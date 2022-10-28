ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Gophers Fall in Big Ten Quarterfinals to No. 6 Michigan State

EAST LANSING – Despite leading the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans for 51 minutes, the University of Minnesota soccer team fell, 2-1, on Sunday evening at DeMartin Stadium. Despite the loss, the Golden Gophers (8-8-3, 4-4-2) outshot the Spartans (15-1-3, 9-0-1 Big Ten) 6-0 (3-0 S.O.G.) in the first half. Minnesota was led by graduate forward McKenna Buisman, who had four shots, and Amelia Brown, who tabbed two.
Top-Ranked Gophers Skate by Buckeyes Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Two late goals in the second period, 63 seconds apart, lifted the No. 1 Minnesota men's hockey team to a 4-2 road win at No. 11 Ohio State in Big Ten Conference action Saturday from Value City Arena. Jimmy Snuggerud produced a three-point performance recording a goal...
Gophers Handle Falcons in Exhibition Play, 104-64

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota (0-0, 0-0 B1G) scored 59 first half points and saw six score in double figures in a 104-64 exhibition victory over the Falcons of UW-River Falls on Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena. Mara Braun scored 21 of her game-high 23 points in the first half while fellow freshman Amaya Battle scored 16 points, snagged seven rebounds, handed out four assists and had four steals in her debut.
Ibrahim, Gophers Blank Rutgers, 31-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries to lead Minnesota past Rutgers 31-0 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak. Quarterback Tanner Morgan crisply returned from a concussion that kept him out of the previous game for the Gophers (5-3,...
'U' Falls in Hard Fought Battle to UW

MADISON, Wis. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team fell to the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers in four sets, 20-25, 20-25, 25-16, 23-25 on Saturday night at the UW Fieldhouse. Taylor Landfair and Mckenna Wucherer led Minnesota with had 15 kills each while Carter Booth led the Gophers...
Gophers to Host UW-River Falls in Exhibition Action

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota (0-0, 0-0 B1G) inches closer to the start of its 52nd season of play with an exhibition matchup at Williams Arena against UW-River Falls (0-0, 0-0 WIAC) with a tip time set for 2 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on B1G+ with admission being free and open to the public.
Gophers Score Three in the Third to Down the Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Gopher Women's hockey team battled back to knock off No. 1 Ohio State 4-2 at OSU Ice Arena on Friday night. Minnesota (7-0-0) got on the board first for the sixth time this season after a point shot from freshman defender Nelli Laitinen found its way to the back of the net. Ohio State (8-1-0) tallied two late goals in the second period to put the Gophers behind after two periods for the first time this season. The Maroon and Gold responded 19 seconds into the third with a goal from Taylor Heise. Sophomore Peyton Hemp banked in a shot from behind the red line to give Minnesota the lead with 9:51 remaining. After dominant offensive zone pressure throughout the third, it was Abigail Boreen who pounced on a loose puck to give Minnesota the decisive two-goal lead late in regulation.
