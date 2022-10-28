ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

How Russia’s and NATO’s Military Capabilities Compare

The Biden administration agreed last month to provide $600 million in military aid to Ukraine, marking the 21st time the Defense Department would be shipping weapons to Ukraine. But the U.S. is not alone in helping the Eastern European country in its battle with the invading Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Canada and […]
Business Insider

Putin may have wanted to restore the Russian Empire, but his power over former Soviet states is waning as his invasion of Ukraine flounders

When Putin invaded Ukraine, experts speculated his ultimate goal was to restore the Russian Empire. But as the war drags on, Putin's attention and military power have been fixated on Ukraine. Now some of his post-Soviet allies are expressing frustration with Moscow's lack of aid. When Russian President Vladimir Putin...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

A Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine would 'almost certainly' trigger a military response from Kyiv's partners: senior NATO official

Any nuclear weapons attack by Russia in its war with Ukraine would "almost certainly" trigger a military response from the eastern European country's friends, a senior official from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization reportedly said on Wednesday, possibly referencing countries like the US, among others. There would be "unprecedented consequences"...
The Independent

Ukraine warns of Russian ‘secret work’ at nuclear plant, as US set to send anti-air missiles

Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator warned Russia may be crafting its own “dirty bomb” at an occupied nuclear plant, after accusing Kyiv of planning to use such a device in a false flag attack on its own soil.Energoatom, which runs the Kremlin-held Zaporizhizhia power station, said Russian forces have performed secret work at the facility which the operator suspects to involve spent nuclear fuel.The energy firm said it “assumes ... [the Russians] are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at [the plant].”The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States rejected Russia’s “dirty bomb”...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Ukraine Shows 'Cemetery of Russian Missiles and Ammunition' From Strikes

The Ukrainian military shared a video Wednesday showing a "cemetery" of remnants from what it says are Russian missiles and ammunition used to strike the city of Kharkiv. A video shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed more than 5,000 pieces of purportedly Russian-made missiles that can cause "great harm" to both military personnel and civilians, said Ihor Ovcharuk, head of the humanitarian demining unit at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
The Independent

China says it is ‘closer than ever’ to reunification with Taiwan

China has said it is closer than ever to taking over Taiwan amid concerns Beijing will escalate diplomatic “attacks” on Taipei as Xi Jinping consolidates power. Doubling down on leaders’ rhetoric over the reunification of mainland China, Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office said the country’s forces are poised to achieve “complete reunification”. “We’re closer than ever in history – and we’re more confident and capable than ever – to realizing national rejuvenation,” the Chinese government’s spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang said on Wednesday. “Similarly, we’re also closer than ever in history – as well as more confident and capable – to realizing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy