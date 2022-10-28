Two types of sports seasons reach deep into the fan base’s collective souls more than any other — and we’ve experienced them both in Seattle this year. The first is the years-in-the-waiting breakthrough, when an agonizingly long dry spell is finally broken. The Mariners, of course, authored a master class of the genre in 2022, when they shattered a 21-year postseason drought. By the end, when the Mariners hosted their first playoff game since 1995 (it turned out, after 18 excruciating innings, to be their only playoff game this year), there was a fever pitch of emotional involvement in the team.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO