Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a topic many people don’t like to think about - nuclear escalation between countries. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, maps of places they considered targets have been leaked to the American public. A lot of the targets are larger metropolitan areas or strategic sites like military operations.
Developments portend on all sides of North Platte’s emerging District 177
District 177, North Platte’s 1972 mall, entered the 18th month of its $75 million transformation Tuesday with its next big openings close at hand and hoped-for revelations of other major new tenants before it ends. Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works said Monday that Dunham’s Sports should open next...
Challenger 3985’s last U.P. ride includes North Platte stop Nov. 12-14
Union Pacific’s Challenger No. 3985, which enjoyed a 30-year second life as a rolling railroad steam ambassador, will visit North Platte under tow for the last time over Veterans Day weekend. A special train towing No. 3985, two other locomotives and several passenger cars is scheduled to arrive from...
Birth announcements, Oct. 30
Sammantha Smith and Christian Buck of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Alaynna Jacqueline Mae, born Oct. 25, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Tara Smith of North Platte, Clark Smith of Santan, Arizona, and Jakob Buck of North Platte. BRIGSLEY SAGE LUNDVALL. Casey and Kylin...
Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night
Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
North Platte homes for big families
North Platte homes with at least five bedrooms. Built in 2013, on a quiet 14 acres just five miles south of Arnold, NE sits a stunning custom-built 3,852 sq. ft. home. This current family home is set up to be a bed-and-breakfast with a total of seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a home office! Coming in from the three-car garage is a large laundry room and full bath to clean up after a long day. Across the hall is the home office with a window overlooking the front yard and driveway. The fiber optic cable that was recently installed gives you high-speed internet all throughout the house. The grand living area features a beautiful stone fireplace across from the kitchen filled with custom-built mahogany cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The large island seats six around the farmhouse sink, with a second sink looking out over the patio. Adjacent to the kitchen sits the dining area with a coffered ceiling and access to the 1,312 sq. ft. covered patio. Through the hallway, under the grand stairway, you will find a guest bedroom and a full bath. At the end of the hall is the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, an ensuite bath featuring the same custom-built mahogany cabinets as in the kitchen, and his-and-her sinks. As you top the stairs you will find a sitting area overlooking the main level's living space. Three more bedrooms and one full bath are also located upstairs. Walking down the stairs into the finished basement you find another beautiful stone fireplace to gather around as you settle in for a family movie night or the big game! A full kitchen is situated just around the corner with a large space surrounding it, currently used as a game room. A full bath, two additional bedrooms, and a utility room are all located in the basement area as well. Recessed lighting and a built-in stereo system throughout the home make it easy to set the mood for any occasion! As you make your way outside to the wrap-around porch, you will be delighted to see the beautiful green grass year after year watered by the underground sprinklers in the front and back yard. There is a raised garden bed in the backyard for easy maintenance to grow vegetation and ornamental flowers. The abundance of trees planted along the boundary lines in 2012 are already creating a great shelter and privacy line for the property. A 3,780 sq. ft. concrete floor shop/barn with a large overhead garage door is situated just to the south of the house. A heated storage room sits at the front of the building for easy access. Four outdoor runs are attached to the indoor pens that are all connected to the roughly six-acre lot, perfect for a couple of horses, cows, or any 4-H project one might desire. Five hydrants and water tanks are spread throughout the property.
County leaders face voter-fraud suit, say not to take early ballots to polls
Nationally promoted allegations of election fraud stemming from the 2020 presidential vote were on the minds of Lincoln County officials during Monday’s commissioners’ meeting. The County Board voted 5-0 to join a statewide defense team against a Lincoln man’s $1 billion lawsuit claiming massive fraud by state leaders...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 1
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 2 min ago.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Excavator made out of pumpkins wins BD Construction contest
KEARNEY — Rodney Pesek has a creative streak that some might call haunting. Pesek conceived, welded, painted, carved and assembled a mini excavator using not one but six pint-sized pumpkins. His artistry earned him the Best in Show prize at the BD Construction employee pumpkin-decorating contest this month. “I...
The choice is yours on Rec Center sales tax; it should be “yes”
North Platte’s lone local ballot issue in this year’s general election certainly wound up there after much hullabaloo. City voters must decide Nov. 8 whether to renovate and expand the 1976 North Platte Recreation Complex, improve the 1951 Cody Pool for the first time since 1980 and relocate and rebuild the city’s skate park, all with $52.5 million to be funded over time by a temporary half-cent boost in the city’s 1.5-cent sales tax rate.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted person. Contact law enforcement. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty 6) Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, domestic assault, domestic assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, commit child abuse, forgery, violation of protection order. Jessica R. Castor.
Maxwell woman receives prison term for burglary charges in four separate cases
A 29-year-old Maxwell woman was sentenced to between 3 1/2 to 8 years Monday for burglary charges in four separate cases in a span of roughly 13 months. An emotional Kaitlyn C. Blaesi accepted responsibility as she listened to the terms handed down by Judge Patrick Heng in Lincoln County District Court. She received a 1- to 2-year sentence for the most recent case that stems from a Sept. 26 incident when she was out on bail on two separate cases.
Man charged with shooting at skill arcade pleads to first-degree assault.
A 24-year-old North Platte man pleaded no contest to first-degree assault Monday in connection to a shooting at the Money Train Skill Arcade last January in North Platte. Arnulfo P. Sanchez II made an appearance in Lincoln County District Court by video and formally accepted the plea agreement. A count of using a firearm to commit a felony was dismissed.
