NASCAR: Chase Elliott’s team has been eliminated
The #9 Hendrick Motorsports team of Chase Elliott is no longer eligible to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series owner championship. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott secured a spot in his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 this past Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway, giving him a chance to compete for a second title at Phoenix Raceway this coming Sunday afternoon.
Ross Chastain rides wall at Martinsville; Passes 5 cars (Video)
Ross Chastain went from 10th to 5th on final lap at Martinsville Speedway; Setting a speed faster than the pole while riding the wall. On Sunday, Martinsville Speedway hosted the final playoff elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series. 8 drivers entered the event with four set to be eliminated ahead of next week’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
NASCAR driver disqualified after Martinsville playoff race
While it didn’t affect the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture, Brad Keselowski lost a season-high result after the race at Martinsville Speedway. Prior to Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski hadn’t finished in the top four since the October race at the track last season.
Watch: Ross Chastain pulls off 'NASCAR 2005' move, rides wall to Championship 4 berth
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series elimination race at Martinsville featured one of the wildest final-lap passes race fans may have ever seen. With a Championship Four spot on the line, Ross Chastain took a drastic measure to secure his spot. Nearing the final turn, Chastain sat in 10th place, needing to...
NBC Sports
Martinsville Cup playoff race results, points standings
Martinsville points, results: In a must-win position, Christopher Bell advanced to the Championship 4 by winning Sunday’s Round of 8 NASCAR Cup Series cutoff race Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. It was the second time in the 2022 playoffs that Bell won an elimination race that he entered below the...
NASCAR: Ty Gibbs made the worst possible decision
Ty Gibbs wrecking Brandon Jones out of his spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 was an ill-advised move on many levels. Entering the final lap of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Brandon Jones held the lead over teammate Ty Gibbs.
Kevin Harvick’s 7-Word, 1-Hashtag Take on Ross Chastain Was the Best NASCAR Reaction
Kevin Harvick took a took at Ross Chastain's amazing Martinsville finish and expressed regret at not making better use of his time over the years. The post Kevin Harvick’s 7-Word, 1-Hashtag Take on Ross Chastain Was the Best NASCAR Reaction appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Wallace receives raucous boos at Martinsville in return from suspension
Bubba Wallace returned to the driver's seat at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday and was met with massive boos from race fans. Christopher Bell won the race.
NASCAR World Praying For Tyler Reddick On Sunday
The NASCAR World is hoping everything is OK with driver Tyler Reddick. The No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet car driver had to leave Sunday's race for health reasons. Reddick was heard on the radio saying he'd never felt like this before. "Reddick had a health problem and said he never felt...
Why should NASCAR's championship points system be changed?
A long-time reader I’ve never met recently emailed to ask whether NASCAR should change its championship points system. He often asks such questions, many of which have several twists and turns. As usual, my response was, “I don’t know. Why?” Why, indeed, should the four-round, 10-race, 16-driver, tournament-like Playoff system be changed? What benefit would come from going off half-cocked with something different when the current system works just fine?...
topgear.com
Is Ross Chastain’s final NASCAR lap the greatest overtake of all time?
The videos and multiple camera angles have been doing the rounds on social media since Sunday evening, but if we’re honest Ross Chastain’s glorious video game-inspired final lap wall-ride overtake has yet to sink in. If you’ve absolutely no idea what we’re talking about, just watch the incredible...
Every NASCAR Fan Tweeted the Same Ty Gibbs Joke, but This Is Serious
Ty Gibbs's abhorrent treatment of Brandon Jones at Martinsville reminded many of the 2015 incident there between Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano. The post Every NASCAR Fan Tweeted the Same Ty Gibbs Joke, but This Is Serious appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
What do other NASCAR drivers think of Ross Chastain's daring move?
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The finishes of the races during the Martinsville Speedway weekend will have fans talking and drivers wondering about how they will impact the championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Brandon Jones, on the final lap to win the Xfinity...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Driver Punch Video
NASCAR is likely going to be investigating a post-race incident from Saturday's Xfinity Series outing. NBC's cameras appeared to capture a driver punching an opponent on Saturday. "One of our cameras appears to show Austin Hill punching Myatt Snider after Saturday's Xfinity Series race," NASCAR on NBC tweeted. That's not...
NBC Sports
Dr. Diandra: Explaining Ross Chastain’s Martinsville move
And these 3,675-pound cars require a lot more turning force than a tennis ball does. Faster turns require more turning force. Making tighter turns (like Martinsville) requires more turning force. Heavier cars need more turning force. Let’s figure out how much force you normally need at Martinsville. The pole speed...
NBC Sports
Tyler Reddick ‘feeling better’ after exiting Martinsville race early
Tyler Reddick, who pulled out of Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway after not feeling well, said Monday that he is taking the “necessary steps to make sure that I am 100% before I am cleared to return to racing. I’m feeling better and working hard following the instructions of the medical team.”
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Decision News
On Tuesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Dale Earnhardt Jr will be in two Xfinity Series starts next season. According to a report from Matt Weaver of Racing America, Dale Jr announced the news this afternoon. The two races are still yet to be determined, but he unveiled the car he'll be driving for one of them.
Yardbarker
Video, photo shows damage to Ross Chastain’s car after wall move
Just how ballsy was Ross Chastain’s decision to ride the boards at Martinsville to the Championship 4? Take one look at the in-car video, and you’ll see. NASCAR shared a video after Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville of the view from Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet. The video shows the Trackhouse Racing driver riding along the wall around Turn 4 before crossing the finish line.
NASCAR Fan Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot by Honoring Dale Earnhardt With His Picks
Imagine loving your favorite NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt so much that he’s an inspiration to win a lottery jackpot. That’s what Luther Dowdy did in North Carolina. His love and support of the NASCAR legend paid off in a big way. Dowdy won more than $200,000 in the lottery. Dowdy, 63, a grave digger, happened to purchase three “Quick Pick” tickets. Why three? It was his way of paying homage to the No. 3 on Earnhardt’s race car.
