Can An Ultimate Tony Stark Be Found Anywhere In The Multiverse? Previewing’Avengers Forever’ #10
ANT IN A BOTTLE! The pillars are in place. The most important Avengers from throughout the Multiverse have been assembled. All but one. A Tony Stark is needed. But the only one who’s available is a man the size of an ant who comes with a very large problem.
Mommy’s Little Monster: Previewing ‘Hulk’ #10
“HULK PLANET” PART TWO! Starship Hulk has found what should be the ultimate paradise—an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. But Bruce can’t shake thoughts of the past or the nagging suspicion that Monolith isn’t being totally honest about what she wants from the Hulk. And then there’s the matter of the planet’s “welcoming committee”…
Suit Up To Play The Predators At Their Own Game In ‘Predator’ #4 Preview
Theta’s in danger as two Predators have her cornered! It’s life or death as Theta goes head-to-head in an all-out dogfight!
Man-Bat Gets The Best Of Robin In ‘Batman: Knightwatch’ #3 Preview
Mad Hatter has hats from Penguin, Riddler, Clock King, and Scarecrow, but his collection isn’t complete without the “Bat Hat,” a.k.a. Batman’s cowl. Batman: Knightwatch #3 is out Tuesday 1st November from DC Comics.
Creepy Comics Cavalcade: Fright Night In ‘Marvel Zombies Halloween’
Happy Halloween! It’s the perfect day to curl up with some classic creepy comics, and enjoy thrills and chills. We love ourselves some spooky stories here at Comicon, and chose a great little one-shot to recommend for this year’s All Hallows Eve. Up front, I do not like...
Marvel’s New Vampire Hunter Ready To Slay On The ‘Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade’ #1 Cover
After arriving on the scene earlier this year in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men, Brielle Brooks, the daughter of Blade, will headline her own series this February. Announced at New York Comic Con, Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade will reunite the character’s creators, writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe, for a five-issue saga that serves as Brielle’s origin story and her journey to become Marvel’s next great antihero.
Previewing DC Comics’ ‘Sword Of Azrael’ #8
“Azrael comes face-to-face with his most startling foe yet—an undying hierophant who feeds on the hearts of the innocent and molten lava. He dwells hundreds of feet below the Earth’s surface, hidden away from prying eyes. He is the first son of St. Dumas and his is a most divine purpose”
It Had To Happen… Daredevil And Punisher: Previewing ‘Punisher’ #7
GUEST-STARRING DAREDEVIL! As Frank wrestles with devils within and without, Maria Castle finds more and more of her memories returning, including ones of those fateful days when her husband first returned from war. Or did he?
Terror In Trenton! Previewing ‘Damage Control’ #3
After two disastrous days of office mayhem, Head Intern Bart Rozum decides that he has to find Gus a job outside of the Flatiron Building—so he assigns Gus to the Search and Rescue unit. Bart thinks, if Gus is mostly responding to the scenes of superhuman battles after the fact, how much trouble could he really get in to? Unfortunately, on Gus’ first day with Search and Rescue, the unit is summoned to New Jersey to deal with a giant mutated catfish monster who calls himself Trentonn the Terrible. ADAM F. GOLDBERG and HANS RODIONOFF write pithy dialogue while NATHAN STOCKMAN adds his visual wizardry to bring you a tale of Catfish Kaiju, Insurance Fraud and Terrigenesis with special appearances from the Black Tarantula, Hammerhead and the God of Thunder himself…the Mighty Thor!
Preview: Blur The Line Between Fiction And Reality In ‘Night Of The Ghoul’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Night Of The Ghoul #2, out tomorrow from writer Scott Snyder and artist Francesco Francavilla. ‘In the film Night of the Ghoul, it’s 1918 and our nation is rejoicing as soldiers return from the battlegrounds of the Great War. But what if something has come back with them? In the real world, a father and son discover the blurred line between fiction and reality.
Previewing ‘The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing’ #2
Backup: Matthew Rosenberg, Francesco Francavilla, Troy Peteri. “Have you ever wondered if you’re the best version of you? What if the best version of you was on national television committing shocking acts of atrocity that could only be perpetrated by a mind as bent and broken as…The Joker’s? The Clown Prince of Crime is about to find out a shocking new truth…”
Doom Comes Calling In ‘She-Hulk’ #7 Preview
After the earthquake that was SHE-HULK #6, She-Hulk knows she has some work to do and a humdinger of a mystery to solve. You will not be able to predict what she finds.
Titan Comics Reveals More Details Around ‘Conan The Barbarian’ Ongoing
Titan Comics and entertainment studio Heroic Signatures have revealed a few more details about their new co-publishing venture for Robert E. Howard’s Conan the Barbarian. The brand-new Conan the Barbarian ongoing comic will be written by long-time Conan fan and comic book writer Jim Zub (Thunderbolts, Uncanny Avengers), and feature art by Roberto De La Torre (King-Size Conan, Iron Man: Director of S.H.I.E.L.D) and colourist José Villarrubia (Promethea, Sweet Tooth, Cuba: My Revolution).
Nida Manzoor Movie ‘Polite Society’ Lands Late April 2023 Release
Nida Manzoor’s action-comedy Polite Society will open in theaters on April 28, 2023, following its U.K. debut April 7, Focus Features and Working Title announced Tuesday. Focus Features will distribute the film domestically, while Universal Pictures will handle international duties.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Black Adam' Leads So-So Halloween Weekend With $27.7M'Avatar: The Way of Water' Runtime Sails Past Three HoursBox Office: 'Black Adam' Blazes With $67M Opening, 'Ticket to Paradise' Flies to $16.3M The film marks the first feature directed by Manzoor, creator of the critically acclaimed series We Are Lady Parts. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are...
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On November 2, 2022
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
Marvel’s No-Prize Returns… As Variant Covers
They’ll turn anything into a variant these days, and this one is for anyone who remembers the golden age of silly Marvel gimmicks. Coming up in February 2023, three titles will see variant covers featuring the greatest prize in comics. For those of you who don’t remember the No-Prize, it would given to readers who wrote in with the most creative solutions that would turn continuity errors, art mistakes and plain old goof ups into plot points. Winners would soon receive an empty envelope on Marvel letterhead, congratulating them for winning a No-Prize!
Preview: Dark Horse Comics’ ‘Count Crowley– Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter’ #4
Dark Horse COmics has revealed a preview of Count Crowley: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter #4, dropping Wednesday from writer David Dastmalchian, artist Lukas Ketner, letterer Frank Cvetkovic, and colorist Lauren Affe. ‘The only thing harder for Jerri Bartman than learning how to get through her day without a drink is...
TV Review: ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, Episode 4
After three fairly satisfying episodes, American Horror Story hit a bit of a wall. It wasn’t that the fourth episode was inherently bad, it just felt as if it wasn’t inherently anything. It did little to move the plot along and little to incorporate a lot of characterization. Also, the shock factor that American Horror Story is usually known for wasn’t there either. Instead, it seems as if this episode was merely setting up a new setting that will surely be chaotic in the next episode.
The Avengers, Defeated At The Hand Of Terrorists In ‘Black Panther’ #11 Preview
THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ARC—”ALL THIS AND THE WORLD TOO”! When global communications are shut down by an unknown militant force, the Avengers are called to stop them. But armed with powerful vibranium weapons and eerie knowledge on how to take down the Avengers one by one, this new squadron has T’Challa especially worried. And the reveal of who is leading them threatens to shatter everything T’Challa has come to understand and trust!
Alan Moore Book Club: ‘Illuminations’: “The Improbably Complex High-Energy State”
This column of posts will deal with the stories in Alan Moore’s new collection Illuminations. Some of these stories are old and some are new. The fifth entry in the book, “The Improbably Complex High-Energy State”, at thirty-eight pages long, is a playful but ultimately bitter look at the first femtosecond of creation. In Moore’s version of the instant right after the big bang, where time hardly exists and space rapidly evolves and changes, a very developed state of abstract structures exist which can only be visualized through surreal Dadaist similes. Into this surreal-scape enters the Boltzmann brain, a formed giant (or perhaps miniscule – remember, there is no scale for space at this moment) brain hypothesized by Austrian physicist Ludwig Boltzmann. Boltzmann theorized that in an increasingly complex random universe, a living brain with memories and self awareness would spontaneously be created. I’m not sure if this is similar to the idea that a room of monkeys typing away at typewriters for eternity would eventually produce the play Hamlet but that’s what I immediately thought of.
