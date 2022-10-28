ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

‘You know who you are’: One Alaska adoptee on why ICWA matters

On Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that has been recognized as the most prominent challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act since its creation in 1978. ICWA was established to grant tribal authority for adoptions of Native children...
First decade of Alaska’s dental therapy program shows successes in Yukon-Kuskokwim region

Alaska was the first U.S. state to allow dental therapists – professionals who have certification but who are not dentists — to provide general care for patients’ teeth and mouths. And the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, the mostly Yup’ik and highly rural region in western Alaska, was the first in the state where dental therapists were allowed to practice.
