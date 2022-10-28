ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Men Sweep MW Postseason Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a dominant performance at last week's Mountain West Cross Country Championships in Laramie, Wyo., the Air Force men swept the league's individual postseason awards, while the full AFXC program accounted for six all-conference accolades, including five first-team selections. The men, who won their third-straight...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

GAME 9: Air Force vs. Army West Point

Saturday, Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m. MT, Globe Life Stadium (Arlington, TX) The Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic between Air Force and Army in 2021 was the first college football game at Globe Life Field. The two-year agreement continues this season with Air Force an. d Army playing November 5, 2022. Army...
WEST POINT, NY
goairforcefalcons.com

Koch Named AHA Defensive Player of the Week

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force senior Brandon Koch was named the Atlantic Hockey Defensive Player of the Week, in helping lead the Falcons to a split with cross-town rival Colorado College. Koch matched his career high with two goals in the 6-3 win over the Tigers...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons to Split Week with New Mexico, UNLV

It's an early start to the week for the Air Force volleyball team, who will cap off a three-match homestand against New Mexico on Tuesday, Nov. 1, before traveling to league-leading UNLV on Thursday, Nov. 3. MATCH INFORMATION. The Falcons' home match with New Mexico will begin at 6:00 p.m....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Drops Heartbreaking Loss on Senior Day

USAF ACADEMY – Seattle U came from behind to knock off Western Athletic Conference leader Air Force, 4-3, Sunday afternoon at Cadet Soccer Stadium. The Falcons, with a league high 19 points in the conference standings, drops to 6-1-1 in the WAC and 7-5-3 overall. The Redhawks improve to 6-8-1, 5-3 WAC.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons Hold Off Nevada for 3-2 Victory

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Highlighted by a season-high 18.0 blocks, the Air Force volleyball team held off a late comeback by Nevada this morning (Oct. 29), as it closed the month with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Wolfpack. Air Force claimed the thrilling 25-21, 26-24, 19-25, 24-26, 15-13 win for their third-straight win at Cadet East Gym.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Koch scored two in 6-3 win over CC

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Senior defenseman Brandon Koch scored two goals to lead Air Force to a 6-3 win over Colorado College, Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena. With the win, the Falcons and Tigers split the two-game non-conference series and CC retains the Pikes Peak Trophy.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
sfstandard.com

Serra Stifles St. Ignatius, Maintains Perfect Record

The Serra Padres continued their quest for their first 10-0 regular season in program history, holding St. Ignatius scoreless until the final four minutes in a 21-7 victory over the Wildcats at SI’s J.B. Murphy Field. Serra (9-0, 6-0 West Catholic Athletic League) was inches away from that elusive...
SAN MATEO, CA
KSBW.com

High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week10!

SALINAS, Calif. — Soquel defeats Monte Vista Christian, 35-10 The Knights secure a perfect league record and the Mission Division title with this victory over the visiting Mustangs. Soquel will now have a bye week and prepare for the start of the CCS Playoffs in the second week of November. Monte Vista Christian falls to 1-4 in league play.
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

M2.9 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose

A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck early Monday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 12:21 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. The epicenter was near where a 5.1 magnitude quake was centered when...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

KCBS anchor John Evans retiring after long Bay Area radio career

SAN FRANCISCO - A longtime Bay Area radio voice is retiring after over 40 years on the air. John Evans finished his final shift at KCBS Radio Friday morning, ringing in the 5 o'clock hour followed by applause and cheers from coworkers. He's been the overnight anchor at the all-news...
NBC Bay Area

Arrest Made in Feb. 24 Death of Woman at San Jose Home

A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said. Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24 in a home...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting

Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California

Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy