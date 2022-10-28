Read full article on original website
Top 10 Halloween Events This Weekend in San Angelo
If you like us, Halloween is one of our favorite times of the year. The thrills of being scared, the stories of San Angelo legends and, of course, the candy. A little sugar overload is never a bad thing. Here in the San Angelo area, there are still tons of...
Another Great Show Is Coming To Coopers BBQ Live Oct 28th
Cooper’s 2022 Concert Series continues with yet another top Texas/Red Dirt artist as Josh Ward takes the stages at Cooper's BBQ Live on Fri, Oct 28th. Some might argue whether it is having nine consecutive #1 hit singles in Texas music under his belt that has garnered Josh Ward's staying power, or that he is killing it in the social media world with over 2 million views on YouTube and over 3 million streams globally on Spotify. Maybe it’s his the string of hit singles that continue to climb the charts on a regular basis from his very successful album releases. While impressive, all those distinctions can come and go in the world of music. The reason for his staying power turns out to be quite a simple one. And that is because Josh Ward is country music blood to bone, and both Josh Ward and country music are simply not going to go away.
San Angelo’s “Lady In Blue” Is A “Holy” Ghost Story
Normally, ghost stories are scary. People legitimately fear them. Ghost stories make for great Halloween lore. The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before white settlers...
An Angelo State Ghost Story Continues to Vex The Campus
The Halloween season is a great time for telling ghost stories. There are many haunted places all around San Angelo including the Lone Wolf Bridge, Fort Concho, and the Old Firehouse. What many people have forgotten is the very scary haunting on the Angelo State Campus. On April 22, 1978,...
It’s ASU’s Homecoming Week With Another Big Ram Jam
Ram Jam presents another great band this Saturday, October 22nd at 3 pm with Shane Smith and the Saints putting on a FREE show as part of Ram Jam before the Homecoming Football game. The Homecoming game is gearing up to be a very exciting matchup with Angelo State University...
This Thursday’s Downtown Stroll Has A Special Theme
The monthly Downtown Stroll in San Angelo is always a lot of fun and this Thursday, October 27th will offer you a special Downtown Stroll - Halloween Festival from 5 - 8 pm in Historic Downtown San Angelo. Everyone is encouraged to wear your Halloween costumes and bring your goodie...
The Chicken Farm Has 2 Special Events Nov 4th & 5th
The Chicken Farm Art Center invites everyone To enjoy two fun events on Friday & Sat, Nov 4th & 5th. Friday, November 4th the Chicken Farm will have the Season Finale of their monthly Concert in the Yard from 6-9 pm featuring T.Gozney and Old Hat Band, one of San Angelo's longest-lasting and favorite bands, with songs you know and love including classic rock, pop, and country favorites. Chicken Picker and Sound Person Kyle Wusterbarth and Friends will begin the evening at 6 with some cool instrumental music and Pop Rock songs. Admission is free but an entertainer hat will be passed around to collect donations for the bands.
Sports Next Level’s 2nd Annual BBQ Cook-off is Fri & Sat
Sports Next Level is always offering fun things to do at their fantastic complex and this Fri & Sat, Oct 21st &22nd they are having their second annual BBQ Cook-off and more!. Get your cooking team signed up for their big BBQ Cook-off this Weekend. You're running out of time to get your team registered.The Cook-off is being held at the Sports Next Level Complex at 2838 College Hills Blvd on the corner of Millbrook and College Hills in San Angelo.
How You Can Have A Nightmare With Eyes Open at Camp Williams
The butterflies are stirring in San Angelo. We're not just talking about the monarchs who are gently floating through town on their way to their Winter homes in Mexico. We are talking about the butterflies that churn in stomachs as opening night at one of San Angelo's scariest Halloween attractions is this Friday night.
Remember When San Angelo Had Its Own Amusement Park
Once upon a time here in San Angelo, generations of kids of all ages enjoyed fun times at San Angelo's Neff's Amusement Park. It was by the Concho River in downtown San Angelo. WIth it's brightly colored 50-foot Super Slide, no kid could drive by without begging to stop. According...
U.S. 87, ET Highway? Roswell Has Nothing On San Angelo
Around the world, people have been seeing strange lights in the sky. Even before the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight, people in all cultures have experienced things flying around at night that no one can identify. San Angelo is certainly no exception. In fact, one of history's most...
Damnit, Janet San Angelo Loves Rocky
The Rocky Horror Picture first premiered 47 years ago. Believe it or not, it has been in theaters ever since. Recently, the movie broke the record for the longest-running theatrical release in motion picture history. Perhaps the reason for the longevity is not just the crazy antics that go along...
Koronazz Brings You 3 Country Bands Oct 7th!
Koronazz Event Center has a special show lined up for you this Friday, October 7th as they bring you three great country bands!!. Check this out...headlining the show is Mario Flores & the Soda Creek Band. You also get two special guest ...Gabe Garcia and Take 2 opening the live music.
Battle of the Predictions: Old Farmer’s Almanac Vs. NOAA
Everyone has seen the always dramatic weather forecasts from the almanacs. They are predicting a severe winter with some major snowy outbreaks for the San Angelo area this Winter. Almanacs historically are about 50/50 when it comes to being accurate. Given that they also are trying to make money, it...
Tragic Loss of Marine A Blow to Toys For Tots
The death of a U.S. Marine and assault of service members in a tragic attack here in San Angelo on October 2nd was devastating. Our service members know the risks of serving. Yet, no one expects our dedicated soldiers to be slain right here in the communities where they serve.
San Angelo Scores Another Whataburger….One Ups Abilene
Whataburger is right up there with H-E-B as the quintessential Texas brand. Nothing says Texas quite like a delicious Whataburger. San Angelo already has three Whataburger locations. Abilene, which is a bit bigger, also has three. Today, there is news that, once again, San Angelo is leapfrogging our northern neighbor. A Building Permit apparently has been issued for a new Whataburger location here in San Angelo.
Migrants Converge On San Angelo with Butterfly Wings
They are little wonders of nature. Colorful Monarch butterflies migrate thousands of miles. Their journey is full of dangers. Somehow, nature elegantly imprints an intricate navigation program that leads them exactly where they need to go. At this time of the year, San Angelo is right in the middle of...
Here’s How You Can Get Free Crocs for Croctober
I had no idea that Croc trivia was such a big thing on the internet. For example, do you know how many holes there are in each pair of Crocs? Officially, there are 13. Why are there holes in crocs? They serve as ventilation and to let out excess moisture to keep the shoes fresh.
