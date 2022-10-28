ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Newsom falling well short of housing goals

It’s difficult for housing advocates to criticize Gov. Gavin Newsom because he’s done more to boost production than any other governor in recent memory — but that’s mostly because the bar is so low. Measured against the goal he set for himself, Newsom’s record is less...
Bakersfield Californian

California cancer care isn’t equitable; a new law might help

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in California, behind only heart disease. This year alone, the state will tally an estimated 189,000 new cancer cases and close to 61,000 deaths. Yet while patients often need specialists, treatments and the chance to participate in clinical trials, that access is not...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

New 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center to open in Bakersfield

Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services had the chance to show off its new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center Tuesday morning. With suicide death rates among Americans increasing by 30 percent between 2000 and 2020, and mental health distress becoming amplified by the pandemic, the need for these services, advocates say, is clear.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Once falling apart, Christo Umbrellas mural on Eye Street restored and remade

The original mural had been in serious disrepair for well over a decade, with faded, peeling paint and the integrity of the wall behind it also crumbling. But now the outdoor mural at Eye and 19th streets in downtown Bakersfield has been completely remade, with surface repair and a whole new image that still pays respect to the old one.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County Animal Services announces 'Mega Adoption' event Sunday

Kern County Animal Services announced more than 40 local organizations plan to take part in the fourth “Mega Adoption” event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Stramler Park. “Kern County Animal Services will be joined by the city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, the city of...
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy