback 35-28 win vs. Nevada on homecoming
SAN JOSE—The past week had been emotionally draining for San Jose State football, due to the death of running back Camdan McWright. Saturday presented the challenge of holding a homecoming game in the shadow of that tragedy. That challenge was a success. Taking their first lead with just over...
goairforcefalcons.com
Koch scored two in 6-3 win over CC
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Senior defenseman Brandon Koch scored two goals to lead Air Force to a 6-3 win over Colorado College, Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena. With the win, the Falcons and Tigers split the two-game non-conference series and CC retains the Pikes Peak Trophy.
sfstandard.com
Serra Stifles St. Ignatius, Maintains Perfect Record
The Serra Padres continued their quest for their first 10-0 regular season in program history, holding St. Ignatius scoreless until the final four minutes in a 21-7 victory over the Wildcats at SI’s J.B. Murphy Field. Serra (9-0, 6-0 West Catholic Athletic League) was inches away from that elusive...
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week10!
SALINAS, Calif. — Soquel defeats Monte Vista Christian, 35-10 The Knights secure a perfect league record and the Mission Division title with this victory over the visiting Mustangs. Soquel will now have a bye week and prepare for the start of the CCS Playoffs in the second week of November. Monte Vista Christian falls to 1-4 in league play.
Oakland youth sports teams question where money went for new artificial turf planned 8 years ago
The concept was to install synthetic turf at a baseball and football field, so kids could use it year-round -- even during the rainy months. But the politicians have not lived up to their promises.
NBC Bay Area
M2.9 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose
A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck early Monday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 12:21 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. The epicenter was near where a 5.1 magnitude quake was centered when...
KTVU FOX 2
Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
KTVU FOX 2
KCBS anchor John Evans retiring after long Bay Area radio career
SAN FRANCISCO - A longtime Bay Area radio voice is retiring after over 40 years on the air. John Evans finished his final shift at KCBS Radio Friday morning, ringing in the 5 o'clock hour followed by applause and cheers from coworkers. He's been the overnight anchor at the all-news...
NBC Bay Area
Arrest Made in Feb. 24 Death of Woman at San Jose Home
A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said. Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24 in a home...
rwcpulse.com
Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car
As forensic experts examine a car found late last week buried on the grounds of a $15 million property in Atherton that may contain human remains, more details are emerging about the man who owned the home when the car was likely buried. Johnny Bocktune Lew, who owned the home...
San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting
Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
worldanimalnews.com
WAN Update On The Male Mountain Lion Found Yesterday In Brentwood, California, That Was Safely Relocated Back Into The Wild
A young male mountain lion that was found wandering the streets of Brentwood, California, yesterday, taking residents of the busy city by surprise, has safely been relocated back into the wild. WAN talked to Tim Daly, the Information Officer for the South Coast Region of the California Fish and Wildlife...
KMPH.com
2 California tickets win over $1.5 million each for second place Lottery prize
Two California Lottery tickets each won $1,556,855 Friday night after matching 5 out of 6 numbers. Those numbers were 19-36-37-46-56, with the two players only missing the sixth Powerball number which was 24. One of the winning tickets was purchased at a CVS Pharmacy on Kenyon Way, in Rancho Cucamonga.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
