London, OH

morrowcountysentinel.com

Highland VB wins sixth district title in 10 years

It might not have been easy, but the Highland volleyball team won its second straight Division II district title and sixth in the past 10 years on Saturday. Competing against Bloom Carroll at Westerville Central, the Scots won the first two sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-14. However, the Bulldogs rallied to win the third 25-19 and then held off a Highland comeback to take the fourth by a 27-25 margin. In a deciding fifth set, the two teams played evenly until two straight Scot points gave them a 16-14 win and sent them to Vandalia Butler, where they’ll play Hamilton Badin in the regional semifinals.
HIGHLAND, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Cardington off to regionals

A calm and collected approach paid off for the Cardington volleyball team when they took on Pleasant for a Division III district tittle at Mount Vernon Nazarene University Saturday night. The Pirates gave up five straight points in the first set to turn a 23-20 lead into a 25-23 loss,...
CARDINGTON, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

MG, Northmor fall in football postseason

Mount Gilead ran into a powerful Worthington Christian offense in the school’s first-ever playoff game on Friday. The visiting Indians found themselves in a 14-0 hole after 12 minutes of play and the score was 21-0 before they would get on the board in the second period. Matthew Bland ran for a 12-yard touchdown and then passed to Gabe Simpson for a two-point conversion to make it 21-8.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH

