Benzinga

Where Under Armour Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Under Armour UAA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Under Armour. The company has an average price target of $10.05 with a high of $15.00 and a low of $6.50.
NASDAQ

2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List

Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
TEXAS STATE
NASDAQ

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for WEX

Analysts have provided the following ratings for WEX WEX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $179.12 versus the current price of WEX at $165.195, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated...
NASDAQ

These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Teck Resources

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Teck Resources TECK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Mondelez Remains This Analyst's Top Pick For Global Staples Investors Despite FX Drag

Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) and lowered the price target from $75 to $70. The analyst said Mondelez exited Q2 with FY22 guidance, effectively embedding H2 uncertainties from potential disruptions tied to a second round of price increases in Europe and potentially larger elasticities from sustained consumer inflationary pressures.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Hanover Insurance Gr

Hanover Insurance Gr THG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hanover Insurance Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95. Hanover Insurance Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Container Store Group's Earnings

Container Store Group TCS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Container Store Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Container Store Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Avangrid

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Avangrid AGR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For USD Partners

USD Partners USDP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that USD Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. USD Partners bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Why Globalstar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT shares are trading higher by 7.39% to $2.18 during Monday's session after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5 price target. Over the past 5 trading sessions, the stock has rallied approximately 23%. The company last week announced that it will...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Enovix Corporation - Common Stock

Enovix Corporation - Common Stock ENVX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Enovix Corporation - Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Enovix Corporation - Common Stock bulls...
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th

CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank which provides services like personal banking and business banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days. CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus. CB Financial Services, Inc....
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Whitestone

Whitestone WSR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Whitestone will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. Whitestone bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...

Comments / 0

