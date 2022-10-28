Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UCSD Guardian
35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City
A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
encinitasadvocate.com
Encinitas to start citizens academy
Encinitas expects to begin accepting applications for its first city-sponsored citizens’ academy in January and will host the first classes in the spring. Modeled on a program run by the city of Carlsbad, the Encinitas Academy will consist of six, three-hour sessions. Participants will tour city facilities, meet with department heads and “see how decisions are made and how funds are allocated,” Jessica Contreras, the city’s information technology director, recently told the City Council.
aarp.org
A ‘Walking Action Plan’ for La Mesa, California
Following is an AARP summary of the walking action plan developed by Janet Castaños, a State Walking College Fellow, for the southwestern part of the city. Built along an undeveloped corridor in the western part of the city, the four-mile West La Mesa Urban Trail will link four schools, two parks and three community centers as well as numerous restaurants and businesses.
More than 15,000 people attend 'Freedom Revival 2022' at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO — Freedom Revival 2022 stopped at San Diego's Waterfront park Saturday for an event focused on freedom, religion, and political issues. The religious and political events drew in thousands of attendees and focused on state and local policies. An estimated 15,000 people attended the event. Organizers say...
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's Izola Bakery Seeking Investments To Assist With Company Growth & New Location
After being named #1 bakery in the U.S. earlier this year, San Diego's Izola is seeking investments to assist in company growth and a new location. In early 2020, Jeffrey Brown and Jenny Chen returned from a trip to Europe to find themselves in forced quarantine together. After jumping aboard the bread-making trend that emerged in the early days of the pandemic, the duo began selling their breads and pastries from a tiny space above Brown's former photo studio in a building on 13th and G streets in San Diego's East Village. Using rock climbing equipment, the couple would take pre-orders and lower a rigged basket to the sidewalk beneath to maintain social distancing with customers. On their first day in business in June 2020, 12 croissants were lowered from their 3rd floor window to customers below. The word quickly spread and curiousity of the operation flourished, as did the couple's passion for their newfound hobby-turned business.
San Diego weekly Reader
Native American Art Show: This Is Indian Country, Elfin Forest Guided Hike
Celebrating national American heritage month with a VIP reception from 6 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, November 5. Meet native American artists: Cara Romero, Cody Sanderson, Del Curfman, George Riveria, Johnny Baer Contreras, LX Lewis and Ruben Chato. Native American comedian JR Redwater will perform. When: Saturday, November 5,...
San Diego weekly Reader
La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego
I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
northcountydailystar.com
Pier View Way Bridge & Lifeguard Headquarters Improvement Project
Access to the Oceanside Municipal Pier is provided by the concrete structure known as the Pier View Way Bridge, which also incorporates. the City’s Lifeguard Headquarters. This structure was built in 1927 and is showing its age despite maintenance through the years. The. bridge needs significant reconstruction or restoration...
UC San Diego ranked among top 20 universities in the world
The University of California San Diego ranked among the top 20 universities in the world in a newly-released U.S. News and World Report.
theregistrysocal.com
R.D. Olson Construction Begins Construction on 179-Room Springhill Suites in Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. –– R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, today announced that construction is underway on Springhill Suites by Marriot in Chula Vista, California. The 5-story, 179-key hotel is expected to reach completion by December 2023. Located at 870 Showroom Place in Chula...
ccnewspaper.com
Visiting San Diego- Where to stay and dine- October 2022
The Town and Country Resort is quite the place. Located in Mission Valley this huge resort encompasses a spacious ground including its own convention center, restaurants and comfortable rooms. The view and spacious area in the room made the visit very pleaurable. The property is very large but take walk to explore all the options.
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside Ticket Sale Save $5 through Oct. 26, Downtown Oceanside. Join us as we kick off the return of ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with our annual craft beverage tasting event. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-4 p.m., enjoy 1- to 3-ounce tastings from your favorite Oceanside brewers, wineries, coffee shops and craft beverage makers while you explore Downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. Participate in the returning Oceanside Holiday Challenge along the way for a chance to win local prizes. Automatically save $5 on all tickets through Wednesday at midnight. BUY TICKETS.
La Jolla's bluffside 'secret swing' is no more
The "secret swing," a makeshift rope and tire or plank hanging from a tree overlooking the bluffs beside La Jolla's Coast Walk Trail, has been removed.
Gov. Newsom Backs Measure D to End San Diego’s 2012 Ban on PLA’s in Construction
Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D Thursday, on the Nov. 8 ballot, to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. The deals, PLAs as they are known, would govern city construction projects. PLAs are agreements between contractors and labor...
escondidograpevine.com
Remembering the 2007 Witch Creek Fire
Fifteen years ago this week the Witch Creek Fire devastated Escondido, Rancho Santa Fe and North County San Diego. This is part of my first-hand coverage done as editor of the Rancho Santa Fe Record. I won the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s first place prize for local news coverage for...
kusi.com
City of San Diego homeowners to hold rally against ‘deceptive’ Measure B
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the election just over a week away, voters are struggling to make sense of their ballots. The ballot is filled with Measures and Props, and the wording within each is very confusing. For example, the Measure B proposal would impose a Trash Tax on...
Request denied: SANDAG board won’t hold emergency review of CEO’s job performance after scathing audits
After yet another scathing assessment of agency spending practices, a veteran board member of the San Diego Association of Governments wants an early review of CEO Hasan Ikhrata’s job performance. He’s not going to get it. Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall asked for a closed-door session two days before...
Why Isn't America's Finest City Attracting Workers?
An honest plea to job seekers: I am a local hiring manager and would love to hear from you. What is it that you most value in an employer, and what are you looking for in your next job or career move?
Coast News
Beach advisory from Del Mar south
DEL MAR — The San Diego County Department of Environmental. Health and Quality issued a beach advisory Friday for beaches from Del Mar south,. citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Paseo Grande in La...
northcountydailystar.com
Traffic Emergency Extended by Carlsbad City Council
At its Oct. 18 meeting, the Carlsbad City Council voted to extend the local traffic safety emergency proclamation for an additional 60 days. The city proclaimed a traffic safety emergency in August following a dramatic increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes. In that time, the city has focused on a balanced approach that includes efforts related to the “three Es” of traffic safety – education, engineering and enforcement.
