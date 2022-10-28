Read full article on original website
How to unlock the Fortnite Pickle Rick back bling for free
Pickle Rick has arrived as a free back bling in Fortnite, so here’s everything you need to know to unlock it by completing the game’s new Horde Rush Quests. Rick & Morty fans have been well-fed in recent Fortnite seasons. After Rick Sanchez appeared in the Chapter 2: Season 7 Battle Pass, characters including Mecha Morty, Queen Summer, and Mr. Meeseeks have all popped up in the shop.
All weapon buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 15: Rampage, Mastiff, R99
Apex Legends Season 15 brings a number of weapon buffs and nerfs in the game’s latest major update, with changes coming for the Mastiff, Rampage LMG, and more. The full patch notes for Season 15, Eclipse, were revealed on October 31. Respawn Entertainment has shaken up the crafting rotation,...
Lifeline and Loba reportedly buffed in secret Apex Legends Season 15 bins change
It’s not in the patch notes, but Lifeline and Loba have gotten quite the buff in Apex Legends Season 15. A change to blue bins means Support Legends will get special access while the rest of the roster misses out. The blue bins dotted across the Apex Games, named...
First look at Seer Heirloom leaked for Apex Legends Season 15
Apex Legends Season 15 is here, and with it has come a wave of datamined skins that are coming soon. Among them is the next heirloom, and it belongs to Seer. Seer has been a controversial Legend since he was released in August of 2021. He was incredibly strong on release, and has received a hefty list of nerfs since his arrival.
Apex Legends Season 15 patch notes: New Legend, map, weapon changes, more
Apex Legends Season 15 will add a new Legend, Catalyst, with unique new powers, and take the Apex games to a new map, Broken Moon. Respawn has now released the full patch notes for the new season. Along with the new Legend and map, one of the key features of...
Modern Warfare 2 player reveals easy XP farming method
There is a shortcut if you don’t have time to pour countless hours into unlocking everything in Modern Warfare 2. Modern Warfare 2 features 55 Military Ranks, each level offering a new weapon platform, loadout item, or Spec Ops kit. 51 base weapons and 33 unique weapon platforms fill out a robust weapon offering from MW2.
Apex Legends Season 15 Care Package & Replicator weapons: Peacekeeper, Spitfire, more
Apex Legends Season 15 brings the games to a new location – and that’s not the only thing changing. There are some major updates to the Care Package drops and the Replicator inventory, with guns like the Peacekeeper, Spitfire, and RE-45 at the top of the list. Every...
How to get DirectX 12 Beta for Apex Legends
The PC version of Apex Legends now supports a DirectX 12 Beta. Here is how you can use it in-game for improved performance. With the release of Season 15, Respawn Entertainment has introduced the opt-in beta feature which is the support for DirectX 12 on PC. Since its launch, Apex Legends have been using DirectX 11. The introduction of DX12 sets up the foundation for future graphical improvements to the game.
Pokemon Go Día de Muertos 2022 Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks
The Día de Muertos 2022 event has arrived in Pokemon Go, and to mark the occasion there’s a themed Collection Challenge as well as several Field Research tasks to complete. Pokemon Go is once again celebrating Día de Muertos (also known as Day of the Dead), which is a Mexican holiday where people gather to remember and pay respects to family and friends that have died.
Pokemon Go glitch gives Dragonite armor and players want the costume
A Pokemon Go gym glitch has given the Gen 1 pseudo-legendary Dragonite a sick set of armor, and players want it to be a real costume. One of the unique features of Pokemon Go compared to the mainline games is that players can often find costumed Pokemon in the wild. These include Pikachu wearing different hats, Pokemon wearing Halloween costumes, and Mewtwo wearing a suit of armor.
Overwatch 2 players discover huge hint for new underwater map hiding in plain sight
Overwatch 2 players might have discovered the game’s next map set to launch when Season 2 begins in December. Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is well underway with fans glued to their screens leveling up their Battle Pass and climbing the ranks, but they have plenty to be excited for when Season 2 begins later this year.
Crazy lucky Pokemon Go player encounters all three Galarian Birds with one Daily Incense
A Pokemon Go player has had impossible luck with a Daily Adventure Incense use, encountering all three Galarian Legendary Birds in one use. With just one encounter considered rare, running into all three is almost unheard of. Pokemon Go players are still on the hunt for Galarian Legendary Birds when...
Valorant patch 5.09 notes: Harbor bug fixes, Skye changes & more
Valorant patch 5.09 notes are here now with a bunch of bug fixes affecting multiple agents, as well as an interesting change to Skye’s Seekers. Patch 5.09 is the first sub-patch in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3, and following the release of Harbor, this update has revealed a bunch of bug fixes for the new Agent. Aside from that, other Agents have also received bug fixes to provide an optimal in-game experience for players.
Faruzan revealed in Genshin Impact: Rumored abilities, release date
Faruzan is joining the Genshin Impact roster shortly, with the Enigmatic Machinist being revealed ahead of Version 3.3. Here’s the Anemo Bow user’s rumored abilities and release date. The drip marketing for Genshin Impact Version 3.3 has begun. While for most that includes the hyped release of Scaramouche...
5 simple CoD features Modern Warfare 2 removed for no reason
Since Call of Duty 4 in 2007, there have been countless iterations to the CoD series over the years, adding beloved game systems and features that quickly became the standard. So, why, in 2022, is Modern Warfare 2 lacking some of these most things?. This article isn’t going to be...
Steam Deck support for EA titles broken after major change
Steam Deck support for EA games has been unintentionally broken an undetermined amount of games on Steam Deck since ditching Origin. Publisher EA is currently in the process of leaving its old launcher, Origin, behind. The new EA Play launcher requires a sign-in process, which won’t work on Steam Deck’s Linux distro, SteamOS.
TFT patch 12.21 notes: Xayah & Nunu buffs, Karma nerfs
TFT patch 12.21 is coming, but not much is changing ahead of the Dragonlands Championship. Riot is keeping the meta stable, but adjusting a few outliers like Xayah, Nunu, and Karma: here’s the full patch notes. With the Dragonlands Championship now on the doorstep, TFT Set 7 is coming...
Simple Pokemon Go Zorua trick makes farming candy even faster
Zorua has finally debuted in Pokemon Go and if you’re looking to catch lots of them, this trick will make it significantly easier to find them. The method for encountering and catching a Zorua is a little different to many other Pokedex entrants, as it is hidden from the naked eye.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can “pre-order” Shiny Pokemon on eBay
If the official pre-order bonuses for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet weren’t enough, a seller on eBay has opened “pre-orders” for hacked 6 IV Shiny Pokemon for the Gen 9 games. It’s not uncommon for eBay sellers to sell Shiny Pokemon for a few bucks. Right now, you...
When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? Release date prediction, roadmap & more
Since Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in early access it’s expected that we’ll see plenty of patches and updates. Here’s what’s been fixed and when we’ll see the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update. Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with exciting elements for you to enjoy,...
