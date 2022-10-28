Millie Bobby Brown is the megastar of today’s television world who was born on Spanish soil in 2004. The young actress is hugely admired for her roles in shows and movies like Stranger Things, Godzilla, and Enola Holmes. While the sequel of her mystery film will soon be premiered on the streaming giant on November 4. The 18-year-old star has earned two Emmy nominations and fans love her so much that they thought she is snubbed of the awards.

