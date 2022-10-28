{This column by Akron Life founder Don Baker Jr. originally appeared in the inaugural March 2003 issue of Akron Life & Leisure.}. I don’t know what I expected after the publication of our first issue of Akron Life & Leisure: the magazine of Greater Akron. I think I was too busy helping produce it to think forward to what the reaction might be. I just assumed that some people would love the new magazine and some would hate it and a whole bunch of other folks would react somewhere in the middle. I guess I just wasn’t prepared for the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response we got from all of you who saw, bought and read our first issue.

AKRON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO