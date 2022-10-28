ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'She's got a boyfriend, finally!' Gordon Ramsay leaves daughter Tilly, 22, blushing as he dances with joy after she appears to confirm she is in a relationship

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Gordon Ramsay left his daughter Tilly slightly red-faced as they appeared on Friday evening's episode of Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer.

The chef probed whether she has a boyfriend, with Tilly eventually confessing that she is in a relationship - as her dad jumped for joy and exclaimed 'finally'.

It comes after the young star's stint on Strictly Come Dancing last year, which ignited rumours of a romance between her and pro partner Nikita Kuzmin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBpPr_0iqnXE1h00
Mortified: Gordon Ramsay left his daughter Tilly, 22, blushing as he probed her to confess she has a boyfriend during an appearance on Friday evening's celebrity Gogglebox

Appearing on the celebrity version of Channel 4's Gogglebox, Gordon took the opportunity to question his daughter on her dating life before they got stuck into the TV.

The father-daughter pair were filmed in their living room as they watched TV, with with the chef asking: 'Have you got a boyfriend? Yes or no?'

A mortified Tilly slumped into her chair more, before confessing that she was in a relationship with a tight-lipped reaction.

And dancing with joy, Gordon exclaimed: 'Yes! She's got a boyfriend finally!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DIWUh_0iqnXE1h00
On-screen: Appearing on the celebrity version of Channel 4's Gogglebox, Gordon took the opportunity to question his daughter on her dating life before they got stuck into the TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1difFl_0iqnXE1h00
Rumours: It comes after the young star's stint on Strictly Come Dancing last year, which ignited rumours of a romance between her and pro partner Nikita Kuzmin (pictured together) 

It comes after reports of Tilly growing close to her former Strictly partner Nikita, with the pair sharing a close bond since appearing on the show together.

Tilly and Nikita formed a close bond during the show, and set tongues wagging last year when they were seen leaving his flat together.

The pair have reunited many times since, but insisted they were just close friends - with Tilly reportedly seeing the dancer as a 'big brother' figure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YbP1_0iqnXE1h00
Embarassed: Answering the question, a mortified Tilly slumped into her chair more, before confessing that she was in a relationship with a tight-lipped reaction

And back in December, the star allegedly joined celebrity dating app Raya during her search for love, which appears to have come to an end.

She appeared on the Channel 4 show with Gordon in matching navy blue onesies, aiming to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

Gordon shared of the TV appearance: 'We're always happy to support the superb work that Stand Up To Cancer do, and despite our TV tastes being polar opposites, we had a lot of fun filming this very special episode of Gogglebox.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXmRt_0iqnXE1h00
Lookout: Tilly reportedly joined celebrity dating app Raya back in december, but appears to have finished her search with the new revelation - despite not revealing her boyfriend's identity

Comments / 5

Related
Page Six

Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo

Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
Us Weekly

Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares a Rare Photo of Husband Brian Hallisay — With a Halloween Twist: ‘Fell in Love All Over Again’

He’s never looked better. Jennifer Love Hewitt gave a rare glimpse into her marriage with husband Brian Hallisay — with a spooky Halloween twist. “[I] just fell in love all over again. 🎃🧡🎃,” the I Know What You Did Last Summer star, 43, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of Hallisay, 43, in the kitchen with his face conveniently covered by a jack-o-lantern hanging from the ceiling. Hewitt has shared several photos of her Halloween decorations on social media over the past week, including a slideshow of the pumpkins she made in honor of each member of her family on Sunday, October 2.
TEXAS STATE
SheKnows

Prince Harry Joked That He & Meghan Markle ‘Basically Have 5 Children’ Between Archie, Lilibet, & Their Dogs

Prince Harry‘s positive spirit seems to have returned following the death and mourning period of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In an adorable video chat with this year’s winners of the WellChild Awards — awards that celebrate the resilience of kids who live with illness on a daily basis — Harry sweetly spoke to a child whose service dog, Hope, hopped into the video frame, which prompted the royal dog lover to cheekily recount his family dynamic thanks to his own pups.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Alum Announces Divorce

Cynthia Bailey has filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wed sportscaster Mike Hill on Oct. 10, 2020 in front of 250 guests in a lavish Georgia ceremony. The former pair met while being matched on a dating segment on The Steve Harvey Show in 2018 and Bailey fell head over heels. Their love story was heavily chronicled on the Bravo reality series, and on social media – which is why fans began to speculate when Bailey stopped posting photos of her and Hill on her page. She also ceased sharing their special hashtag #CHill, and removed "Hill" from her name on her Instagram bio. Part of the reason she left the show after 11 seasons was admittedly to protect their marriage from the reality TV curse. Both released separate statements to PEOPLE Magazine, saying their split is mutual and they remain friends.
GEORGIA STATE
Cinemablend

Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying

The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

677K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy