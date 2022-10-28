ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Tournament of Roses Partnering with Sycamores to Provide Wellness Support for Royal Court

After a successful partnership last year, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses is again partnering with Sycamores, a leading behavioral health and child welfare agency based in Pasadena, to provide wellness support to members of the 2023 Royal Court. Royal Court members are coached in public speaking and etiquette skills, media and speech training to enhance their self-confidence. They are also provided guidance in leadership skills to prepare for their duties as Ambassadors for the Tournament of Roses.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Lawsuit: Metro Violated Brown Act During Approval of Controversial North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Route

According to a lawsuit, Metro’s board of directors violated the Brown Act by holding a meeting regarding a new bus line slated to go through Pasadena. The line, scheduled to go into service by 2024, will travel east-west from North Hollywood to a terminus at Pasadena City College, stopping along the way in Burbank, Glendale and Eagle Rock.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Preps Full Line Up of Seasonal Events

Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department has lined up a busy November filled with a variety of public events. Department Director Brenda Harvey Williams is expected to run through the month’s calendar when she reports before the Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The meeting will be via video conference and begins at 6 p.m.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

St. Philip the Apostle School 6th Graders Visit Yosemite

St. Philip the Apostle School 6th graders had a great first day in Yosemite! Visiting Yosemite in the Fall allows visitors to see the entire valley turn colors, giving an entire new experience in the park. Seeing leaves falling and autumn colors fill the park is so beautiful! Yosemite National Park is located in central California, just east of San Francisco. Since it is far from major airports, most people visit Yosemite via a road trip to the park. Whichever season you choose to visit Yosemite, you will have a completely different experience! Stay tuned to see more fun times from their trip. For more updates about this trip, go to https://www.facebook.com/StPhiliptheApostleSchoolPasadena.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Two Pasadena Murder Trials Move Forward in Local Courthouse Today

Two men accused of murder are scheduled to get another day in court Tuesday at the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Superior Court. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Enrique Real, who is charged with fatally stabbing a man in a CVS parking lot in the 100 block of East Orange Grove Boulevard, near Fair Oaks Avenue, at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Christopher Flores of Altadena was found on the ground bleeding profusely and later died at a hospital, police said.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Opening Doors to Medical Education

Integrity College of Health held its first open house in late October, inviting prospective students to visit its Lake Avenue campus and programs. According to Gail Godown, Associate Director of Admissions, the open house was the first public event at the school. The College has been in the Pasadena community...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena’s Veterans Day Ceremony to Pay Tribute to Those Who Have Served

The Pasadena Veterans Day Committee, in collaboration with Vietnam Veterans of America Ch. 446 and American Legion Pasadena Post #13, invite the community to attend this year’s commemoration at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at Pasadena City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave. Veterans Day (originally known as Armistice...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Tesla Competitor Mullen Automotive Launches New Car Line at Rose Bowl

Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive, Inc. kicked off its “Strikingly Different” tour for the new Mullen FIVE EV Crossover at the Rose Bowl Stadium last week on October 27. The EV Maker, described as a Tesla competitor, announced that its Crossover Tour is off to a great start...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

MakerSpace Delights and Inspires Arroyo Vista Elementary Students

When Arroyo Vista elementary students step out of their typical classrooms and into the multipurpose room on campus, they never know exactly what to expect, but they do know their experiences will be creative and fun. Since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, the AV MakerSpace—a place for hands-on learning where students can make things while sharing ideas, equipment and knowledge—has provided a backdrop for STEM-focused activities.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Eyes Plans for Expansion at Popular Event Venue NOOR

NOOR, a popular restaurant and banquet facility located within the Paseo Colorado Shopping Center, wants to expand its facilities to include the adjacent tenant space and outdoor patio area (formerly Bodega Wine Bar). The facility’s request goes before the City’s Hearing Officer this week. “The expansion would add...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Man Arrested in Pasadena After Leading Authorities on Pursuit

A man was taken into custody in Pasadena Monday evening after leading authorities on a pursuit in a suspected stolen pickup truck. Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing the suspected stolen truck in Pacoima just after 7:10 p.m. The suspect refused to yield to authorities and led police onto...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena

[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
PASADENA, CA

