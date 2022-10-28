ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Work Jeff
4d ago

The story explains that he extended the emergency order to the 22nd and that it must be turned over to Jackson at that point at the cities insistence. Is that what you took away from the headline? Classic fake news right there.

hottytoddy.com

Design Mississippi’s Next Official Car Tag

Gov. Tate Reeves today announced that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened today. Proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on Nov. 30. All designs can be emailed to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov for consideration.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Governor says new economic development deal is a major win for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said the state has been working for a number of months to land a big economic deal that will bring high-paying jobs to Mississippi. "Not only is this deal twice as large as anything we've ever seen on a per-wage basis, this deal is also going to be about half as expensive as what the state has put up in other, similar deals," Reeves said.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
JACKSON, MS
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
WJTV 12

Nearly 30,000 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, October 30, a total of 29,919 absentee ballots have been requested in Mississippi for the 2022 General Election. The Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported 29,044 absentee ballots have been sent, and 22,221 absentee ballots have been received. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Speaker Gunn to potentially call special session this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple House members have confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn could potentially call a special session later this week. According to the members, Gunn sent a message Monday morning stating that the special session could be called for Wednesday and possibly Thursday, and to make plans to be in the capital city.
JACKSON, MS
wpsdlocal6.com

Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Applications open for 2022 Wild Hog Control program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is now accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP).  The application period opened November 1 and will close on Monday, November 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Low Mississippi River levels to impact state and national economy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Low Mississippi River levels are causing panic among cities and ports along the river, with many already seeing the negative impacts. Cities like Vicksburg and Greenville heavily rely on tourism and shipping on the Mississippi River, and when it’s this low and to the point where I can stand inside, the amount of traffic on the river has to decrease. As a result, officials say it will impact the state and nation’s economies.
GREENVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Weather Service: Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Mississippi Saturday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down as storms moved across Mississippi Saturday. The tornadoes that made landfall in Jackson County have been classified as EF-1 tornadoes. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi growers report best sweet potato crops in years

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Several sweet potato growers in Mississippi said the quality of this year’s crop is the best they’ve seen in 20 years. Lorin Harvey, a sweet potato specialist with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said he expects this year’s total acreage to be around 28,500. The amount is slightly less […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

