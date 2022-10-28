Read full article on original website
Related
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Charles Barkley has high praise for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, calling them 'perfect players'.
Lakers News: LeBron James Thinks LeBron James Is Being Taken For Granted
To be fair, this is not untrue.
Robert Horry discusses Lakers’ biggest issue this season
One of the most clutch players the NBA thinks he knows what the Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest problem is. Former Laker Robert Horry discussed his ex-team during his “Big Shot Bob with Robert Horry” show on PodcastOne. During Thursday’s episode, Horry said the Lakers’ biggest problem is their shot selection.
Klay Thompson Returns Respect in Comments to Devin Booker
After returning to the court for the first time since his ejection from Tuesday's game vs. Phoenix, Klay Thompson paid some respects to Devin Booker.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison
Michael Jordan was superior in the NBA Finals, and a lot better than Scottie Pippen.
Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant is doubtful for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
NBA fans destroyed LeBron James and the Lakers as they dropped to 0-5 on the season after losing to the Timberwolves.
Can Kyrie Irving get suspended over recent Tweet, comments?
Kyrie Irving recently shared a movie on his social media that includes anti-Semitic themes and argued with a reporter over it the next day. If you’ve missed the latest saga in the book of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s obsession with obscure, fringe beliefs and temperament, here’s a quick summary:
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Warriors and Hornets will both be missing pieces for Saturday's game
LeBron James' Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.
Top NBA Picks and Predictions Today (Trends Say to Back Pacers, Raptors on Halloween)
It's officially spooky season, and there are some downright SCARY trends in the NBA that are helping us make some of our picks for Monday's night's Halloween action. The Atlanta Hawks can't see to cover when they lose, so should you fade them as a dog tonight?. Plus, the Brooklyn...
Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Fade Dejounte Murray, Back Tyrese Haliburton on Halloween)
The BetSided team is 21-19 on the season in NBA props, and with a bigger slate on Monday we have four picks for you to consider tailing. Giannis Antetokounmpo has a cakewalk matchup with the Detroit Pistons, rookie Keegan Murray is on fire and there could be a ton of points scored in the Brooklyn Nets-Indiana Pacers matchup.
Rockets vs. Clippers Prediction and Odds for Monday, October 31 (Clippers Primed to Bounce Back)
The Los Angeles Clippers have gotten out to a slow start in the 2022-23 season, and will be without star Kawhi Leonard once again on Monday against the Houston Rockets. The Clippers are just 2-4, and play the second leg of a back-to-back against Houston, who is in the same spot after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.
Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Pistons Game
Steph Curry thinks he will play in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons.
DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History
On Friday night, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan scored his 20,000th career point.
20 NBA Players With The Most Personal Fouls In NBA History
Kareem made the most personal fouls in NBA history.
Lakers News: LeBron James Announces Expansion Of Show "The Shop"
"The Shop" will provide live-streamed NFL coverage on Amazon Prime starting next month.
LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Best Teammates Throughout Their Careers (Only All-Stars)
LeBron James and Stephen Curry have had a lot of All-Star teammates throughout their careers.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
559K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0