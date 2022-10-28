Read full article on original website
Related
Discount Airline Frontier Looks to Offer International Flights
New cities could see Frontier airline's infamous tails as it considers international expansion.Skytrax. Denver-based Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) Frontier airlines has international expansion on its radar.
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
Houston Chronicle
The New Lufthansa First-Class Suite Is Ridiculous
Late last week, German carrier Lufthansa announced a new product generation — “Allegris” — which is set to include new experiences in all classes…but none more so than first class. “For the very first time in the company’s history, the Lufthansa First Class is receiving...
An American man tried to bring a live alligator onto a flight in his suitcase, but he was caught before boarding in Munich Airport
The three-foot-long albino alligator was discovered through the airport security's X-ray scanner, German media reported.
aeroroutes.com
Neos Adds Pakistan Scheduled Charters in NW22
Italian carrier Neos in Northern winter 2022/23 season intends to add scheduled charter service to Pakistan, including flights to Lahore and Sialkot. Both destinations will receive service every 2 weeks from late-November 2022. Milan Malpensa – Tbilisi – Lahore – Tbilisi – Rome – Milan Malpensa eff 23NOV22 737-800 operates...
Time Out Global
Trains are now more popular than planes for London-Edinburgh trips
What with all the train strikes and resulting cancellations of the past few months, the railway industry doesn’t have the best rep at the moment. But here’s a spot of good news: rail services are now officially more popular than planes for London-Edinburgh trips. Lower fares and more frequent journey times have coaxed loads of people out of the skies, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority data.
generalaviationnews.com
Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control
The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
This Airline Is Offering Flights From NYC To London For Under $200
Looking for a trip across the pond but not wanting to break the bank? You no longer have to with new low-cost routes between NYC and London on Norse Atlantic Airways. Norse Atlantic Airways officially launched last year, priding themselves in affordable transatlantic travel, with their first flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK Airport starting at £255 ($249) for a return ticket. Recent regulation changes from the US Department of Transport has cleared the UK branch of Norwegian Airlines for direct trips between the US and UK, rather than having to route all flights through Norway—and at a rather agreeable price tag. Current one-way flights are available between NYC to London starting as low as $120 for select dates. Travelers are also able to explore cities from NYC like Berlin and Oslo for prices just around $200.
aeroroutes.com
Air Cairo Begins Giza Sphinx Operation From Nov 2022
Air Cairo starting today (01NOV22) is launching service at Giza Sphinx Airport, with 3 routes scheduled on board ATR72 aircraft, operated by Air Cairo Link. Planned operation overview as follows. Giza Sphinx – Aswan eff 04NOV22 2 A320 flights on 04NOV22, 3 weekly ATR72 from 09NOV22. Giza Sphinx –...
aeroroutes.com
American Airlines Resumes Charlotte – Freeport Service From Nov 2022
American Airlines in Northern winter 2022/23 season plans to add Charlotte – Freeport route, previously served until August 2019. The oneWorld member will be operating CRJ900 aircraft on this route from 05NOV22 once weekly on Saturdays. The CRJ900 is operated by PSA Airlines. Following schedule is effective for the...
aeroroutes.com
Garuda Indonesia / Saudia Expands Codeshare Partnership in NW22
Skyteam members Garuda Indonesia and Saudia at the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season enhances reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering 9 routes to/from Jeddah, including the latter’s Jeddah – London Heathrow sector. Planned new codeshare routes from 31OCT22 as follows. Garuda Indonesia operated by Saudia. Jeddah – Bahrain.
aeroroutes.com
Smartwings Hungary Adds Ras al Khaimah Service in NW22
Smartwings Hungary in Northern winter 2022/23 schedules new service to The United Arab Emirates, with the airline operating Budapest – Ras al Khaimah nonstop flight. From 16DEC22 to 29APR23, 737-800 aircraft will operate this scheduled charter flight on weekly basis. Following schedule is effective 14JAN23 – 25MAR23, due to operational day variations.
aeroroutes.com
Royal Air Maroc Resumes Luanda Service From Dec 2022
Royal Air Maroc from December 2022 plans to resume service to Angola, previously served until March 2020. The oneWorld member will operate 3 weekly Casablanca – Luanda nonstop flights from 09DEC22. Upon resumption, service is operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, instead of 737-800. AT291 CMN2205 – 0455+1LAD...
aeroroutes.com
Oman Air Adds Phuket Service From Nov 2022
Oman Air from mid-November 2022 is adding new route to Thailand, as the airline schedules Muscat – Phuket nonstop flight. From 15NOV22, the airline will operate 4 weekly flights, with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. WY831 MCT0940 – 1850HKT 7M8 26. WY833 MCT2250 – 0800+1HKT 7M8 46.
airlive.net
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
United Airlines Passengers 'Started Shrieking' After a Garden Snake Was Found in the Plane Cabin
Newark Liberty International Airport authorities removed the snake upon the plane’s arrival Passengers on a United Airlines flight to New Jersey on Monday got a slithering surprise. Upon arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport, a passenger spotted a snake on the floor of the cabin. While nobody was injured, a passenger revealed to News 12 New Jersey that while the plane was taxiing, "passengers in business class started shrieking and pulling their feet up." Police and operations employees were quickly notified and authorities met the plane at the gate...
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
travelnoire.com
Twelve Passengers Injured Due To Harsh Turbulence
Most travelers have experienced a little turbulence when flying — but don’t take it lightly. Twelve passengers suffered injuries due to extreme turbulence on an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight AR1133 en route from Madrid to Buenos Aires, according to Simply Flying. What Happened:. There were over 200 passengers...
aeroroutes.com
Air Canada Expands United Domestic US Codeshare From Nov 2022
Air Canada in Northern winter 2022/23 season is expanding codeshare partnership with United, covering additional 35 routes within the US. Planned codeshare routes scheduled from 01NOV22 are listed below. Air Canada operated by United. Chicago O’Hare – Birmingham AL. Chicago O’Hare – El Paso. Chicago O’Hare...
Comments / 0