ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A near-record breaking sturgeon is netted in Cayuga Lake. DEC researchers have been working with United States Geological Surveyors to monitor and tag the population of lake sturgeon in the region. In October, they’ve netted 15 of them in Cayuga Lake. The most recent catch was a massive, 154-pound specimen measuring nearly 6.5 feet long. It’s just 5 pounds shy of record setter netted by Cornell researchers in Oneida Lake last year. The DEC and USGS tag the fish to continue their decades-long effort to monitor the population numbers and observe movements of the fish. The USGS performed the surgeries and monitors the acoustic receivers. Officials say the acoustic tags and receivers work similarly to your car’s EZ Pass.

5 HOURS AGO