Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Hocus Pocus 2's original ending has been revealed
Hocus Pocus 2 spoilers follow. Hocus Pocus 2 was going to have a completely different ending according to the movie's costume designer Salvador Perez. Appearing on the podcast The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul, the costume designer revealed how different the ending was supposed to be. At the end...
digitalspy.com
Killing Eve team reveal first look at new Disney+ superhero series
Disney+ has shared a first-look photo from its upcoming comedy Extraordinary, a new show from the team that brought Killing Eve to screens. In the world of Extraordinary, everyone over the age of 18 gained superpowers over ten years ago – well, almost. The show follows Jen (played by...
digitalspy.com
Aquaman star joins MCU for new Disney+ series
Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has switched over from DC to Marvel as he's just been announced as the new lead for Wonder Man. Wonder Man is an upcoming MCU Disney+ series that is being developed by Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.
digitalspy.com
Hugh Jackman teases Wolverine changes for Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman has hinted that his character Wolverine won't be toned down for his official MCU debut. In September, it was announced that Logan would appear in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds. In an interview with AP Entertainment, Jackman teased his Wolverine will be even "angrier," dismissing the chance of a gentler version of the X-Men mutant under Disney's banner.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke lands next lead movie role
Emilia Clarke has landed her next lead movie role in An Ideal Wife. The Game of Thrones actress is set to play Irish author, Constance Lloyd, who was married to fellow wordsmith Oscar Wilde, in what appears to be a biopic about her life, Variety reports. Details of the project...
digitalspy.com
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston’s crime drama Your Honor has season 2 delayed
Bryan Cranston's crime drama Your Honor has seen its second and final season pushed back to next year. The Breaking Bad star will return as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato on January 13, 2023 (via Deadline). Showtime decided to delay the season 2 premiere so that viewers can enjoy the...
digitalspy.com
How The Walking Dead just set up Maggie and Negan's spin-off
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 21 spoilers follow. "I want to believe there's hope," said Future Judith at the start of 'Outpost 22'. "That together there's hope. Isn't there?" Well, hope seems a bit fleeting this week after the Commonwealth separated our faves and sent them off to a...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon gets DVD, Blu-ray and 4K for season 1
House of the Dragon fans will have plenty of choices if they want to bring home the first season. Having just concluded the Game of Thrones prequel's debut run in October, HBO has already confirmed the DVD, standard Blu-ray and 4K Blu-rays are in the works for a December 19, 2022 release.
digitalspy.com
What Cult and Sci-fi shows did you like from 2022
What Cult and Sci-fi shows did you like from 2022 and what older ones did you see in 2022?. The Time Traveler's Wife (2022) The Lazarus Project (2022– ) Craig Charles: UFO Conspiracies (2022– ) Dinosaurs - The Final Day with David Attenborough (2022 TV Movie) The Unexplained...
digitalspy.com
TV Shows you like to see rebooted or comeback
Following in from the Deal or NoDeal on ITV return thread it got me thinking what other TV shows are or should be in line for a comeback or reboot?. Aliso with ITV bring back Big Brother and BBC bring back Gladiators. I was was thinking someone should bring back...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead's Khary Payton is "not satisfied at all" with Ezekiel's final story
The Walking Dead star Khary Payton has admitted he is not satisfied with his character Ezekiel's final story on the show. While it's not been confirmed how the arc will wrap for the character, who has been a mainstay since season 7, the star suggested that he would have loved to explore aspects more deeply before the series comes to an end.
digitalspy.com
First look at new Evil Dead movie arrives ahead of 2023 release
A first-look image has been released of Evil Dead Rise, the next instalment in the Evil Dead franchise. As a Halloween treat, director Lee Cronin shared a chilling still of a haunting woman dripping with blood, to give horror fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the next movie.
digitalspy.com
Fate: The Winx Saga gets cancelled by Netflix after two seasons
Fate: The Winx Saga won't be getting a third season following its cancellation by Netflix after just two seasons. Breaking the news via Instagram, showrunner Brian Young posted an emotional update on the series writing: "Hi All! So this is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with season three of Fate: The Winx Saga."
digitalspy.com
Friends' Matthew Perry struggled to work with Jennifer Aniston after she rejected him
Friends star Matthew Perry has admitted that he had a massive crush on co-star Jennifer Aniston, and it made working with her a struggle at times after she turned him down. In his new memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the Chandler actor talked about his addictions, and made some comments about Keanu Reeves that he later apologised for.
Comments / 0