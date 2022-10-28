Read full article on original website
How Russia’s and NATO’s Military Capabilities Compare
The Biden administration agreed last month to provide $600 million in military aid to Ukraine, marking the 21st time the Defense Department would be shipping weapons to Ukraine. But the U.S. is not alone in helping the Eastern European country in its battle with the invading Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Canada and […]
Putin may have wanted to restore the Russian Empire, but his power over former Soviet states is waning as his invasion of Ukraine flounders
When Putin invaded Ukraine, experts speculated his ultimate goal was to restore the Russian Empire. But as the war drags on, Putin's attention and military power have been fixated on Ukraine. Now some of his post-Soviet allies are expressing frustration with Moscow's lack of aid. When Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Russia's Envoy Warns 'Disastrous Consequences' if U.S. Troops Enter Ukraine
As senior U.S. military officers deployed to NATO's front line with war-torn Ukraine warned they were prepared to join the fight against Russia if called upon, Russia's ambassador to the United States told Newsweek that such a move would bring about catastrophic ramifications. In a CBS News report published Friday,...
Ukraine Situation Report: Just 13% Of Russia’s Iskander Ballistic Missiles Left, Kyiv’s Intel Chief Claims
Russia is buying thousands of Iranian drones to keep up its strikes against cities and other targets, according to Ukraine’s intelligence chief. Russia is running perilously low on missiles with which to strike the interior of Ukraine, according to Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence directorate. In...
A Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine would 'almost certainly' trigger a military response from Kyiv's partners: senior NATO official
Any nuclear weapons attack by Russia in its war with Ukraine would "almost certainly" trigger a military response from the eastern European country's friends, a senior official from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization reportedly said on Wednesday, possibly referencing countries like the US, among others. There would be "unprecedented consequences"...
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin's top general is sacked and then goes 'missing': Here's what we know the mysterious situation
Colonel-General Alexander Pavlovich Lapin was in charge of Russia’s campaign in eastern Ukraine and reportedly was recently fired for surrendering the strategic town of ‘Lyman’, The Sun reports. Decorated but highly criticised. Colonel-General Lapin has been a high-ranking official of the Russian army since 2017. Some of...
Sanctioned Russian billionaire's $500 million superyacht leaves Russia after 7 months to sail to Hong Kong
A superyacht owned by a sanctioned Russian billionaire left Russia after seven months for Hong Kong. Alexei Mordashov, Russia's third-richest person, is said to be the owner of $500 million Nord. Nord first listed Vietnam as its destination but changed to Hong Kong days later, per Bloomberg. A $500 million...
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
US Marines storm beach near disputed reef in South China Sea joint military drills
United States Marines on Friday stormed an uninhabited beach near the South China Sea in joint military exercises with the Philippines, Japan and South Korea.
White House says US will 'hold Russia accountable' if they attack commercial satellites in Ukraine
The White House on Thursday said that any attacks on U.S. satellites or infrastructure will be met with an "appropriate response" after a senior Russian official told the United Nations that the Kremlin sees commercial satellites helping Ukraine as "a legitimate target for retaliation." National Security Council spokesman John Kirby...
Putin's nuclear threats are pushing people like Trump and Elon Musk to press for a Ukraine peace deal. A nuclear expert warns that's 'dangerous.'
Growing fear of nuclear war has prompted calls for an immediate settlement to end the war in Ukraine. But abandoning support for Ukraine now could spur Russia and others to make more nuclear threats. "Just giving in at this point would actually be dangerous," nuclear expert Pavel Podvig told Insider.
Putin's Russia 'has become a fascist state' and must be stopped in Ukraine, says ex-diplomat who defected after the invasion
Russia "has become a fascist state," argues an ex-diplomat who resigned over the war in Ukraine. Boris Bondarev was at the Russian mission to the United Nations Office at Geneva when the war began. The war "made it impossible to deny just how brutal and repressive Russia had become," he...
China issues dark missile warning to Australia after American plans to station nuclear-capable B-52 bombers near Darwin were revealed
A prominent Chinese commentator has warned Australia that China's missiles 'fly faster' than the US's nuclear-capable B-52 bombers - amid plans to station them in the country's north. The ominous message was posted to Twitter by a commentator who is closely linked to the Communist Party regime after reports the...
Ukraine warns of Russian ‘secret work’ at nuclear plant, as US set to send anti-air missiles
Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator warned Russia may be crafting its own “dirty bomb” at an occupied nuclear plant, after accusing Kyiv of planning to use such a device in a false flag attack on its own soil.Energoatom, which runs the Kremlin-held Zaporizhizhia power station, said Russian forces have performed secret work at the facility which the operator suspects to involve spent nuclear fuel.The energy firm said it “assumes ... [the Russians] are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at [the plant].”The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States rejected Russia’s “dirty bomb”...
Russia's army would be 'annihilated' by the West if Putin uses a nuke in Ukraine, senior EU official predicts
The EU's tio diplomat said Russia's army would be "annihilated" if Putin used a nuke in Ukraine. Josep Borrell said the West's response would be devastating but not nuclear. Putin has suggested multiple times that he is willing to use Russia's massive nuclear arsenal. President Vladimir Putin's army would be...
Ukraine Shows 'Cemetery of Russian Missiles and Ammunition' From Strikes
The Ukrainian military shared a video Wednesday showing a "cemetery" of remnants from what it says are Russian missiles and ammunition used to strike the city of Kharkiv. A video shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed more than 5,000 pieces of purportedly Russian-made missiles that can cause "great harm" to both military personnel and civilians, said Ihor Ovcharuk, head of the humanitarian demining unit at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Pentagon Report Warns Kim Jong Un Leadership Won't Survive if He Uses Nukes
"Any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its Allies and partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of that regime."
The Jewish Press
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones
The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
North Korea preps for nuclear war
The rogue regime is a threat Joe Biden will be more than happy to hand off to the next president.
China says it is ‘closer than ever’ to reunification with Taiwan
China has said it is closer than ever to taking over Taiwan amid concerns Beijing will escalate diplomatic “attacks” on Taipei as Xi Jinping consolidates power. Doubling down on leaders’ rhetoric over the reunification of mainland China, Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office said the country’s forces are poised to achieve “complete reunification”. “We’re closer than ever in history – and we’re more confident and capable than ever – to realizing national rejuvenation,” the Chinese government’s spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang said on Wednesday. “Similarly, we’re also closer than ever in history – as well as more confident and capable – to realizing...
