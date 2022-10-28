Read full article on original website
Trump-backed Wisconsin GOP candidate and 2020 election denier claims Republicans will 'never lose another election' in the state if he gets voted into office
Michels has declined to answer questions as to whether or not he would certify the 2024 presidential election as governor should a Democrat win the state.
Ohio race could determine control of the U.S. Senate
COLUMBUS — One week out from Election Day, Republican author and venture capitalist J.D Vance and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan participated Tuesday in a nationally televised town hall for a race that could help determine control of the U.S. Senate. The candidates differed on issues dealing with abortion, immigration, and energy, but found common ground in condemning the recent hammer attack on the husband of the U.S. Speaker of the House and the need to talk to one another regardless of political beliefs. Mr. Ryan called for etching into law the essence of the Roe vs. Wade decision that has since been reversed and was willing to draw a line at the start of the third trimester after which he believed most abortions should not occur. “In the third term of Roe vs. Wade you could only do it if there was some kind of medical emergency...,” he said. “But we don't want J.D. Vance and Ted Cruz and all these guys in the doctor's office.”
Mail-in Pennsylvania ballots with incorrect dates will be saved but not counted, court rules
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania's highest court on Tuesday ordered officials to disallow mail-in ballots with the wrong date marked on the envelope, potentially throwing out numerous votes in close races that could determine control of the U.S. Congress in elections next week.
40 justice organizations and media watchdog groups call on top Twitter advertisers to demand Elon Musk adhere to brand-protecting community safety rules or stop advertising on the platform altogether
Nonprofits and advocacy groups sent a letter to brands like Amazon, Coca-Cola Co. and HBO telling them they have "a moral and civic obligation" to act.
