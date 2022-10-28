Read full article on original website
Kiszla: If Broncos trade Bradley Chubb, victory over Jacksonville doesn’t mean a blankety bleeping thing
LONDON — As the Broncos enjoyed a jolly good time in merry old England, where the high knees and unwavering spirit of quarterback Russell Wilson saved the butt of beleaguered coach Nathaniel Hackett, you needed to grab a glimpse of general manager George Paton to find out if the 21-17 victory against Jacksonville on Sunday meant a blankety-bleeping thing.
Broncos WR KJ Hamler seized big opportunity vs. Jaguars, made case for why more should come his way
LONDON — Lined up one-on-one against Jacksonville cornerback Tre Herndon on the first play of Denver’s game-winning touchdown drive, wide receiver KJ Hamler knew the ball was coming his way. His mindset: Simple. “Just win. Just win at any cost. Fight to win,” Hamler said after the game....
Sickles' WR Isaiah Hudson tops leads area in receiving
Junior receiver Isaiah Hudson leads all Tampa Bay Area receivers in receiving yards with 1,117 — that’s the top three in the state of Florida.
Kirk Herbstreit names college football's 8 top-performing coaches from Week 9
Week 9 was filled with upsets and big-time coaching performances as the stretch run comes around. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit picked out his top-performing coaches from the week, including some coordinators who showed out. Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing coaches from Week 9. Scott Satterfield — Louisville HC. Josh Heupel...
How Christian Braun won hearts of Nuggets fans, trust of coach Michael Malone
Over Christian Braun’s first 79 minutes of his first NBA regular season, he’s guarded the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Patrick Beverley and Jerami Grant. In other words, kid, welcome to the deep end!. Um, sorry about the push. “That’s what...
CSU receiver Tory Horton embracing leadership role
Following a hot start to the 2022 season, Colorado State junior wide receiver Tory Horton has seen his numbers drop some since the start of Mountain West play. That hasn’t come from a lack of desire or dedication. Opponents are just making it harder for CSU quarterbacks to get him the ball.
