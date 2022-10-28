ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Qualcomm

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Qualcomm QCOM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Why Globalstar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT shares are trading higher by 7.39% to $2.18 during Monday's session after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5 price target. Over the past 5 trading sessions, the stock has rallied approximately 23%. The company last week announced that it will...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Enovix Corporation - Common Stock

Enovix Corporation - Common Stock ENVX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Enovix Corporation - Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Enovix Corporation - Common Stock bulls...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics IPGP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that IPG Photonics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16. IPG Photonics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Where Under Armour Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Under Armour UAA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Under Armour. The company has an average price target of $10.05 with a high of $15.00 and a low of $6.50.
NASDAQ

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
NASDAQ

Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for WEX

Analysts have provided the following ratings for WEX WEX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $179.12 versus the current price of WEX at $165.195, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Hanover Insurance Gr

Hanover Insurance Gr THG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hanover Insurance Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95. Hanover Insurance Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For USD Partners

USD Partners USDP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that USD Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. USD Partners bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Teck Resources

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Teck Resources TECK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 8.74% to $0.67 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 826.0K, which is 24.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.6 million.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: AssetMark Financial Hldgs

AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AssetMark Financial Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. AssetMark Financial Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Freshworks

Freshworks FRSH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Freshworks will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. Freshworks bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Container Store Group's Earnings

Container Store Group TCS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Container Store Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Container Store Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare VMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Viemed Healthcare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Viemed Healthcare bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings ZETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Zeta Global Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Zeta Global Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...

