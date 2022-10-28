Read full article on original website
Kurt Angle Names Which TNA Wrestlers He Would Have Chosen To Bring To WWE For An Invasion Angle
Kurt Angle names the TNA wrestlers he would have brought with him to WWE for an invasion angle. The WCW Invasion angle from 2001 was often seen as a lost opportunity in the world of professional wrestling. Nearly a decade later, TNA Wrestling was proving itself to be a viable competitor to WWE with names such as Kurt Angle, Sting, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Mick Foley, Booker T, and more. During the heyday of TNA Wrestling's prominence, many fans would fantasy book a potential Invasion angle that would see TNA wrestlers invade WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Allegedly Paranoid & Unapproachable Backstage In WWE
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Steve Austin ushered in the Attitude Era...
ringsidenews.com
Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE
Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
PWMania
Matt Cardona Shuts Down Possibility Of WWE Return, Logan Paul’s Special Message For Roman Reigns
– Zack Ryder is no more. Matt Cardona announced the “death” of his former WWE persona in a tweet shared via his official Twitter feed this weekend. “Zack Ryder is dead,” he wrote. “Long live Matt Cardona!” Check out the post embedded below. –...
tjrwrestling.net
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Jimmy Uso Reacts To Ava Raine’s NXT Debut
Could The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, be the next member of The Bloodline?. Last Tuesday, Simone Johnson — who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and known in the ring as Ava Raine — made her debut on WWE NXT when she was revealed to be The Schism faction’s fourth member, who before Raine, featured Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. After Raine was unmasked, she would drop a quick promo.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Vince McMahon’s Original Reaction To Him Using The Moonsault
During the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on seeing Jacob Fatu use the Moonsault in his match against Josh Alexander at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Additionally, Angle commented on Vince McMahon’s original reaction when...
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Believes AEW Are Punishing Talent Who Supported CM Punk
Jim Cornette thinks that certain wrestlers’ lack of pushes following the All Out fallout stems from those wrestlers supporting CM Punk. Most if not all the talk regarding this event has been rumors and speculation. However, Jim Cornette and others have noticed a pattern emerge in the aftermath of the Punk-Elite scuffle. According to Cornette, anyone that had even the slightest sympathy or support for Punk’s side before and after the fallout are being punished.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns breaks character, Sami Uso is born on WWE SmackDown
After the opening match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn lost to The Brawling Brutes after Zayn was pinned after he had some issues with Jey Uso at ringside. The group argued in the ring and that led to Reigns walking out to the ring with Paul Heyman.
tjrwrestling.net
Buff Bagwell On Failed WWE Run Leading To Depression & Drinking
Buff Bagwell is opening up about dealing with depression and drinking a lot of alcohol because of what happened to him during his very brief WWE career. In March 2001, WWE purchased their former rival promotion, World Championship Wrestling. Along with the purchase, WWE obtained the contracts of dozens of prominent wrestlers in the company. One of those wrestlers was Buff Bagwell.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Reportedly Re-Signs With The Company
It appears that a former WWE Superstar has now officially re-signed with the company after they shockingly re-debuted recently on TV. On the October 28th episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was in the ring talking about the open challenge she issued one week earlier. Rumour swirled as to who Rousey’s opponent might be and fans were stunned when it turned out to be former WWE Superstar, Emma.
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Star Is The Next Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has argued that Seth Rollins has the potential to become the next Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid is one of the most iconic stars in WWE history, you don’t earn the moniker of ‘Mr WrestleMania’ for nothing!. On The Kurt Angle...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced an appearance by Roman Reigns and more for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced a Reigns appearance as wekk as a “Trick Or Street Fight” between Matt Riddle and Otis for Monday’s show, which is the go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: WWE Smackdown 10/28/22 Review
This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown featured Roman Reigns addressing The Bloodline, Ronda Rousey making an open challenge and another appearance from Bray Wyatt. Smackdown aired on FS1 this week instead of regular Fox, so the viewership number will likely be the lowest of the year. It aired on FS1 because Fox aired game one of the MLB World Series, which is what I watched live and wrote about this Smackdown episode after. Next week’s Smackdown might be on FS1 again if the World Series reaches six games. Other than that, Smackdown will be on the main Fox channel moving forward.
ringsidenews.com
Logan Paul Claims Triple H Is Ghosting Him & Won’t Answer His Text Messages
Logan Paul definitely shocked fans with his solid athleticism during his SummerSlam match against The Miz. The Maverick got a lot of props for his dedication to professional wrestling. That being said, he’s still getting ghosted by Triple H. After a couple of months of waiting, WWE pretty much...
tjrwrestling.net
“They Don’t Give A Damn About These Guys Going Out There Getting Hurt” – Booker T On AEW Fans
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has given his opinion on the highly controversial match between Athena and Jody Threat on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. The October 17th AEW Dark: Elevation featured a divisive match between Athena and local talent Jody Threat, won by ‘The Fallen Goddess’ in just under five minutes. Although the match got off to a normal start, things took a turn for the worse when the former Ember Moon began laying into Threat following an alleged failed comeback sequence.
tjrwrestling.net
Spoilers For November 4th Edition Of SmackDown
As WWE is heading to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, the November 4th edition of SmackDown was taped in advance and we have the results right here. The November 4th episode of SmackDown opened with Liv Morgan taking on Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification match. The bout is said to involve numerous weapons and the finish came after Morgan dropped Deville onto a pile of chairs with Oblivion.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Another Female Wrestler
A new report has shed some light on another women’s wrestler that WWE might bring back soon. The October 28th edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown saw Emma make her return to the company after five years away. Since Triple H took over the WWE creative team in late July, several superstars from the past have come back including Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and many more.
