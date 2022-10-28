Read full article on original website
Related
wwuvikings.com
Vikings Drop 2-1 GNAC Road Game at SPU
SEATTLE, Wash. – The Western Washington University men's soccer team dropped a 2-1 contest to rival Seattle Pacific University Saturday evening in Great Northwest Athletic Conference action at Interbay Stadium. The Vikings and Falcons were scoreless until the 56th minute when SPU broke through on a goal by Owen...
wwuvikings.com
No. 10 Western Takes Down Central in Five Sets
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The No. 10 nationally-ranked Western Washington University volleyball team recorded a five-set victory over in-state rival Central Washington University Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play in the CWU Student Union and Recreation Center. The Vikings defeated the Wildcats 26-24, 25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 16-14 in...
wwuvikings.com
Vikings Close Out Fall Tied for Fifth Place at Dennis Rose Intercollegiate in Hawai'i
WAIMEA, Hawai'i – The Western Washington University women's golf team closed out a solid fall season tying for fifth place at the Southwest Airlines Dennis Rose Intercollegiate with play held Friday and Saturday at the Hapuna Golf Course. WWU opened the final round in second place in the 16-team...
wwuvikings.com
Vikings Route Douglas 114-71 in Exhibition Game
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University men's basketball team defeated Douglas College 114-71 in a preseason exhibition game Saturday on WECU Court in Carver Gym. The Vikings had five players score in double figures and featured 11 players with at least six points in the 43-point victory over...
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
KVAL
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
Animal activists to sue U.S. Fish and Wildlife over protection of local bird
The Center for Biological Diversity and Audubon Society of Portland are reportedly teaming up to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in response to the level of protection given to the streaked horned lark, a small, ground-dwelling songbird with distinctive feathers or “horns,” on its head that’s found in Oregon and Washington.
idesignarch.com
Architecturally Stunning Pacific Northwest Contemporary Home
Portland, Oregon – This modern mansion in Portland sits on 9.74 private gated acres on a ridge with spectacular views. The 11,363-square-foot estate with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms was designed by TVA Architects. Three modern levels of steel and concrete rise from the ground. The back of the...
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
1 dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge: PFR
A body was pulled from the Willamette River Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
beachconnection.net
Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs
(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
Beginner’s guide to Portland’s many quirks and fun facts
Here are just a few Portland-isms that newbies may not already be aware of.
focushillsboro.com
A 250-ton Floating House Can Be Easily Built And Moved By An Oregon Contractor
Marc Even, who frequently has three unique homes bobbing in the water outside of his St. Helens facility on the Columbia River and are all at various levels of completion, advises against using a carpenter’s level to draw a horizontal line when building a floating house. He claims that...
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
Officials say four fingers on the victim's right hand were entrapped in the machine up to the second knuckle.
Flood advisories in effect for several western Washington counties
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Heavy rainfall over the weekend prompted flood advisories for parts of western Washington Monday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for the west slopes of the north central Cascades and passes near the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar in Snohomish and King counties until Monday evening. The burn scar is near US 2, and the watch includes the city of Darrington.
These Pacific Northwest towns are among the most beautiful in the U.S.: Report
Interior design and landscaping magazine Architectural Digest compiled a list of The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Police looking for park vandals after weekend damage in Whatcom County
Repairs and cleanup are estimated to cost about $3,000.
kptv.com
Westview High School briefly locked down after prank call: officials
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - There was a large police presence outside of Westview High School in Washington County on Monday around noon after a prank call about a shooter, according to authorities. Public Communications Officer for the Beaverton School District Shellie Bailey-Shah said the school was put on lockdown...
‘Best BBQ I’ve had in Bellingham.’ The best BBQ in Whatcom County from our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best BBQ is known for its brisket, pulled pork and burgers.
Oregon gun bill has critics saying it will 'virtually eliminate firearm sales'
Oregon's measure 114 increases gun control in Oregon and is said to be one of the strictest gun control measures on a ballot in the nation.
Comments / 0