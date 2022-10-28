Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
akronlife.com
20 Years of Akron Life: Our Publisher Thanks Readers
{This column by Akron Life founder Don Baker Jr. originally appeared in the inaugural March 2003 issue of Akron Life & Leisure.}. I don’t know what I expected after the publication of our first issue of Akron Life & Leisure: the magazine of Greater Akron. I think I was too busy helping produce it to think forward to what the reaction might be. I just assumed that some people would love the new magazine and some would hate it and a whole bunch of other folks would react somewhere in the middle. I guess I just wasn’t prepared for the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response we got from all of you who saw, bought and read our first issue.
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio college student creates online cookie empire 'The Dessert Aisle' from home kitchen
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio area college student has successfully turned a hobby and side hustle of baking cookies into a mini-empire. They’re described as decadent, divine, and downright delicious by many. Crystal Looney, the young woman behind the online business is proving you can do...
scriptype.com
Medieval jewelry Etsy shop opens brick and mortar store
The medieval jewelry shop Different Branches, Same Roots is stepping into the world of brick and mortar. Originally an online-only store on Etsy.com, the company has a physical location at 4615 West Streetsboro Rd. in Richfield. Owner and founder Sarah Mitschke developed an interest in the world of medieval and...
Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
theclevelandbucketlist.com
Igloos and Heated Patio Seating in Cleveland
Looking to continue to enjoy Cleveland outside, but worried about the weather? These spots have you covered with heat!. The Fairmount - Cleveland Heights (starting sometime in November) Georgetown - Lakewood (up to eight adults, price varies by day of the week, reserve here) The Hooley Pub & Kitchen -...
akronschools.com
1,000 to be Given Away 11/18
Coats and Cans For Kids is once again giving away 1,000 free turkeys. The distribution takes place on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at KNR (3412 W. Market St. in Fairlawn). To receive a free turkey, please donate a coat or a can. Donations benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and Volunteers of America. Akron Metro RTA is offering free rides (not valid on SCAT, NCX or Call-A-Bus) to and from KNR for two hours before and two hours after the event. Show the flier below to your bus operator. For more information, visit knrlegal.com/turkey-giveaway.
Can you imagine how terrible it would be if there was a Halloween crush in Akron?
More than 150 dead in South Korea Halloween crush. Large crowds can be dangerous. Halloween is indeed a very lively holiday, and it is unfortunate that such a tragedy occurred. Everyone should pay attention to the safety of themselves and kids. I wish this tragedy wouldn't happen at Akron's holiday events.
Need a New Job in Northeast Ohio For the Holidays? Try These 10 Places!
As the holiday season approaches more and more people are looking for additional income. Some employers, coincidentally, are also looking to boost their staffing numbers during the most stressful shopping time of the year. Job hiring websites are great places to find employers looking to hire good people for seasonal...
scriptype.com
Emotional-release painting leads to artistic upcycling endeavor for local woman
Ugliness is attractive to Amy Roberts-Brubaker. The Hudson resident, who by day works in the rigid world of medical biotechnology, unleashes her creativity every evening at The BruPoppy Farm, where she gives new life to vintage furniture. “It has to be ugly,” the artist says of the pieces she picks...
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron Area
If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. If you're looking for a delicious cheesesteak, you can't go wrong with Eddies. Their signature sandwich, the Original, is stuffed with chopped sirloin that's covered in melted provolone and mozzarella and caramelized onions and mushrooms. You can also build your own cheesesteak. Start with the chopped sirloin steak, provolone, and mozzarella. Then you can add banana peppers, green peppers, three pepper relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, red onions, jalapenos, marinara, spicy giardiniera, mushrooms, and/or fries.
X-Rated Halloween display in local neighborhood
A homeowner located in front of Willoughby Middle School posed several skeletons in the front yard performing sex acts.
Hot Chicken Takeover abruptly closes Strongsville location
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Hot Chicken Takeover in Strongsville has abruptly closed after 18 months in business. “The HCT team has made the difficult decision to close our Strongsville location permanently as of today,” the Columbus-based company wrote in an email to customers on Tuesday. “We’d like to thank all of our Strongsville customers for supporting us on this leg of our journey, and we hope we see you at our Crocker Park location in Westlake.”
spectrumnews1.com
Akron Children’s Hospital's 41st Holiday Tree Festival returns to in-person event
AKRON, Ohio — Akron Children’s Hospital will once again bring holiday cheer to the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron during the 41st annual Holiday Tree Festival. The festival has been virtual the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year returns to an in-person holiday event.
Farm and Dairy
4 Bedroom home on 1.2 an acre, and misc.
Visit www.kikoauctions.com for more details. byoung@kikocompany.com and Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474.
ocj.com
Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder
When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
Medina switches holiday gears with eye on Candlelight Walk weekend
MEDINA, Ohio -- Halloween has passed and it is the time that many start to get into the Christmas spirit. Medina’s annual Candlelight Walk, presented by Main Street Medina, will be take place Nov 18-20. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. Nov. 18. The weekend will feature...
27 First News
Side hustle turns into a successful family business
WARREN, Oh (WKBN) – If you’re looking for award-winning, mouth-watering BBQ, look no further than Cockeye BBQ in Warren. What was once a side hustle for owner Eric Hoover just celebrated its seventh successful year in business. Cockeye BBQ offers dine-in or take-out low and slow real wood-fired...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Haunted NEO Road Trip: Aurora Inn
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
