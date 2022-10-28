Read full article on original website
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Even in a down market, investors want to make money. The bear market of 2022 brought dividends back into vogue as growth investors face off against a potential recession. Dividends provide steady income, and shareholders can also reinvest the proceeds -- capitalizing by buying shares while prices are down. This sets them up for more significant future profits.
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up
TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck, president...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking guru of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer through the October rally, but she kicked off November with a pretty lengthy shopping list. Something worth noting is that many of the positions she added to happen to be companies reporting quarterly results later this week.
Financial Sector Update for 11/02/2022: APO, APAM, BR, XLF, FAS, FAZ
Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by about 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.6% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.9% higher. Apollo Global Management (APO) was 0.7% lower after...
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
Eneti (NETI) Stock Jumps 6.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Eneti (NETI) shares soared 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $8.73. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 20.5% gain over the past four weeks. The buoyancy is owing to the...
Is Trending Stock Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) a Buy Now?
Valero Energy (VLO) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this oil refiner have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 16.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $54.27 in the previous session. Enterprise Financial Services has gained 13.8% since the start of the year compared to the -14.8% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 3.1% return for the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry.
Humana Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $1.30 billion, or $9.39 per share. This compares with $1.64 billion, or $11.84 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Humana Inc...
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
Should Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 03/03/2005, the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $208.42 million, making...
Roku (ROKU) Q3 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Is now a good time to buy Roku (ROKU) stock? This is the main question investors will want an answer to when the company reports third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. The company has enjoyed both rapid revenue and account growth, thanks to the continued...
Why Pagaya Stock Dropped 23% in October
Shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) stock tanked another 23% in October after losing 84% of their value in September according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company, which was taken public by a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal in June, is feeling the blow of rising interest rates, as well as a sell-off due to the end of a lockup period and a secondary stock offering.
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off
The stock market has been in sell-off mode this year amid rising inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes, and things could get worse following terrible earnings reports from big technology companies such as Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Amazon, among others. But investors will have an opportunity to buy...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:. Archer-Daniels-MidlandCompany ADM: This agricultural commodities and ingredients company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Rogers Exploring Options Following DuPont's Merger Termination Notice; Stock Plunges In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Rogers Corporation (ROG), an electronic components business, on Wednesday said it is currently evaluating all options to determine the best path forward, in response to DuPont de Nemours, Inc.'s (DD) notice of termination of the definitive merger agreement entered into by Rogers and DuPont on November 1, 2021.
