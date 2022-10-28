ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goddard, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Panda Boba

There’s a newer addition to Towne East Square and they specialize in something that has been blowing up all over town, boba. Panda Boba is now open in the lower level of the mall in the food court area. ===========. 7700 E Kellogg Dr., Wichita, KS 67207. Monday –...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: Woodwork Manufacturing & Supply

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Crews fighting large Kansas recycling company fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crews are operating at the scene of a large pallet fire at Evergreen Recycle, in the 300 block of W 53rd St N. in Park City. The alarm at approximately 7p.m. originally brought the Sedgwick County Fire District 1 crews to the scene, with Wichita Fire crews responding as arriving units requested additional resources.
PARK CITY, KS
kfdi.com

Pallet fire leads to high flames in Park City

Sedgwick County firefighters say they have contained a large fire at a recycling facility in Park City. The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Sunday at Evergreen Companies, near 53rd and Broadway. Large stacks of pallets and wood chips caught fire, leading to high flames that could be seen from far off. Firefighters from several different jurisdictions worked to keep the fire under control. Traffic through the area was blocked off for a while but has since been reopened.
PARK CITY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper

One of the cutest mobile food trailers has officially hit the streets of Wichita. Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper is a 1971 teardrop camper that was renovated to serve Andy Kay’s Cookies. Owner Andrea Walter, who just might be the best cookie artist in all of Wichita, has been...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Need help with your water bill? City of Wichita offering relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has started accepting applications for those who are struggling to pay their water bill. The Rate Relief Water Assistance Program will accept applications from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and will cover $50 of your water bill. To qualify, applicants must have an active City of Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

City of Wichita gathering feedback on Douglas improvements west of Delano

The City of Wichita opened a Forum and survey for people to share their opinions on a project to improve a section of Douglas Avenue in the Delano area. The $4.9 million construction project would include changes on the road from Meridian to Seneca. It would add bike lanes, parking, art features and more, but the plans are not finalized.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

U.S. facing diesel shortage, prices likely to spike

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United States is facing a diesel shortage and unless there’s a change, prices likely will spike. The U.S. only has about 25 days of diesel supply in reserve, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows. This is a level not seen since 2008.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Taste of Wichita offers diners ten days of restaurant specials

Wichita deserves a restaurant week of its own, and that’s exactly what the Junior League of Wichita set out to do with their Taste of Wichita. The event, which takes place from November 4 to 13, gives diners the opportunity to visit restaurants over 10 days and purchase meals at a set price. The menus, listed at tasteofwichita.org, feature lunch specials or three-course dinners at either $15 or $30.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

‘Monster Mash’ event moves from Towne West Square to downtown Wichita outdoor space

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Halloween party and drag show, scheduled for this weekend at Towne West Square, will now take place at a park in downtown Wichita. Monster Mash is now set for 6 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place Friday, Oct. 28. It comes after a series of claims that the State of Kansas was sponsoring, or funding, the event and other drag shows in Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 28-30)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County?

The Beaumont Hotel is nothing new to the tight knit community. Built in 1879 for railroaders, the hotel had 10 rooms and only one shower and one bathroom. It wasn’t until 2001 that the hotel underwent a renovation and the new owners added full private bathrooms to each room in the building. So what’s new with the Beaumont Hotel?
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The Walt’s Klassics building is on the move to downtown Wichita

Many readers have been chiming in that they saw the Walt’s Klassics building at 616 S. Tyler Road being transported. What you saw wasn’t an alien scene out of Independence Day. The move has been planned for months and is part of a grand plan to open a new restaurant in downtown Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fire at Spirit Aerosystems

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning.  The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31.  Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown.  Production of aircraft will not be impacted.  Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
WICHITA, KS

