Can Central Asia Seize the Initiative?
The meetings by heads of state in Issyk-Kul and Tashkent earlier this summer showed clearly that America’s abrupt departure from Afghanistan last year and its long-term neglect of Central Asia did not mark the end of history. Quite the contrary. SINCE THEIR independence from the USSR, the five Central...
The Quad Shouldn’t Ignore India’s China Concerns
If the Quad is going to move forward, both as a strategic dialogue and perhaps more, it is time that all its members side unequivocally with India. For decades and across administrations, the United States dropped the ball on Asia-Pacific diplomacy. President Barack Obama reflected this fact when he sought to recalibrate with a “Pivot to Asia,” an initiative that implied previous neglect. That President Joe Biden has reinitiated the pivot reflects Obama’s lack of success. What has repeatedly saved the United States in the face of strategic neglect in Asia and the Pacific has been China’s overbearing behavior in the region, be it Beijing’s encroachment across the Indian, Bhutanese, and Nepalese borders, the seizure of reefs and atolls belonging to the Philippines and other littoral states in the South China Sea, or its bullying of Sri Lanka in Southeast Asia.
Ukraine Is on Autopilot, and That’s Bad News for America
Rigidity in the defense of morality is the road to continued confrontation. Nearly eight months into the war in Ukraine, the conflict is now on autopilot. Russia and Ukraine are in the death grip of an unabating war of attrition from which neither can retreat. Obsessed with the threat to liberal democracy posed by Vladimir Putin, the United States and its European allies are waging a proxy war against Russia. Disturbingly, all parties are paying short shrift to the peril of a wider and more calamitous war that will damage their national interests as well as global stability.
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
‘Shock Therapy’ Laid the Groundwork for Putin and the Ukraine War
If and when the day comes that the West comes to the aid of a post-Putin Russia, let’s hope it will do so more thoughtfully than it did at the end of the Cold War. Four days after the conclusion of the Beijing Olympics, Vladimir Putin launched his long-premeditated war against Ukraine. As I said at the time, it was an event foreseeable to anyone familiar with Putin’s aspirations of being remembered as a Stalin or Peter the Great, and his pattern of using the Olympic games (see Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014) as a distraction for invasion. Beyond Putin’s goal of remaking the Russian Empire is another long-term cause of the war which has gone largely unmentioned: Russian and Western economists’ disastrous “shock therapy” policies of the 1990s. This approach to remaking the post-Soviet economy produced massive economic disruption inside Russia and created the conditions for Putin to ascend to power in 1999. The Russian and Ukrainian people are still paying the price for the mistakes made by men the West considers economic luminaries—Larry Summers and Jeffrey Sachs among them.
The Arab League Needs to Focus On Alignment at the Next Summit
Arab leaders have been too slow or unwilling to reach needed alignment for their own benefit, and the price of failing to do so urgently will be their continued isolation and foreign domination. After almost four years since the last Arab League summit, Algeria announced that it would host the...
‘A Higher Price’: Putin Lays Out His Vision for a Multipolar World
Putin somewhat revised the uncompromising approach communicated in his September speech recognizing the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, where he all but laid out a program for existential confrontation between Russia and the West. Russian president Vladimir Putin delivered remarks last week during a session of the Valdai Discussion Club’s...
Can America Prevent Genocide in Ethiopia?
The United States can retain goodwill not by picking a side and providing weapons but by working to save lives and prevent genocide. For nearly two years, a war has raged in Ethiopia as the elected government has fought to suppress a rebellion by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The conflict began in early November 2020 when the Ethiopian government marched into Tigray, reportedly in response to a TPLF attack on government forces. Civil war erupted soon after. The war has had an unspeakable toll on Ethiopia. Recent reports indicate that violence is escalating, and the director general of the World Health Organization has warned there is a “very narrow window now to prevent a genocide.” While unilateral intervention by the United States is not in the American interest, the Responsibility to Protect requires collective action by the UN Security Council and General Assembly to prevent genocide.
Lula Defeats Incumbent Bolsonaro in Brazilian Runoff Election
Brazil’s Superior Electoral Tribunal, which certified the election, announced Sunday night that Lula had secured 50.9 percent of the votes while Bolsonaro had received 49.1 percent. Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva, the leader of the left-wing Workers’ Party and Brazil’s former president from 2003 to 2010, won re-election to...
