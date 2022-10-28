Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Peter Dreier: Why Measure H – and Rent Control – is Good for Business
Measure H – the Pasadena ballot measure that will give voters a chance to vote for rent control – is good for business. You won’t hear the Chamber of Commerce saying that, but it is true, and for obvious reasons. Renters represent 57% of all Pasadena residents....
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Partnering with Sycamores to Provide Wellness Support for Royal Court
After a successful partnership last year, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses is again partnering with Sycamores, a leading behavioral health and child welfare agency based in Pasadena, to provide wellness support to members of the 2023 Royal Court. Royal Court members are coached in public speaking and etiquette skills, media and speech training to enhance their self-confidence. They are also provided guidance in leadership skills to prepare for their duties as Ambassadors for the Tournament of Roses.
pasadenanow.com
President of Playhouse Village Association Will Discuss the Playhouse Village Park Wednesday
This week, the Rotary Club of Pasadena will host Brian Wallace, President and CEO of the Playhouse Village Association, as guest speaker during its weekly meeting at the University Club of Pasadena. He will be speaking about “Playhouse Village Park: Building Community in the Heart of Pasadena.”. The meeting...
pasadenanow.com
Lawsuit: Metro Violated Brown Act During Approval of Controversial North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Route
According to a lawsuit, Metro’s board of directors violated the Brown Act by holding a meeting regarding a new bus line slated to go through Pasadena. The line, scheduled to go into service by 2024, will travel east-west from North Hollywood to a terminus at Pasadena City College, stopping along the way in Burbank, Glendale and Eagle Rock.
pasadenanow.com
City Preps Full Line Up of Seasonal Events
Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department has lined up a busy November filled with a variety of public events. Department Director Brenda Harvey Williams is expected to run through the month’s calendar when she reports before the Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The meeting will be via video conference and begins at 6 p.m.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Announces Winners Of the Third Annual Día De Los Muertos
On Saturday the Pasadena Tournament of Roses in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles announced the winners of the Tournament’s third annual Día de los Muertos art competition – a celebration of art and culture. “The Pasadena Tournament of Roses is honored to...
pasadenanow.com
St. Philip the Apostle School 6th Graders Visit Yosemite
St. Philip the Apostle School 6th graders had a great first day in Yosemite! Visiting Yosemite in the Fall allows visitors to see the entire valley turn colors, giving an entire new experience in the park. Seeing leaves falling and autumn colors fill the park is so beautiful! Yosemite National Park is located in central California, just east of San Francisco. Since it is far from major airports, most people visit Yosemite via a road trip to the park. Whichever season you choose to visit Yosemite, you will have a completely different experience! Stay tuned to see more fun times from their trip. For more updates about this trip, go to https://www.facebook.com/StPhiliptheApostleSchoolPasadena.
pasadenanow.com
Two Pasadena Murder Trials Move Forward in Local Courthouse Today
Two men accused of murder are scheduled to get another day in court Tuesday at the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Superior Court. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Enrique Real, who is charged with fatally stabbing a man in a CVS parking lot in the 100 block of East Orange Grove Boulevard, near Fair Oaks Avenue, at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Christopher Flores of Altadena was found on the ground bleeding profusely and later died at a hospital, police said.
pasadenanow.com
Opening Doors to Medical Education
Integrity College of Health held its first open house in late October, inviting prospective students to visit its Lake Avenue campus and programs. According to Gail Godown, Associate Director of Admissions, the open house was the first public event at the school. The College has been in the Pasadena community...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Veterans Day Ceremony to Pay Tribute to Those Who Have Served
The Pasadena Veterans Day Committee, in collaboration with Vietnam Veterans of America Ch. 446 and American Legion Pasadena Post #13, invite the community to attend this year’s commemoration at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at Pasadena City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave. Veterans Day (originally known as Armistice...
pasadenanow.com
Tesla Competitor Mullen Automotive Launches New Car Line at Rose Bowl
Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive, Inc. kicked off its “Strikingly Different” tour for the new Mullen FIVE EV Crossover at the Rose Bowl Stadium last week on October 27. The EV Maker, described as a Tesla competitor, announced that its Crossover Tour is off to a great start...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Approves 7 Fewer Mills-Act-Qualified, Historically Significant Structures in 2021 Than Year Before
Compared to 20 new properties in 2020, the City of Pasadena approved just 13 new properties for the Historic Property Contract program in 2021. The local program is supported by the state of California’s Mills Act and offers property owners tax reductions to preserve historically significant structures. The Mills...
pasadenanow.com
MakerSpace Delights and Inspires Arroyo Vista Elementary Students
When Arroyo Vista elementary students step out of their typical classrooms and into the multipurpose room on campus, they never know exactly what to expect, but they do know their experiences will be creative and fun. Since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, the AV MakerSpace—a place for hands-on learning where students can make things while sharing ideas, equipment and knowledge—has provided a backdrop for STEM-focused activities.
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: Time For a Local Hiring Task Force and About Those Mustangs
An idea came to me on Sunday while I was having one of those acai strawberry things at Starbucks. It’s a suggestion for Mayor Victor Gordo. Start a local hiring task force. This is how it would work. Every member of the City Council gets one appointment, of course...
pasadenanow.com
City Eyes Plans for Expansion at Popular Event Venue NOOR
NOOR, a popular restaurant and banquet facility located within the Paseo Colorado Shopping Center, wants to expand its facilities to include the adjacent tenant space and outdoor patio area (formerly Bodega Wine Bar). The facility’s request goes before the City’s Hearing Officer this week. “The expansion would add...
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: Release of Admininstrative Review Closes Door on McClain Case
The police released the administrative review in the fatal officer-involved shooting of Anthony McClain case on Friday, just days after Pasadena Now reported the probe was tracking to be completed this month. Locals know it, but here’s what happened. McClain was riding in a car that was pulled over...
pasadenanow.com
Who Killed Jane Stanford? A Gilded Age Tale of Murder, Deceit, Spirits and the Birth of a University
The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino hosts Richard White, Margaret Bryne Professor of American History, emeritus at Stanford University, as he discusses his new book, “Who Killed Jane Stanford? A Gilded Age. Tale of Murder, Deceit, Spirits and the Birth of a University,” in...
pasadenanow.com
City Wants To Install Temporary Pickleball Courts at Jefferson Elementary School for Public Use
Owing to the ever-increasing popularity of pickleball and demand for courts, the City of Pasadena is looking to add two temporary pickleball courts in Jefferson Elementary School, located at 1500 East Villa Street. The City is currently leasing the Jefferson School site from PUSD for the use of the property...
pasadenanow.com
Man Arrested in Pasadena After Leading Authorities on Pursuit
A man was taken into custody in Pasadena Monday evening after leading authorities on a pursuit in a suspected stolen pickup truck. Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing the suspected stolen truck in Pacoima just after 7:10 p.m. The suspect refused to yield to authorities and led police onto...
pasadenanow.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena
[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
