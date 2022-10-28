Read full article on original website
Shock, Gladiators stay alive in Overwatch League playoffs
The second-seeded San Francisco Shock and third-seeded Los Angeles Gladiators kept their seasons alive by winning lower-bracket, first-round matches on
NBA roundup: Nets fall to Bulls after firing coach
November 2 - Zach LaVine scored 20 of his season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bulls rallied down the stretch for a 108-99 victory over the struggling Brooklyn Nets in New York.
Takeoff’s management mourn ‘monumental loss of beloved brother’
Representatives for Takeoff have mourned the “monumental loss” of their “beloved brother” after the Migos rapper was shot dead at the age of 28.The US hip hop artist, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday.In a statement shared on social media, Migos’ label Quality Control said they were “devastated” by the “senseless violence”.“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the statement read.“Senseless violence and a stray bullet...