Digital Hezbollah and Political Warfare in Cyberspace
Over the past decade, Hezbollah has developed into one of the main cyber-protagonists of today’s global arena. “DO NOT try to do too much with your own hands,” T.E. Lawrence advised in an essay from August 1917. “Better the Arabs do it tolerably than that you do it perfectly.” This is a key tenet of insurgency warfare that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been keen to apply in its relationship with Lebanese Hezbollah—especially as their collaboration has expanded into cyberspace. When it comes to influence strategy, Iranian leaders have long known that, in an era of increasingly vocal nongovernmental players and deregulation of information exchanges, governments can no longer rely solely on their own official communication channels to win the heart and minds of foreign populations. Diffusing ideological content through indigenous networks is likely to have a deeper impact than through national channels. In today’s hypermedia age, working with local friends and allies, with and through local medias, is certainly one of the most crucial and delicate aspects of any credible cyber-influence strategy.
Biden Must Give the Palestinian Authority a Wake-Up Call
Although the Biden administration is justifiably focused on Russia and Iran, it must also hold the Palestinians to account and declare that deepening alliances with America's enemies and breaching U.S. law will have consequences. Over the past year, leading Palestinian factions have strengthened their relationships with some of the staunchest...
Chinks in Our Armor: How Vulnerable Is American Democracy?
Asymmetry of capability has given way to asymmetry of vulnerability and while democracies worldwide remain threatened, they also contain the means to restore themselves. In 2007 I visited Fort Bragg, North Carolina as a guest speaker for a U.S. Army Ranger engineer battalion preparing to deploy to Iraq. The subject of my talk was “asymmetric warfare” and as I spoke, I mostly received nods of recognition from these very smart, thoughtful, and focused military professionals. Yet as I neared the end of my talk, I concluded with an admonition: Success in counterinsurgency demands more than a different equipment set; it demands a different mindset. The nods of understanding suddenly turned to frowns and head shakes. After my talk, I took questions from the audience. These experienced professionals objected to the idea that soldiering—that the use of organized and focused violence to achieve coercion—wasn’t essentially the same regardless of mission. They argued that with a lighter logistical footprint and good leadership, U.S. forces in Iraq could be just as effective at counterinsurgency as conventional warfare. They were wrong.
Locked In: The Navy Is Laser-Focused on Countering China
The AUKUS agreement reveals how cognizant the United States is of China’s growing clout in the Pacific and Beijing’s increasing willingness to use force to achieve its geopolitical objectives. Several recent interviews with the Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, reveal how the United States is thinking...
More Than 140 Killed by Bridge Collapse in India
The disaster sparked rage at the company responsible for the maintenance of the bridge and support for the families of the victims by local and national Indian politicians. More than 140 people—many of whom were children, women, and the elderly—were killed on Sunday evening after a 750-foot-long pedestrian bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujarat, the New York Times reported.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
A new study suggests vaccinating pregnant women protects their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV
Russian Missiles Rock Energy Infrastructure in Kyiv
On Monday, Russian forces continued what has become a new strategy—to cripple Ukrainian infrastructure facilities with the onset of cold weather. Russian forces launched a fresh wave of cruise missile attacks against Ukrainian hydroelectric stations and other critical infrastructure targets on Monday. Local officials reported a large volume of...
Report: Biden Fumed at Zelenskyy Over Military Aid Demands
Top Kyiv officials have consistently pressed Western governments and institutions—often in visceral, even combative terms—to step up their support for Ukraine. President Joe Biden lost his temper with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a June phone call, NBC News reported. Biden had just finished telling Zelenskyy about...
What Is America's Interest in the Ukraine War?
Amid the continuing war and ongoing calls for the United States to “do more,” the question remains: what, if any, are the United States’ strategic interests in Ukraine—and how might the United States best service them?. RUSSIA’S INVASION of Ukraine in February 2022 has produced an...
Biden Wants to Know Why Putin Won’t Stop Talking About Nukes
President Joe Biden wondered aloud why the Russian president continues to invoke the subject of nuclear weapons if he has no intention of using them. Hours after Russian president Vladimir Putin claimed on Thursday that he had no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, President Joe Biden expressed skepticism and slammed Putin for what he called “dangerous” brinkmanship.
Pakistan’s Duplicity in Afghanistan Has No Limit
Relying on Pakistan to fight extremists in Afghanistan will only exacerbate the threat of terrorism worldwide. In February 2020, just days before the U.S.-Taliban Doha Agreement was signed, the intelligence community and military intelligence leaders from South and Central Asia gathered at a U.S. Central Command conference in Tampa, Florida. The topic was unconventional warfare, and one of the most electric moments was when a panelist described how the Pakistani security services had failed twice to get their puppet regimes recognized by the United Nations.
