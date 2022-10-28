Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
A Fan-Favorite Disney Experience is Ending, Unless Fans are Willing to Pay 38% More for the Same Experience
A fan-favorite Disney experience is going by the wayside unless those fans are willing to fork out more cash to Disney for the very same experience. One of the best parts of being a fan of Disney is that there are so many things to love, that you don’t have to love it all. There are Disney Parks around the world, Disney films, Disney Television, a world-class cruise line, a vacation club with perks just for members, Disney characters, Disney Princesses, and Disney merch of every single conceivable size, price, category, and taste.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Ambassadors Surprise Opening Day TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members, ‘For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration’ Performances Cancelled, & More: Daily Recap (10/28/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, October 28, 2022.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Character Meet and Greets Return in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Following an extended hiatus that dates back to the closure due to COVID-19 in March 2020, Andy’s toys have returned to Toy Story Land for meet and greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. We found Buzz Lightyear meeting guests over by Slinky Dog Dash. The return of the characters...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Ambassadors Tell Cast Members They’re Joining TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Team
The Walt Disney World Ambassadors released a video on their Instagram of them telling Cast Members throughout Walt Disney World that they will be part of the opening team for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. We got our first look at TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Member costumes,...
Domino's Pizza has an Entire Evil Halloween Menu
While Thanksgiving is often called the classic American food holiday, Halloween is just as strongly associated with treats--and is also a prime food marketing opportunity. For fast-food chains in particular, it can be a way to experiment with "spooky" foods that wouldn't fly at any other time of the year.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
Tim Burton Says He’s Done Making Disney Movies, Calls Company a ‘Horrible Big Circus’
Anyone hoping for a sequel to Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” shouldn’t hold their breath. Speaking at the Lumière Festival in Lyon after receiving the Prix Lumière, Burton revealed that the 2019 film likely marked the end of his long-running creative relationship with Disney (via Deadline). He began his film career as an animator at Disney before Warner Bros. hired him to make his live-action directorial debut on “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure.” He returned to work with Disney on films like “Ed Wood,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Frankenweenie,” and most recently, “Dumbo.” Burton believes that the entertainment landscape has shifted to the...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
disneydining.com
Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)
If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
Disney reportedly advised Lucasfilm to stop announcing new Star Wars projects and collaborators
Disney reportedly doesn't want new Star War projects announced
Disney Plans ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’ Movie With Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds and Qui Nguyen are apparently working on a new movie, centered around a mythology baked into Disney theme parks called “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers.” Qui Nguyen is best known for his work on various Broadway plays, but he’s also gotten a decent career as a screenwriter off the ground. He’s worked on Dispatches from Elsewhere, The Society, Incorporated, and Peg + Cat. He also wrote Raya and the Last Dragon and is currently working on the upcoming Disney animated film Strange World.
disneyfoodblog.com
2 New BoxLunch Exclusive Disney Loungeflys Were Just Released Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. and every day we all get that much more excited for one of the most joyful seasons at Disney World!. If new products weren’t enough to get us excited,...
WDW News Today
NEW Aladdin 30th Anniversary and Marvel Spider-Man Pandora Jewelry Arrives at Walt Disney World
While walking through Disney’s Hollywood Studios today we discovered new Pandora jewelry sets that are available at Keystone Clothiers. One set showcases Spider-Man, the other Aladdin. Let’s take a look!. Disney’s Aladdin Pandora Jewelry Collection. Pandora has teamed up with Disney to release a collection that celebrates...
wegotthiscovered.com
Filming reportedly kicks off for a highly anticipated ‘Star Wars’ series
The Star Wars machine over at Disney continues to grind – Andor is currently airing its last few episodes, Ashoka and Skeleton Crew are both in active production, and The Mandalorian’s third season is imminent – and to top off that list, The Acolyte has reportedly begun filming in Shinfield Studios over in the UK.
AdWeek
Disney+: What’s Coming in November 2022
There’s plenty to be thankful for in November as Disney+ adds some new content to its already robust library. Highlights for TV include new episodes of Andor, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Dancing with the Stars and the series premieres of Willow and The Santa Clauses. On the...
toyark.com
Official Hasbro Star Wars Images From London Comic Con
(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 / Available: Spring 2023) SCAR Trooper Mic is part of a Special Commando Advanced Recon team called Scar Squadron. Also known as Task Force 99, this tight-knit group is accustomed to operating on its own in the most hostile environments. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale SCAR TROOPER MIC figure, inspired by the character’s appearance throughout STAR WARS comic books. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 2 comics-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 11/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and fan channel retailers.
ComicBook
What to Do About Star Wars?
Ten years after the world first learned that Disney was acquiring Lucasflm, we find Star Wars in a state of being one of the most imbalanced (though still beloved) franchises around. So what's to be done about it?. Sunday, October 30, 2022 marked the ten-year mark since Disney announced that...
James Cameron blasts both Marvel and DC Comics movies for having superhero characters who 'all act like they’re in college'
Just over three years after Martin Scorsese famously said Marvel movies are 'not cinema' another auteur has chimed in with his take: Avatar filmmaker James Cameron. The 68-year-old filmmaker has started making the press rounds for his long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, in theaters December 16, when he chimed in on both Marvel and DC movies in a lengthy interview with The New York Times.
disneydining.com
Delightful ‘Zootopia’ Cheesecake Coming to Disney World For Limited Time
On November 9, 2022, Disney’s newest animated series, Zootopia+, will premiere on Disney+. The show is a spinoff of the hit Disney film Zootopia, which was released in 2016 and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. While the movie followed new Zootopia police officer Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and scam artist Nick Wilde, the new series will tell the stories of some of the minor characters we met in the film, like Flash the Sloth, Fru Fru the arctic shrew, and the backup gazelle dancers.
