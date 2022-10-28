ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Kiszla: If Broncos trade Bradley Chubb, victory over Jacksonville doesn’t mean a blankety bleeping thing

LONDON — As the Broncos enjoyed a jolly good time in merry old England, where the high knees and unwavering spirit of quarterback Russell Wilson saved the butt of beleaguered coach Nathaniel Hackett, you needed to grab a glimpse of general manager George Paton to find out if the 21-17 victory against Jacksonville on Sunday meant a blankety-bleeping thing.
Fort Morgan Times

CSU receiver Tory Horton embracing leadership role

Following a hot start to the 2022 season, Colorado State junior wide receiver Tory Horton has seen his numbers drop some since the start of Mountain West play. That hasn’t come from a lack of desire or dedication. Opponents are just making it harder for CSU quarterbacks to get him the ball.
FORT COLLINS, CO

