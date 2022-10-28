It might not have been easy, but the Highland volleyball team won its second straight Division II district title and sixth in the past 10 years on Saturday. Competing against Bloom Carroll at Westerville Central, the Scots won the first two sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-14. However, the Bulldogs rallied to win the third 25-19 and then held off a Highland comeback to take the fourth by a 27-25 margin. In a deciding fifth set, the two teams played evenly until two straight Scot points gave them a 16-14 win and sent them to Vandalia Butler, where they’ll play Hamilton Badin in the regional semifinals.

HIGHLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO