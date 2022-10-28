ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

Related
wwuvikings.com

Vikings Drop 2-1 GNAC Road Game at SPU

SEATTLE, Wash. – The Western Washington University men's soccer team dropped a 2-1 contest to rival Seattle Pacific University Saturday evening in Great Northwest Athletic Conference action at Interbay Stadium. The Vikings and Falcons were scoreless until the 56th minute when SPU broke through on a goal by Owen...
SEATTLE, WA
wwuvikings.com

No. 10 Western Takes Down Central in Five Sets

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The No. 10 nationally-ranked Western Washington University volleyball team recorded a five-set victory over in-state rival Central Washington University Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play in the CWU Student Union and Recreation Center. The Vikings defeated the Wildcats 26-24, 25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 16-14 in...
BELLINGHAM, WA
wwuvikings.com

Vikings Route Douglas 114-71 in Exhibition Game

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University men's basketball team defeated Douglas College 114-71 in a preseason exhibition game Saturday on WECU Court in Carver Gym. The Vikings had five players score in double figures and featured 11 players with at least six points in the 43-point victory over...
BELLINGHAM, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)

(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
idesignarch.com

Architecturally Stunning Pacific Northwest Contemporary Home

Portland, Oregon – This modern mansion in Portland sits on 9.74 private gated acres on a ridge with spectacular views. The 11,363-square-foot estate with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms was designed by TVA Architects. Three modern levels of steel and concrete rise from the ground. The back of the...
PORTLAND, OR
shorelineareanews.com

Ferry reservations open November 1

Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
beachconnection.net

Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs

(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
NEWPORT, OR
KING 5

Flood advisories in effect for several western Washington counties

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Heavy rainfall over the weekend prompted flood advisories for parts of western Washington Monday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for the west slopes of the north central Cascades and passes near the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar in Snohomish and King counties until Monday evening. The burn scar is near US 2, and the watch includes the city of Darrington.
MASON COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Westview High School briefly locked down after prank call: officials

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - There was a large police presence outside of Westview High School in Washington County on Monday around noon after a prank call about a shooter, according to authorities. Public Communications Officer for the Beaverton School District Shellie Bailey-Shah said the school was put on lockdown...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy