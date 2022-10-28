Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator warned Russia may be crafting its own “dirty bomb” at an occupied nuclear plant, after accusing Kyiv of planning to use such a device in a false flag attack on its own soil.Energoatom, which runs the Kremlin-held Zaporizhizhia power station, said Russian forces have performed secret work at the facility which the operator suspects to involve spent nuclear fuel.The energy firm said it “assumes ... [the Russians] are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at [the plant].”The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States rejected Russia’s “dirty bomb”...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO