Clayton News Daily
HEALTH: Spinal stenosis might be the cause of lower back pains
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an extremely active 79-year-old woman. For at least 10 years, I have had lower back pain. I assumed it was arthritis and ignored it. By June, after an extremely tough exercise class, the intermittent pain became permanent. I called my orthopedic medical practice for an evaluation. The staff took X-rays, and later told me that I must have had a fall in the past. I said that I had had one about 10 years ago. They immediately referred me to a pain management spinal physician.
WNDU
Medical Moment: More precise total knee replacements
(WNDU) - Each year, more than 800,000 people undergo knee replacement surgery in the U.S. 90 percent of all knee replacements last 10 years, and 80 percent last 20 years. Robotic surgery has become standard procedure. Now, a new technique is giving surgeons a way to be even more precise,...
MedicineNet.com
Can Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause Myositis?
Myositis or muscle swelling is a group of chronic diseases that can cause muscle weakness and pain. It can be caused by injuries, infections, certain medications, or autoimmune conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA). RA affects multiple systems and can manifest itself in various ways. A rare side effect of...
Managing chronic pain
50.2 million Americans deal with chronic pain daily. That’s one in five Americans who live with debilitating chronic pain. In fact, chronic pain is one of the most common reasons people see their doctor. Researchers estimate that the total value of lost productivity due to chronic pain is nearly...
Medical News Today
Eating 5 to 6 prunes a day may prevent bone loss, osteoporosis
Osteoporosis, or loss of bone mass and density, afflicts many people, especially people over 50, leading to an increased risk of breaks and fractures. A new randomized controlled study finds that eating 5-6 prunes a day can preserve bone mass and density, arresting the development of osteoporosis. The same researchers,...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for spinal arthritis?
Spinal arthritis is inflammation of the joints that make up the spine. This condition can cause pain and discomfort. Many types of medication are available that may help decrease pain and increase mobility. Arthritis is a group of conditions that affect the joints. In spinal arthritis, the facet and sacroiliac...
Medical News Today
What can cause pain in the hip joint?
Joint pain in the hip may occur due to one of several different underlying causes, such as bursitis, arthritis, or tears in the cartilage. A person may be able to treat some cases at home, but severe cases may require additional medical intervention. The hip is a stable ball and...
physiciansweekly.com
Surgical Repair of Pelvic Organ Prolapse in Women With Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms
For a study, researchers sought to determine whether lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and urodynamic data correlate before and after surgical therapy for pelvic organ prolapse (POP). In the prospective analysis, 74 patients with stage II or higher anterior POP associated with LUTS and qualified for surgical POP correction were...
Medical News Today
Primary osteoarthritis: Symptoms, risk factors, and diagnosis
Primary osteoarthritis (OA) causes joint pain, swelling, and tenderness. It can affect a person’s mobility and quality of life, but treatment can often help. Primary OA has no known cause, whereas secondary OA results from an injury or another condition. According to the Arthritis Foundation (AF), there are over...
science.org
Semaphorin 4D induces articular cartilage destruction and inflammation in joints by transcriptionally reprogramming chondrocytes
Various classical proinflammatory cytokines contribute to cartilage destruction in joint diseases. Murakami et al. found that Semaphorin 4D (Sema4D) was released by inflamed macrophages and stimulated cartilage begin{bmatrix} degradation in articular chondrocytes and cartilage explants. In a mouse model of inflammatory arthritis, Sema4D was increased in synovial fluid, and loss of Sema4D protected against cartilage degeneration. Sema4D elicited these effects by stimulating the expression of transcripts encoding begin{bmatrix}-degrading enzymes downstream of the receptors Plexin-B2 and c-Met and intracellular signaling pathways distinct from those by which Sema4D regulates cell morphology and motility. These findings identify Sema4D as a proinflammatory cytokine in joints and contribute to a broader understanding of the factors that drive joint degeneration.
Medical News Today
What to know about hip arthritis
Arthritis causes inflammation and pain in a person’s joints. When it affects a person’s hips, it can make walking and moving around difficult. Treatment may depend on the type of arthritis a person has. With hip arthritis, the cartilage around the joint disintegrates, and the bones rub together....
Medical News Today
What are the benefits of walking for arthritis in the feet?
Arthritis is a group of conditions that cause pain and swelling in the joints. It is common in the small joints of the foot and ankle. Walking may help relieve pain and improve joint mobility in people with arthritis. People of all ages can have arthritis, but it becomes more...
Medical News Today
What are the options for treating arthritis in the back?
Arthritis is a condition that can affect people of all ages. It results in pain and swelling in the joints, which can cause limited mobility. Over 100 types of arthritis can affect any joint in the body, including the back. Approximately. adults in the United States have received a diagnosis...
Healthline
The Top Products for Arthritis Pain in Hands
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. A quick look at the best products for arthritis in hands. Best for wrist pain: PopSockets Grip. Best for personal care: EZ...
