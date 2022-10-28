Read full article on original website
Newsom falling well short of housing goals
It’s difficult for housing advocates to criticize Gov. Gavin Newsom because he’s done more to boost production than any other governor in recent memory — but that’s mostly because the bar is so low. Measured against the goal he set for himself, Newsom’s record is less...
California cancer care isn’t equitable; a new law might help
Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in California, behind only heart disease. This year alone, the state will tally an estimated 189,000 new cancer cases and close to 61,000 deaths. Yet while patients often need specialists, treatments and the chance to participate in clinical trials, that access is not...
CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
New 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center to open in Bakersfield
Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services had the chance to show off its new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center Tuesday morning. With suicide death rates among Americans increasing by 30 percent between 2000 and 2020, and mental health distress becoming amplified by the pandemic, the need for these services, advocates say, is clear.
Once falling apart, Christo Umbrellas mural on Eye Street restored and remade
The original mural had been in serious disrepair for well over a decade, with faded, peeling paint and the integrity of the wall behind it also crumbling. But now the outdoor mural at Eye and 19th streets in downtown Bakersfield has been completely remade, with surface repair and a whole new image that still pays respect to the old one.
Kern County Animal Services announces 'Mega Adoption' event Sunday
Kern County Animal Services announced more than 40 local organizations plan to take part in the fourth “Mega Adoption” event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Stramler Park. “Kern County Animal Services will be joined by the city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, the city of...
BPD asks for public's help to find 2 suspects in attempted theft
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two suspects sought for the attempted grand theft of two off-road go-karts. The attempted theft happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. July 27 in the 2900 block of Hollins Street.
Funeral services for Oct. 31, 2022
Jeffrey Barnes, 61, Buttonwillow, Oct. 29 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
