The Los Angeles Clippers have gotten out to a slow start in the 2022-23 season, and will be without star Kawhi Leonard once again on Monday against the Houston Rockets. The Clippers are just 2-4, and play the second leg of a back-to-back against Houston, who is in the same spot after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO