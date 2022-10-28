This column of posts will deal with the stories in Alan Moore’s new collection Illuminations. Some of these stories are old and some are new. The fifth entry in the book, “The Improbably Complex High-Energy State”, at thirty-eight pages long, is a playful but ultimately bitter look at the first femtosecond of creation. In Moore’s version of the instant right after the big bang, where time hardly exists and space rapidly evolves and changes, a very developed state of abstract structures exist which can only be visualized through surreal Dadaist similes. Into this surreal-scape enters the Boltzmann brain, a formed giant (or perhaps miniscule – remember, there is no scale for space at this moment) brain hypothesized by Austrian physicist Ludwig Boltzmann. Boltzmann theorized that in an increasingly complex random universe, a living brain with memories and self awareness would spontaneously be created. I’m not sure if this is similar to the idea that a room of monkeys typing away at typewriters for eternity would eventually produce the play Hamlet but that’s what I immediately thought of.

