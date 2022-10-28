Read full article on original website
Michigan Blanks Rival Michigan State to Collect Sweep of Season Series
» Allison Jacobs led Michigan with nine kills and Serena Nyambio chipped in seven; both totals were season highs. » Jess Robinson led all players in blocks with six, while the Wolverines outblocked the Spartans 13-7. » May Pertofsky continued her dominance, hitting at a .438 clip and...
Michigan Sends Quartet to ITA National Fall Championships
Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 2-6 San Diego, Calif. First Round (Nov. 2) -- vs. Daria Frayman (Princeton), 9 a.m. PDT. First Round (Nov. 2) -- vs. Emilee Astle/Huang Yujia (BYU), 5:30 p.m. PDT. Lily Jones/Julia Fliegner. First Round (Nov. 2) -- vs. Anet Koskel/Zoey Weil (Minnesota), 3:30 p.m. PDT.
Awards and Honors: Corum, Morris Semifinalists for Maxwell, Bednarik Awards
Blake Corum, Mike Morris, J.J. McCarthy (Nov. 1) Maxwell Award, Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalists -- Two U-M players picked up major award semifinalist honors (top 20) following the Wolverines' win over Michigan State. Running back Blake Corum was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the top offensive player in college football. Corum ranks fourth in the country in rushing yards (1,078), second in touchdowns (15), and leads the nation in first downs picked up (71). He has five consecutive 100-yard games rushing, and four multi-touchdown games this season. Corum is one of three Big Ten backs averaging at least 130 rushing yards per game (134.8). He has recorded each of his top-five career rushing workloads (25, 28, 29, 30, 33 carries) and four of his top career five rushing outputs (243 yards, 177 yards, 166 yards, 133 yards) in the most recent five-game stretch. » Maxwell Football Club.
Miller Scores a Pair of Goals, but Michigan Concludes Season with Loss to Penn State
» Nolan Miller scored both of Michigan's goals on the day. » Bryce Blevins added assists on Miller's goals, while Brennan Callow also collected a helper. » Michigan finished the season with a 4-10-3 record, including a 1-6-1 conference mark. Site: Ann Arbor, Mich. (U-M Soccer Stadium)
Welcome Back, Paul: U-M Reclaims Bunyan Trophy Behind Corum, Moody, Suffocating D
Site: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Michigan Stadium) Records: U-M (8-0, 5-0 B1G), MSU (3-5, 1-4 B1G) Next U-M Event: Saturday, Nov. 5 -- at Rutgers (Piscataway, N.J.), 7:30 p.m., TV: BTN. ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Graduate student kicker Jake Moody connected on five field goals, junior running back Blake Corum added a pair of touchdowns and the defense did not allow a point after the first quarter as the No. 4-ranked University of Michigan football team reclaimed the Paul Bunyan Trophy with a 29-7 win over rival Michigan State on Saturday (Oct. 29) at Michigan Stadium.
Lau, Schulz Lead U-M to Eighth-Place Finish in Fall Finale at Landfall Tradition
» Using a 291 (+3) in the final round, Michigan tallied an 872 54-hole total to close its fall season in eighth place at the Landfall Tradition played on the Country Club of Landfall. » With three straight even-par 72s, Ashley Lau paced U-M with an even 216 to...
