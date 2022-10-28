Read full article on original website
Related
rewind1077.com
Watkins Glen Police Department seeks help identifying larceny suspect
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is looking for help identifying a larceny suspect. Officials say there was a larceny at Walmart on Wednesday, and the suspect is the woman pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at (607) 535-7883.
rewind1077.com
IPD IDs victim, suspect in ongoing murder investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A stabbing investigation is now a homicide investigation, and Ithaca Police have released a few more details. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Monroe. A day after Friday’s stabbing, police say Jeremiah Jordan was arrested. The 39-year-old is charged with second degree murder. Jordan was arraigned Saturday and taken to the Tompkins County Jail.
rewind1077.com
Another week of TCAT reduced service
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT service remains reduced this week. It’ll follow the same schedule as last week’s service reductions. Leaders at the transit agency say they’re still having difficulty hiring mechanics and obtaining parts necessary for repairs. TCAT will continue monitoring service data with the...
rewind1077.com
DEC researchers net large sturgeon in Cayuga Lake
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A near-record breaking sturgeon is netted in Cayuga Lake. DEC researchers have been working with United States Geological Surveyors to monitor and tag the population of lake sturgeon in the region. In October, they’ve netted 15 of them in Cayuga Lake. The most recent catch was a massive, 154-pound specimen measuring nearly 6.5 feet long. It’s just 5 pounds shy of record setter netted by Cornell researchers in Oneida Lake last year. The DEC and USGS tag the fish to continue their decades-long effort to monitor the population numbers and observe movements of the fish. The USGS performed the surgeries and monitors the acoustic receivers. Officials say the acoustic tags and receivers work similarly to your car’s EZ Pass.
rewind1077.com
Health officials in Ithaca looking for dog to rule out rabies
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Health officials looking for a dog that bit someone in Ithaca. The bite occurred this morning near the Cornell Law School on College Avenue. The dog is described as a yellow lab named “Cider,” who was being walked on a leash by a woman with greying hair. The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to confirm the vaccination status of the dog to rule out the possibility of a rabies infection.
rewind1077.com
Ithaca adding daily Delta flights to JFK
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Delta service is growing in Ithaca. The airline is discontinuing its flights to Detroit, which means the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport will get two daily flights to JFK beginning January 9. Last month, Ithaca lost American Airlines flights after the airline decided to suspend service.
Comments / 0