Fairlawn, OH

akronlife.com

20 Years of Akron Life: Our Publisher Thanks Readers

{This column by Akron Life founder Don Baker Jr. originally appeared in the inaugural March 2003 issue of Akron Life & Leisure.}. I don’t know what I expected after the publication of our first issue of Akron Life & Leisure: the magazine of Greater Akron. I think I was too busy helping produce it to think forward to what the reaction might be. I just assumed that some people would love the new magazine and some would hate it and a whole bunch of other folks would react somewhere in the middle. I guess I just wasn’t prepared for the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response we got from all of you who saw, bought and read our first issue.
AKRON, OH
scriptype.com

Medieval jewelry Etsy shop opens brick and mortar store

The medieval jewelry shop Different Branches, Same Roots is stepping into the world of brick and mortar. Originally an online-only store on Etsy.com, the company has a physical location at 4615 West Streetsboro Rd. in Richfield. Owner and founder Sarah Mitschke developed an interest in the world of medieval and...
RICHFIELD, OH
WKYC

Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
AKRON, OH
theclevelandbucketlist.com

Igloos and Heated Patio Seating in Cleveland

Looking to continue to enjoy Cleveland outside, but worried about the weather? These spots have you covered with heat!. The Fairmount - Cleveland Heights (starting sometime in November) Georgetown - Lakewood (up to eight adults, price varies by day of the week, reserve here) The Hooley Pub & Kitchen -...
CLEVELAND, OH
akronschools.com

1,000 to be Given Away 11/18

Coats and Cans For Kids is once again giving away 1,000 free turkeys. The distribution takes place on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at KNR (3412 W. Market St. in Fairlawn). To receive a free turkey, please donate a coat or a can. Donations benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and Volunteers of America. Akron Metro RTA is offering free rides (not valid on SCAT, NCX or Call-A-Bus) to and from KNR for two hours before and two hours after the event. Show the flier below to your bus operator. For more information, visit knrlegal.com/turkey-giveaway.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron Area

If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. If you're looking for a delicious cheesesteak, you can't go wrong with Eddies. Their signature sandwich, the Original, is stuffed with chopped sirloin that's covered in melted provolone and mozzarella and caramelized onions and mushrooms. You can also build your own cheesesteak. Start with the chopped sirloin steak, provolone, and mozzarella. Then you can add banana peppers, green peppers, three pepper relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, red onions, jalapenos, marinara, spicy giardiniera, mushrooms, and/or fries.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Hot Chicken Takeover abruptly closes Strongsville location

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Hot Chicken Takeover in Strongsville has abruptly closed after 18 months in business. “The HCT team has made the difficult decision to close our Strongsville location permanently as of today,” the Columbus-based company wrote in an email to customers on Tuesday. “We’d like to thank all of our Strongsville customers for supporting us on this leg of our journey, and we hope we see you at our Crocker Park location in Westlake.”
STRONGSVILLE, OH
ocj.com

Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder

When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Side hustle turns into a successful family business

WARREN, Oh (WKBN) – If you’re looking for award-winning, mouth-watering BBQ, look no further than Cockeye BBQ in Warren. What was once a side hustle for owner Eric Hoover just celebrated its seventh successful year in business. Cockeye BBQ offers dine-in or take-out low and slow real wood-fired...
WARREN, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Haunted NEO Road Trip: Aurora Inn

AURORA, OH

