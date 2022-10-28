This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown featured Roman Reigns addressing The Bloodline, Ronda Rousey making an open challenge and another appearance from Bray Wyatt. Smackdown aired on FS1 this week instead of regular Fox, so the viewership number will likely be the lowest of the year. It aired on FS1 because Fox aired game one of the MLB World Series, which is what I watched live and wrote about this Smackdown episode after. Next week’s Smackdown might be on FS1 again if the World Series reaches six games. Other than that, Smackdown will be on the main Fox channel moving forward.

