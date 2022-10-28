If and when the day comes that the West comes to the aid of a post-Putin Russia, let’s hope it will do so more thoughtfully than it did at the end of the Cold War. Four days after the conclusion of the Beijing Olympics, Vladimir Putin launched his long-premeditated war against Ukraine. As I said at the time, it was an event foreseeable to anyone familiar with Putin’s aspirations of being remembered as a Stalin or Peter the Great, and his pattern of using the Olympic games (see Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014) as a distraction for invasion. Beyond Putin’s goal of remaking the Russian Empire is another long-term cause of the war which has gone largely unmentioned: Russian and Western economists’ disastrous “shock therapy” policies of the 1990s. This approach to remaking the post-Soviet economy produced massive economic disruption inside Russia and created the conditions for Putin to ascend to power in 1999. The Russian and Ukrainian people are still paying the price for the mistakes made by men the West considers economic luminaries—Larry Summers and Jeffrey Sachs among them.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO