Easton, CT

eastoncourier.news

Halloween Pets on Parade at the Nest Fall Fest

On Sunday, Oct. 30, Easton dogs dressed to the nines for the Halloween Pet Parade and Costume competition during the Nest Fall Fest at Joel Barlow High School. Contestants proudly strutted in the parade. Others opted for a belly rub. Below are some photos of the dogs and their owners captured throughout the day. Photos by Megan Harkins.
EASTON, CT
eastoncourier.news

Bridgeport Man Arrested in Stabbing Incident

The Easton Police Department received a 911 call on Monday, Oct. 31 at approximately 8:23 p.m. from an Everett Road residence reporting a disturbance. Upon arrival officers found that a fight had occurred between an adult male and an adult female. The male was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of two puncture wounds. The female was transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment of abrasions and contusions. Both were later released from the hospitals.
EASTON, CT
eastoncourier.news

Tony Scott (R), House District 112, Candidate Bio and Statement

The Easton Courier invited candidates running for state office representing Easton to submit a bio and a platform statement. Tony Scott is the State Representative for the 112th District, which now includes parts of Easton and Trumbull based on the state’s newly drawn redistricting map approved last year by a bipartisan panel composed of state lawmakers. Scott in the incumbent Republican running against Democrat Sheila Papps.
EASTON, CT
eastoncourier.news

Sheila Papps (D), House District 112 Candidate

The Easton Courier invited candidates running for state office representing Easton to submit a bio and a platform statement. Sheila Papps is the officially endorsed Democratic challenger running against incumbent Republican Tony Scott for the 112th District, which now includes parts of Easton and Trumbull based on the state’s newly drawn redistrictingmap approved last year by a bipartisan panel composed of state lawmakers.
EASTON, CT

