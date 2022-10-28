Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the statusJennifer GeerIllinois State
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H’s Plans For WWE Star “Totally On Pause”
A new report has indicated that Triple H’s plans for a former Universal Champion have been pushed back due to another act getting over. The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn is stealing the show every week on SmackDown as an unlikely part of The Bloodline. Sharing the ring and promo time with both the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman may make lesser men cower in fear but Zayn is clearly having the time of his life and his popularity with fans is only increasing week after week.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Details Their Sleepwalking Experiences
A major AEW star has discussed their experiences with sleepwalking, saying that it’s something that they dealt with when they were growing up. Adam Cole shocked the system, not for the first time in his career, at All Out in 2021 when the former NXT Champion arrived in AEW. Cole reunited with his fellow Bullet Club alumni The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega before his NXT partners Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish also became All Elite and the Undisputed Elite was born.
tjrwrestling.net
GCW Owner On Possible AEW Talent Ban
Despite speculation to the contrary, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale claims it’s news to him if AEW talent aren’t allowed to work for him any more. There have been plenty of crossovers between AEW contracted talent and GCW, with the likes of Jon Moxley and Joey Janela making appearances for the brand over recent months.
tjrwrestling.net
Arn Anderson Explains If He Wants An Office Job In AEW
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has explained if he’d be happy with an office job in AEW, much like he had for several years as a producer in WWE. Following a stellar in-ring career Arn Anderson was forced to hang up his boots in the mid-nineties due to injury and began to work backstage. In WWE, Anderson spent the best part of two decades working as an agent for the company helping many WWE Superstars put together their matches before he was released from his role in 2019.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Release Several NXT Talents
WWE has released several members of the NXT roster according to a new report with at least five members of the developmental brand leaving the company. PWInsider has reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng have all been let go from their WWE deals.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Owens Names Former WWE Champion That’s Most Painful To Wrestle
Kevin Owens has had plenty of opponents in his wrestling career, and he says one former WWE Champion is the most painful of them all!. Throughout his decades in the professional wresting business, Kevin Owens has faced opponents of all shapes and sizes. However, in a new interview with The Happy Hour, Owens named Bobby Lashley as the most painful opponent of all, saying that there’s nothing about The Almighty that doesn’t hurt.
tjrwrestling.net
Mick Foley Dresses Up As The Undertaker For Halloween [Photo]
Mick Foley has paid tribute to one of his greatest rivals by sharing some photos of himself dressed as The Undertaker for Halloween. During his WWE Hall of Fame career Mick Foley tangled with some of the biggest names in history from his WCW rivalries with Sting and Vader to his WWE rivalries with the biggest names like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, The Rock and of course, The Undertaker.
tjrwrestling.net
Logan Paul Says WWE Fans “Will Be Forced To Respect Me” After Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has made a bold statement leading up to Crown Jewel by saying that WWE fans will be forced to respect him after they see his performance. The countdown is on for WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday, November 5th when Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
tjrwrestling.net
Carmella Shares Heartbreaking Message About Suffering Miscarriage
Carmella has revealed why she has been off WWE television by sharing some very personal details about suffering a miscarriage. The WWE power couple Carmella and announce Corey Graves were married earlier this year in April 2022. It was Graves’ second marriage. He has three kids with his ex-wife. If you follow the couple on social media, then you know that Carmella loves being a stepmom to Corey’s kids. The couple lives in Pittsburgh.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Reportedly Re-Signs With The Company
It appears that a former WWE Superstar has now officially re-signed with the company after they shockingly re-debuted recently on TV. On the October 28th episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was in the ring talking about the open challenge she issued one week earlier. Rumour swirled as to who Rousey’s opponent might be and fans were stunned when it turned out to be former WWE Superstar, Emma.
tjrwrestling.net
Jimmy Uso Reacts To Ava Raine’s NXT Debut
Could The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, be the next member of The Bloodline?. Last Tuesday, Simone Johnson — who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and known in the ring as Ava Raine — made her debut on WWE NXT when she was revealed to be The Schism faction’s fourth member, who before Raine, featured Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. After Raine was unmasked, she would drop a quick promo.
tjrwrestling.net
Award Winning Rap Star Wants AEW ‘Roster Spot’
An award-winning rap star wants to trade in the studio for the wrestling ring as he tells AEW President Tony Khan that he wants a “roster spot” in the company. It was back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Now, almost two years later, the rap star is making very public overtures to Tony Khan about joining AEW.
tjrwrestling.net
Dutch Mantel On The Catchphrase That Vince McMahon Loved
Former WWE manager Dutch Mantel has revealed the catchphrase which Vince McMahon would request him to fit in as many promos as possible. Under the guise of Zeb Colter, Dutch Mantel returned to WWE in 2013, positioning himself at the side of Jack Swagger to claim that the pair were true Americans.
tjrwrestling.net
Dark Side Of The Ring Reportedly To Return
It looks like Dark Side Of The Ring is coming back for another season according to a new report with one of the topics featured possibly revealed. Dark Side Of The Ring is a Vice series that looks at the murkier side of the pro wrestling world. Previous topics covered in the show’s first three series include Chris Benoit, the death of Owen Hart, and the murder of Bruiser Brody.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy On His Favorite Design Of WWE Tag Team Titles
As one half of the legendary Hardy Boyz tag team, Matt Hardy has held a lot of gold in his career and now he’s talking about what title belts looked the best when he was in WWE. Matt Hardy recently celebrated 30 years as a professional wrestler. During his...
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Provides “Rhodes To The Top” Update, Teases “Something Fun”
There’s a load of entertainment on the way from “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Cody Rhodes recently put a spotlight on a project update since he leaving All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and going back to his home of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) earlier in the year. In...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Nixed ODB’s Royal Rumble Appearance
Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB has confirmed that she was called to appear at the Royal Rumble – but someone in WWE “turned it down”. ODB rose to fame in TNA with a run lasting seven years, which included holding the Knockouts Championship on a total of four occasions. She also held the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion – albeit alongside Eric Young.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Criticises Tony Khan’s Handling Of AEW Backstage Drama
AEW has had no shortage of backstage drama in recent months and Jim Cornette has been very critical of Tony Khan’s handling of events. 2022 has not been the greatest year for AEW as it began with one of the founding Executive Vice Presidents Cody Rhodes leaving the company and returning to WWE. The company endured the drama surrounding MJF heading into Double Or Nothing when it looked questionable if the star was even going to show up for his scheduled match.
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Fires Back At Tony Khan Criticism
Eric Bischoff has given his side of the story after AEW CEO Tony Khan called him “hypocritical” for his comments on AEW’s presentation in regard to storylines. Tony Khan took issue with frequent AEW critic Eric Bischoff during a recent interview where he took issue with comments he called “incendiary, contradictory, and hypocritical” made by the WWE Hall of Famer in regard to matches happening on AEW television without much storyline surrounding them.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Ranks Its Ten Scariest Moments
WWE took the opportunity over Halloween to rank ten of the scariest moments in the company’s history. There have certainly been plenty of characters which fit well in the spooky season, and the list unsurprisingly features many of the names you would expect to see. Classic moments from the...
Comments / 0