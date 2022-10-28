ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper’s 2022 Concert Series continues with yet another top Texas/Red Dirt artist as Josh Ward takes the stages at Cooper's BBQ Live on Fri, Oct 28th. Some might argue whether it is having nine consecutive #1 hit singles in Texas music under his belt that has garnered Josh Ward's staying power, or that he is killing it in the social media world with over 2 million views on YouTube and over 3 million streams globally on Spotify. Maybe it’s his the string of hit singles that continue to climb the charts on a regular basis from his very successful album releases. While impressive, all those distinctions can come and go in the world of music. The reason for his staying power turns out to be quite a simple one. And that is because Josh Ward is country music blood to bone, and both Josh Ward and country music are simply not going to go away.
An Angelo State Ghost Story Continues to Vex The Campus

The Halloween season is a great time for telling ghost stories. There are many haunted places all around San Angelo including the Lone Wolf Bridge, Fort Concho, and the Old Firehouse. What many people have forgotten is the very scary haunting on the Angelo State Campus. On April 22, 1978,...
The Chicken Farm Art Center invites everyone To enjoy two fun events on Friday & Sat, Nov 4th & 5th. Friday, November 4th the Chicken Farm will have the Season Finale of their monthly Concert in the Yard from 6-9 pm featuring T.Gozney and Old Hat Band, one of San Angelo's longest-lasting and favorite bands, with songs you know and love including classic rock, pop, and country favorites. Chicken Picker and Sound Person Kyle Wusterbarth and Friends will begin the evening at 6 with some cool instrumental music and Pop Rock songs. Admission is free but an entertainer hat will be passed around to collect donations for the bands.
Sports Next Level is always offering fun things to do at their fantastic complex and this Fri & Sat, Oct 21st &22nd they are having their second annual BBQ Cook-off and more!. Get your cooking team signed up for their big BBQ Cook-off this Weekend. You're running out of time to get your team registered.The Cook-off is being held at the Sports Next Level Complex at 2838 College Hills Blvd on the corner of Millbrook and College Hills in San Angelo.
The Rocky Horror Picture first premiered 47 years ago. Believe it or not, it has been in theaters ever since. Recently, the movie broke the record for the longest-running theatrical release in motion picture history. Perhaps the reason for the longevity is not just the crazy antics that go along...
Koronazz Event Center has a special show lined up for you this Friday, October 7th as they bring you three great country bands!!. Check this out...headlining the show is Mario Flores & the Soda Creek Band. You also get two special guest ...Gabe Garcia and Take 2 opening the live music.
Whataburger is right up there with H-E-B as the quintessential Texas brand. Nothing says Texas quite like a delicious Whataburger. San Angelo already has three Whataburger locations. Abilene, which is a bit bigger, also has three. Today, there is news that, once again, San Angelo is leapfrogging our northern neighbor. A Building Permit apparently has been issued for a new Whataburger location here in San Angelo.
