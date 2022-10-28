Man accused of threatening to shoot woman, children

An Odessa family hid some kids in a closet Thursday night and called 911 after they said a man threatened to shoot them.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, residents in the 1200 block of Royalty called 911 around 7:15 p.m. saying Peter Allen Christesson, 33, was trying to run people over with a pickup truck.

When officers arrived, they saw a Dodge pickup truck had crashed into a chain link fence and shed in the alley behind the residence, the report stated.

The driver of the truck, later identified as Christesson, ran from police for about 10 yards before obeying their commands to stop and get on the ground, the report stated.

During the ensuing investigation, officers were told Christesson had called his former girlfriend’s sister earlier in the day to say he was going to shoot up the house on Royalty and the kids, the report stated.

According to the report, the woman filed a report with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, but Christesson showed up at the house and began making the same threats.

The people inside the house placed the kids in a closet and called 911, the report stated.

Christesson is then alleged to have driven down the alley and crashed into two fences and two sheds, the report stated. The damage caused was estimated at $5,000.

Breath tests revealed Christesson was legally intoxicated, the report stated.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of terroristic threat, two counts of criminal mischief, evading arrest, possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated. All but the criminal mischief charges are misdemeanors. The criminal mischief charges are state jail felonies punishable by six months to two years in prison.

He remained in the Ector County jail Friday afternoon; his bond had not yet been set.