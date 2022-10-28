Read full article on original website
Asia stocks edge up as investors eye Fed rate decision
HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose and bond yields firmed in early trade on Tuesday despite mild losses from Wall Street overnight as investors turned their focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for hints on what comes next.
Plans for Singapore’s first ‘supertall’ skyscraper unveiled
Singapore is set to welcome its first ever “supertall” skyscraper, a term used to describe buildings that exceed 300 meters (984 feet) in height. The new tower, known as 8 Shenton Way, will soar above the Southeast Asian city-state from 2028, offering offices, a hotel and 34 floors of luxury residences.
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
HONG KONG (AP) — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s new iPhone have walked out of their factory to avoid COVID-19 curbs after some coworkers were quarantined following a virus outbreak. Many were traveling by foot days after an unknown number of workers at Foxconn’s huge factory in the northern Chinese city of Zhengzhou were quarantined in their factory dormitories. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people said to be Foxconn workers climbing over fences and walking down a road laden with their belongings. The Foxconn plant assembles products for Apple Inc., including its latest iPhone 14 devices.
Germany's Scholz set for high-stakes China visit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a high-stakes trip to China this week, walking a tightrope between shoring up a key economic relationship and facing heightened concerns about over-reliance on authoritarian Beijing. Some in government will view shoring up the economic partnership with China as crucial at a time Germany, battered by the energy crisis, is hurtling towards a recession.
Danish election could pave the way for a centrist government
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s general election this week could change the political landscape with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others either losing influence or leaving the assembly altogether. A former prime minister who left his party to create a new one could end up as kingmaker. The center-left and the center-right are neck-and-neck in opinion polls before Tuesday’s election and neither is likely to capture a majority. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the vote when an ally of her minority Social Democratic government threatened to topple her over the government’s handling of the 2020 decision to wipe out Denmark’s entire captive mink population because of the pandemic.
