FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Panda Boba
There’s a newer addition to Towne East Square and they specialize in something that has been blowing up all over town, boba. Panda Boba is now open in the lower level of the mall in the food court area. ===========. 7700 E Kellogg Dr., Wichita, KS 67207. Monday –...
A Day In The Life: Woodwork Manufacturing & Supply
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Four years after buying land near 53rd North and Meridian, new restaurant is opening
An Oklahoma restaurant and grocery chain purchased land near 53rd North and Meridian four years ago and is opening there this week.
Crews fighting large Kansas recycling company fire
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crews are operating at the scene of a large pallet fire at Evergreen Recycle, in the 300 block of W 53rd St N. in Park City. The alarm at approximately 7p.m. originally brought the Sedgwick County Fire District 1 crews to the scene, with Wichita Fire crews responding as arriving units requested additional resources.
kfdi.com
Pallet fire leads to high flames in Park City
Sedgwick County firefighters say they have contained a large fire at a recycling facility in Park City. The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Sunday at Evergreen Companies, near 53rd and Broadway. Large stacks of pallets and wood chips caught fire, leading to high flames that could be seen from far off. Firefighters from several different jurisdictions worked to keep the fire under control. Traffic through the area was blocked off for a while but has since been reopened.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper
One of the cutest mobile food trailers has officially hit the streets of Wichita. Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper is a 1971 teardrop camper that was renovated to serve Andy Kay’s Cookies. Owner Andrea Walter, who just might be the best cookie artist in all of Wichita, has been...
Wichita coffee shop that opened over the weekend already drawing crowds in College Hill
The owner moved back home to Wichita from Texas to open her vibrant shop.
Two restaurants planned for 21st & Maize, both announced last year, finally about to open
One will open next week. The other should be ready in about a month.
Need help with your water bill? City of Wichita offering relief
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has started accepting applications for those who are struggling to pay their water bill. The Rate Relief Water Assistance Program will accept applications from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and will cover $50 of your water bill. To qualify, applicants must have an active City of Wichita […]
Southbound I-135 to close Saturday in north Wichita
Drivers heading south on Interstate 135 on Saturday will have to take a detour north of Wichita.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Aerospace Parts Manufacturer to Invest Nearly $15 Million in Kansas Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of aerospace components plans to...
KAKE TV
City of Wichita gathering feedback on Douglas improvements west of Delano
The City of Wichita opened a Forum and survey for people to share their opinions on a project to improve a section of Douglas Avenue in the Delano area. The $4.9 million construction project would include changes on the road from Meridian to Seneca. It would add bike lanes, parking, art features and more, but the plans are not finalized.
KWCH.com
U.S. facing diesel shortage, prices likely to spike
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United States is facing a diesel shortage and unless there’s a change, prices likely will spike. The U.S. only has about 25 days of diesel supply in reserve, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows. This is a level not seen since 2008.
wichitabyeb.com
Taste of Wichita offers diners ten days of restaurant specials
Wichita deserves a restaurant week of its own, and that’s exactly what the Junior League of Wichita set out to do with their Taste of Wichita. The event, which takes place from November 4 to 13, gives diners the opportunity to visit restaurants over 10 days and purchase meals at a set price. The menus, listed at tasteofwichita.org, feature lunch specials or three-course dinners at either $15 or $30.
KWCH.com
New owners’ plans displacing tenants of historic, affordable Wichita apartment building
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sept. 8 sale of the Shirkmere Apartments in downtown Wichita comes with new owners and renovations plans calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere else to live. In a statement the new owners, Sage...
KAKE TV
‘Monster Mash’ event moves from Towne West Square to downtown Wichita outdoor space
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Halloween party and drag show, scheduled for this weekend at Towne West Square, will now take place at a park in downtown Wichita. Monster Mash is now set for 6 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place Friday, Oct. 28. It comes after a series of claims that the State of Kansas was sponsoring, or funding, the event and other drag shows in Wichita.
wichitabyeb.com
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 28-30)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
The Beaumont Hotel is nothing new to the tight knit community. Built in 1879 for railroaders, the hotel had 10 rooms and only one shower and one bathroom. It wasn’t until 2001 that the hotel underwent a renovation and the new owners added full private bathrooms to each room in the building. So what’s new with the Beaumont Hotel?
wichitabyeb.com
The Walt’s Klassics building is on the move to downtown Wichita
Many readers have been chiming in that they saw the Walt’s Klassics building at 616 S. Tyler Road being transported. What you saw wasn’t an alien scene out of Independence Day. The move has been planned for months and is part of a grand plan to open a new restaurant in downtown Wichita.
Fire at Spirit Aerosystems
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning. The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31. Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown. Production of aircraft will not be impacted. Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
