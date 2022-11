Visit with therapists from Adventure Works at the DeKalb Public Library on Thursday, November 10, at 2:00 p.m.!. Located on Sycamore Road in DeKalb, Adventure Works–DeKalb County provides therapy to children and families through fun outdoor activities. Learn about available programs, volunteer opportunities, and how you can support this wonderful organization.

DEKALB, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO