The Easton Police Department received a 911 call on Monday, Oct. 31 at approximately 8:23 p.m. from an Everett Road residence reporting a disturbance. Upon arrival officers found that a fight had occurred between an adult male and an adult female. The male was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of two puncture wounds. The female was transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment of abrasions and contusions. Both were later released from the hospitals.

EASTON, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO