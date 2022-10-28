Read full article on original website
Related
Reports: Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
The Detroit Lions are trading Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to division rival Minnesota in exchange for two draft
How JD Bertrand is leaving nothing behind
Marcus Freeman didn’t need long last week to gloat about his senior linebacker JD Bertrand when asked about his player’s commitment level, study habits and general football IQ. “I would say, JD Bertrand sets the standard,” the first-year Irish head coach said of his team captain. Freeman...
Kirk Herbstreit names college football's 8 top-performing coaches from Week 9
Week 9 was filled with upsets and big-time coaching performances as the stretch run comes around. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit picked out his top-performing coaches from the week, including some coordinators who showed out. Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing coaches from Week 9. Scott Satterfield — Louisville HC. Josh Heupel...
Comments / 0