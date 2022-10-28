St. Philip the Apostle School 6th graders had a great first day in Yosemite! Visiting Yosemite in the Fall allows visitors to see the entire valley turn colors, giving an entire new experience in the park. Seeing leaves falling and autumn colors fill the park is so beautiful! Yosemite National Park is located in central California, just east of San Francisco. Since it is far from major airports, most people visit Yosemite via a road trip to the park. Whichever season you choose to visit Yosemite, you will have a completely different experience! Stay tuned to see more fun times from their trip. For more updates about this trip, go to https://www.facebook.com/StPhiliptheApostleSchoolPasadena.

