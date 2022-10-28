Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Russell Wilson News
Things have not been going well for Mr. Unlimited this year. Russell Wilson was traded from Seattle to Denver in the biggest blockbuster move of the offseason. The Broncos were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender with Wilson at quarterback. However, they look more like a team that should be picking at the top of the NFL Draft.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks waive former Husky CB Sidney Jones IV
Former University of Washington standout Sidney Jones IV, who entered training camp as a starter for the Seahawks at left cornerback, was waived by the team on Tuesday. The move came minutes after the NFL trade deadline passed. The Seahawks tried to trade Jones but found no takers with other teams realizing the Seahawks were likely to waive him if they could not find a team to trade for him.
Yakima Herald Republic
What national media are saying about the 5-3 Seahawks after Week 8 win
After they beat the six-win Giants on Sunday, it is no longer much of a debate whether the Seahawks are among the NFC's best teams through eight weeks. Behind quarterback Geno Smith, they're also "simply the best story in the NFL this season," Times columnist Larry Stone writes. “This is...
Yakima Herald Republic
Tyler Lockett reels in redemption TD as Seahawks beat Giants 27-13
SEATTLE — After maybe the most humiliating moment of an eight-year career that has already stamped him as one of the greatest Seahawks ever, Tyler Lockett took a seat on the bench, where he was approached by coach Pete Carroll. “I told him he’s the best receiver I’ve ever...
Yakima Herald Republic
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett play through injury in Seahawks’ 27-13 win over Giants
Carted off the field a week earlier in Los Angeles, DK Metcalf was back on the field Sunday at Lumen Field, catching a touchdown pass in the Seahawks’ victory over the New York Giants and celebrating afterward as if, well, as if everything was normal. And, yep, Metcalf’s ability...
Yakima Herald Republic
Will eventual expectations spoil fun of Seahawks’ surprising success?
Two types of sports seasons reach deep into the fan base’s collective souls more than any other — and we’ve experienced them both in Seattle this year. The first is the years-in-the-waiting breakthrough, when an agonizingly long dry spell is finally broken. The Mariners, of course, authored a master class of the genre in 2022, when they shattered a 21-year postseason drought. By the end, when the Mariners hosted their first playoff game since 1995 (it turned out, after 18 excruciating innings, to be their only playoff game this year), there was a fever pitch of emotional involvement in the team.
Yakima Herald Republic
Analysis: Why Seahawks didn’t make moves at NFL trade deadline
While there was lots of activity around the NFL trade deadline Tuesday — 10 deals overall, twice as many as any other year in the past decade — none of it involved the Seahawks. Seattle famously made trades at or near the trade deadline in 2019 for safety...
Yakima Herald Republic
Morning Briefing: Nov. 2, 2022
RENTON — The Seattle Seahawks released cornerback Sidney Jones on Tuesday shortly after the NFL trade deadline passed. Jones started 11 games last season and played well in those opportunities for the Seahawks. He was expected to be a starter this year, but injuries opened opportunities for others during training camp and rookie Tariq Woolen and Michael Jackson established themselves as the starters for the Seahawks.
Sportsnaut
High-flying No. 12 UCLA looks to avoid slipup at Arizona State
Sporting the program’s best positioning in the College Football Playoff rankings in eight years, No. 12 UCLA heads to Tempe,
