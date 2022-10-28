Blake Corum, Mike Morris, J.J. McCarthy (Nov. 1) Maxwell Award, Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalists -- Two U-M players picked up major award semifinalist honors (top 20) following the Wolverines' win over Michigan State. Running back Blake Corum was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the top offensive player in college football. Corum ranks fourth in the country in rushing yards (1,078), second in touchdowns (15), and leads the nation in first downs picked up (71). He has five consecutive 100-yard games rushing, and four multi-touchdown games this season. Corum is one of three Big Ten backs averaging at least 130 rushing yards per game (134.8). He has recorded each of his top-five career rushing workloads (25, 28, 29, 30, 33 carries) and four of his top career five rushing outputs (243 yards, 177 yards, 166 yards, 133 yards) in the most recent five-game stretch. » Maxwell Football Club.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO