China's Oil Demand Rebounds in September
China's apparent oil demand bounced back in September, rising 9.6% versus August to 14 million barrels per day, its highest monthly level so far this year. January Brent was down 18¢ and settled at $94.65/bbl on Tuesday, while WTI December gained $1.84 to close at $88.37/bbl. The midstream giant...
Cove Point LNG Returns After Maintenance
Adnoc and India’s state-owned Gail Monday signed an initial pact to explore short and long term LNG sale agreements. East region working gas inventories, which entered October below the five-year range, will need robust injections through mid-November to close a narrowing but still wide storage deficit.
Majors See Scope for More M&A as Windfall Continues
Western majors’ third-quarter earnings suffered a slight sequential dip overall but still beat analysts’ expectations as the five companies — BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Shell and TotalEnergies — racked up combined adjusted profits of around $57 billion. Earnings calls focused on the majors' priorities for their surplus cash amid energy security concerns, which could include more M&A. Here are Energy Intelligence's main takeaways.
Maersk sees demand for container shipping slowing as Q3 tops forecast
OSLO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) reported third-quarter earnings above expectations on Wednesday but lowered its outlook for the growth of global container demand this year amid concerns about the overall health of the global economy.
Cove Point LNG Restart Spurs US Natgas Surge
US officials have released some details of the impending price cap on Russian oil exports, but some key points have still not been disclosed. Energy Intelligence estimates that Russia's October pipeline gas exports to Europe and China fell by 67% versus October 2021. Lower gas prices have granted some reprieve...
Phillips 66 Sees Diesel Supply Relief on Horizon
The diesel market may see a bit of relief in the near future from the supply side, but achieving a balance still depends on demand, according to independent refiner Phillips 66. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin.
Crude, Products Prices Close Lower in Volatile Trade
Crude and product prices spent most of Monday in negative territory and closed lower, with volatile Brent and US refined product contracts expiring amid low trading volumes. US officials have released some details of the impending price cap on Russian oil exports, but some key points have still not been disclosed.
Adnoc to Explore LNG Supplies to India’s Gail
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc) and India’s state-owned gas pipeline utility Gail India, Monday signed an initial pact to explore short and long term LNG sale agreements. Novatek will resume external financing for the Arctic LNG 2 project in the first quarter of 2023. East region working gas...
US Demand Perks Up, Net Exports Touch New Summit
Monthly US demand data from the Energy Information Administration continues to prove higher than preliminary weekly readings. Net exports of crude and petroleum products in August signify a new record for the US. European demand for US crude is strong, but Latin America dominates products. US oil demand remains stronger...
Traders Brace for Russia Price Cap, EU Embargo
Oil traders are navigating the December crude market with major uncertainties looming over the impact of new sanctions on Russian oil exports. US officials have released some details of the impending price cap on Russian oil exports, but some key points have still not been disclosed. Mon, Oct 31, 2022.
Refiners Say Biden's Bark Is Louder Than Bite
Rhetoric aimed at curtailing oil exports or introducing a windfall profits tax is likely just that — rhetoric. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin. India's Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says his country is happy to...
